A reporter asked people to describe the taste of Dr Pepper. He got some really creative answers.
An innocent tweet by sports reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques erupted into a great discussion where people tried to describe the indescribable. "There's an unnamed media member in here who has never had a Dr. Pepper and asked what it tastes like," he tweeted.
"I have no idea how to describe it -- how would y'all do it?" he asked.
Marcel Louis-Jacques covers the Miami Dolphins for ESPN and appears on NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, and more.
The question feels like a Zen koan such as "What is the sound of one hand clapping?" or "What do you call the world?"
There's an unnamed media member in here who has never had a Dr. Pepper and asked what it tastes like. I have no id… https://t.co/Vv65OwJFDd— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel Louis-Jacques)1632502469.0
The taste of Dr Pepper is hard to describe because there's nothing quite like it. It has a hint of cherry. Maybe a little licorice. There's definitely some allspice in there. It's tough to describe because it's a combination of 23 different flavors.
It's believed that the actual 23 flavors are a trade secret and the recipe is kept as two halves in safe deposit boxes in two separate Dallas banks.
It was created in the 1880s by pharmacist Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas and was introduced nationally in the United States at the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition as a new kind of soda pop. Dr Pepper has been around for over 130 years and the flavor has yet to be duplicated. Mr. Pibb comes close, but it doesn't quite have the same magic.
There are a lot of creative responses to the tweet with people doing their best to put flavor into words.
It's a Pepper spiced cola. You get an initial sugary/sweet taste with a pepper finish.
(Yes, I am a Dr.Pepper lifer)
— Alfredo Arteaga (@Alf_Arteaga) September 24, 2021
The nectar of the gods.
— Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) September 24, 2021
it tastes like cigarettes and spice
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 24, 2021
Pepsi with a hint of prune juice
— Burner Burnside (@BurnerBurnside) September 24, 2021
Like a coke or Pepsi with an infusion of the crispest Cherry you have had
— MANIAC (@ZachSheldon) September 24, 2021
You know how Root Beer tastes different than cola? It's like that, but even differenter
— Nick Van Wagenen (@MKEnick) September 24, 2021
If Cherry coke and Root beer had a lovechild
— Utility Infieder Luis Sojo (@KeymanJingle) September 24, 2021
Only one answer, barbecue water 🤣🤣🤣
— Matt Webster (@Lets_go_webster) September 24, 2021
James Acaster correctly describes the flavor of Dr. Pepper as “it tastes like a sexy battery."
— Taylor Oblad (@RebelJTO) September 24, 2021
not as good as mr. pibb. and not that pibb xtra crap, the og pibb from the 90s
— Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc (@JohnOCrowther) September 24, 2021
Some tried to describe it as a recipe. Did they break into two Dallas banks and put the two recipes together?
Combination of (approximately):
Amaretto, Almond, Blackberry, Black Licorice, Caramel, Carrot, Clove, Cherry, Cola, Ginger, Juniper, Lemon, Molasses, Nutmeg, Orange, Prune, Plum, Pepper, Root Beer, Rum🤤, Raspberry, Tomato, and Vanilla.
— Hansel (@UberHansen) September 24, 2021
"The 23 flavors in Dr. Pepper are cola, cherry, licorice, amaretto, almond, vanilla, blackberry, apricot, caramel, pepper, anise, sarsaparilla, ginger, molasses, lemon, plum, orange, nutmeg, cardamon, all spice, coriander juniper, birch and prickly ash."
— Jarret (@ADarkenedShroud) September 24, 2021
Evidently, there are a lot of people who can't stand the taste of Dr Pepper. It's kinda like black licorice or cilantro. You love it or you hate it.
I know this may get be blocked 🤣🤣 but good for that person - it tastes awful 🤮
— Michelle 💙❤️🏈 (@malden104) September 24, 2021
Agree with you 100%. Hands down the nastiest soda I've ever tasted in my life 🤮🤮
— Renaissance Man (@Billsfandiehard) September 24, 2021
If you've ever killed a palmetto bug…there's a smell they have. Dr. Pepper tastes like that smell. It's disgusting.
— J Christensen-Sharpe (@Snowbird_Killer) September 24, 2021
My grandma describes it as tasting like the smell of ants when you smash them
— Jeremy Sanders (@jeremy_lonavi) September 24, 2021
Ass. And prunes
— Mountain Man (@Kusku72) September 24, 2021
Some Mr. Pibb fans entered the fray, but it wasn't their war to fight.
Tell them it tastes just like Mr. Pibb, the only difference being that Pibb didn't go to medical school.
— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) September 24, 2021
This guy may have hit the nail on the head.
“Everything."
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 24, 2021
So, in the end, what does Dr Pepper taste like? The best answer should be: Dr Pepper. Much like how an orange has an orange flavor or a cherry has a cherry flavor. Dr pepper has a Dr Pepper flavor.
- Kamala Harris says critics of Jill Biden's "Dr." title are Un-American ›
- This tuition giveaway program is giving students the chance to ... ›
- Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program - Upworthy ›