Soccer star Sadio Mané beautifully explains his approach to sharing his exceptional wealth
I don't follow international football (soccer, for us Americans), but a viral Facebook post prompted me to look up pro soccer player Sadio Mané. I'm so glad I did.
In 2020, the then 28-year-old from Senegal played for Liverpool and was widely known as one of the nicest guys in the game. He often helped offload items off the team's bus, treated unsuspecting fans and ballboys with gifts, and even helped scrub toilets at a local mosque after a big game.
He was also known for donating much of his $14 million a year salary as a professional footballer, especially toward helping his home village in Senegal.
The viral post that caught my eye showed Mané carrying a cracked iPhone and included a quote from him explaining his approach to wealth. (The quote was not in response to being asked about the cracked iPhone, but it makes a nice visual).
In a 2019 interview Ghanian newspaper Nsemwoha, Mané said:
"Why would I want ten Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two planes? What will these objects do for me and for the world? I was hungry, and I had to work in the field; I survived hard times, played football barefooted, I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I earn thanks to football, I can help my people. I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me"
He's sincere about that. Mané paid for a hospital to be built as well—a project he funded because his father died when Mané was a child because there was no hospital in their village. In the summer of 2019, he also returned to Senegal on vacation to check up on a school he is building in his home village of Bambali.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Mané's attitude toward his wealth and his choice to spend his money to help others are so refreshing. People are free to do what they want with their money, of course, and it's not like Mané never splurges. But he tries to stay humble. In a world with such extremes of poverty and wealth, seeing someone attempt to balance the scales voluntarily does a heart good. Imagine a society where every millionaire or billionaire were as detached from material things and as generous with what they have as Sadio Mané. While individuals aren't responsible for public welfare, imagine the wide range of good they could do nonetheless.
Nearly five years later, Mané's philosophy of sharing his wealth hasn't changed. Now 32, Mané left Liverpool in 2022 to play for Munich, and as of 2024, Mané now plays In Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr. He was considered one of the world's highest-paid soccer players in 2024 by Forbes, and according to a July 2024 Business Insider profile, Mané continues to give back to his Senegalese community by funding Universal Basic Income in a region affected by extreme poverty.
Thank you, Sadio Mané, for continuing to be such an excellent role model!
This story originally appeared five years ago.
- Online trolls launched a racist attack on a Swedish soccer player ... ›
- Abby Wambach hands soccer record to Christine Sinclair with a ... ›
- Opposing team members surrounded a soccer player whose hijab ... ›
- Airbnb co-founder gave a graduating class 2022 stocks in his company - Upworthy ›
- Samantha Rivera stiff-arms unruly hockey fan on live TV during the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas. During the brief altercation, she reminded the audience "That's the kind of fan you don't want to be." Why is it that people get so wild at sporting events? Psychologists say it's related to social identity theory. - Upworthy ›
- Neighbor does an incredible act of kindness for single dad - Upworthy ›
- Female soccer players surround opponent whose hijab came off - Upworthy ›