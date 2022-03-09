Joy

Opposing team members surrounded a soccer player whose hijab came off, and it's fabulous

Opposing team members surrounded a soccer player whose hijab came off, and it's fabulous
ESPN/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 10.24.19


True acts of sportsmanship are always a delight to see. And a video shared by ESPN that captured a beautiful moment from a women's soccer match is no exception.

In a WAFF Women's Club Championship match between Jordan's Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club that took place last October, a Muslim player from the latter team had a minor collision with another player that partially removed her hijab.

For women who cover their hair with the hijab, it is an expression of faith and symbol of modesty. For a hijabi woman to be seen in public without that covering is to feel inappropriately exposed.

The players on the opposing team didn't wear hijab themselves, but they immediately recognized the potential embarrassment of the player. As soon as they saw her kneel down to replace her head covering, players from Shabab al Ordon Club started gathering around her, signaling their teammates to come and form a shield around her while she put everything back into place. It was a spontaneous act, clearly born of understanding, empathy, and respect. Even though those players did not practice the same custom, and even though it wasn't even their own teammate, they supported this woman's adherence to her faith tradition without hesitation and gave her the privacy she needed in the moment.

Watch how quickly the players came to her rescue:

Responses to the video have been largely positive. Some of the comments on the ESPN video include:

"Perfect example of respecting someone's beliefs even if they aren't yours. Kudos to them…"

"I don't understand why it is important. But the fact is, I don't need to understand it to respect it. That was an amazing show of respect."

"The character and sportsmanship of these athletes is awe inspiring. Freedom of religion isn't just for Christianity, but for all religions. Kudos."

"Wow...beautiful. That is a demonstration on how to appreciate and respect differences. These young girls are leading the way. Fantastic!"

"If only the world were like this, where we all respected and appreciated one other's differences. I don't have to believe what you believe to respect you and your right to have that belief. Awesome moment."

Some things are bigger than sports. What a wonderful example these women set for the world. Kudos, indeed.

sports
Badge
CARE
CARE IWD
Sponsored

Iconic feminist speeches retold by young girls offer a powerful tribute to women’s voices

All images from CARE, used with permission

Care's 'Her Voice Campaign' seeks to amplify women's voices everywhere

True

A banshee cry … a siren song … When a woman uses her voice, it carries enough power to change the world.

America witnessed an extraordinary potency in the 19th century with the speeches of women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth. And we experience it today in the poetry of Amanda Gorman. Both these women’s words teach, inspire, challenge and move us toward better days. Perhaps most important of all, they help encourage a future generation of women to speak freely, know their value and go after their dreams.

amanda gorman Amanda Gorman teaches everyone the power of poetry

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, was created to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. So it seems fitting that CARE, a global organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, just released a powerful video that echoes and magnifies the strength of the female voice.

#HerVoice | International Women's Day 2022 www.youtube.com

In the video, young girls recite the iconic words of feminist trailblazers both new and old, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem and Venus Williams, to name a few. Seeing these young girls channel those who paved the way before them is a heartwarming reminder of how far we’ve come, and how the compassionate, courageous acts of a single person can affect the lives of many. Among them are a few familiar voices; Sophia Bush, Laura Dern and Saniyya Sidney—all powerhouse actresses and feminism advocates in their own right—lend their vocal talents.

Keep Reading Show less
international women's day
Education

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

BVIRAL/YouTube

A teacher mispronounced her students' names, which ironically may have made all of them feel more welcome.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include additional information


Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly.

My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it.

As a kid, at the beginning of every school year or every time a substitute teacher came around, it was common for my husband to have to correct the pronunciation of his name. Not the end of the world, but annoying. I can't imagine how much more annoying it is for people with longer names that aren't familiar to many American ears.

Keep Reading Show less
teachers
Education

A college student who was fed up with his classmate has gone viral for calling out his own ignorance

This article originally appeared on September 9, 2019


You know that feeling you get when you walk into a classroom and see someone else's stuff on your desk?

OK, sure, there are no assigned seats, but you've been sitting at the same desk since the first day and everyone knows it.

So why does the guy who sits next to you put his phone, his book, his charger, his lunch, and his laptop in the space that's rightfully yours? It's annoying!

Keep Reading Show less
Joy

Jimmy Fallon helped an 80-year-old Dua Lipa superfan make his dream come true and it's pure joy

YouTube

Papa Richy meeting Dua Lipa on "The Tonight Show."

May we all find something that makes us as off-the-charts happy as this grandpa and his wholesome love for Dua Lipa.

For his 80th birthday, Papa Richy's granddaughter Kadie Bernstein knew she got him a gift he’d never forget (surprise tickets to see Dua Lipa in concert) so she decided to film his reaction. His literal squeals of delight became a viral sensation, and racked more than 7 million views on TikTok.


@kadiebernstein Happy birthday Grandpa! @Dua Lipa your oldest fan!! #dualipa #birthday #fyp #surpise #grandpa #OneSliceChallenge #StudentSectionSauce ♬ Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa


But thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Papa Richy’s birthday surprise became a double whammy.

Keep Reading Show less
pop culture
Trending Stories