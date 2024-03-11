+
Joy

A mom mentioned she played the fiddle so the bar band handed her one. She totally shredded.

Seriously impressive talent.

@skootbutt123/TikTok

Mom absolutely slays when bar band hands her a fiddle.

The devil may have gone down to Georgia, but it appears he took a detour to a bar in Nashville and possessed a middle-aged mom on his way down there.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed 5.5 million times, Olivia Reeth's daughter shared that her family had gone to the Whiskey Bent Saloon in Nashville and was watching the Moonshine Outlaw Band perform. Her mom told the band she played the fiddle, and mid-song, the fiddle player decided to hand his instrument over to her.

You kind of have to wonder what the guy was thinking. Did he imagine she'd be able to keep up with the band? Did he figure she'd play a few bars and then hand it back?


Whatever he was picturing, it almost certainly wasn't what she ended up laying down.


Mom might as well have said, "I'll bet a fiddle of gold against your soul, dude" because she came prepared. In hindsight, her whipping off of her scarf was the sign it was all over, but who'd have known?

Watch her shred that man's fiddle and see how he reacts:

The best part is when the guy pretends to boot the band's fiddler out of the bar. And then Mama got sassy with it! Absolute legend, making her skills appear effortless as she walked around the room. Didn't even take her coat off. Looking like she walked in off the street, which she basically did.

The woman's daughter shared that her mom is classically trained and that her dad was the one who introduced her to country and bluegrass music. They both play in two bands, Coconut Radio Band and Barney’s Bullet.

Seriously impressive talent. And you gotta love the respect the band's fiddle player gave her, despite her basically stealing his soul. What a fun exchange between musicians who clearly love what they do and love to share it with others.


This article originally appeared on 12.28.22

Identity

Celebrate International Women's Day with these stunning photos of female leaders changing the world

The portraits, taken by acclaimed photographer Nigel Barker, are part of CARE's "She Leads the World" campaign.

Images provided by CARE

Kadiatu (left), Zainab (right)

True

Women are breaking down barriers every day. They are transforming the world into a more equitable place with every scientific discovery, athletic feat, social justice reform, artistic endeavor, leadership role, and community outreach project.

And while these breakthroughs are happening all the time, International Women’s Day (Mar 8) is when we can all take time to acknowledge the collective progress, and celebrate how “She Leads the World.

This year, CARE, a leading global humanitarian organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, is celebrating International Women’s Day through the power of portraiture. CARE partnered with high-profile photographer Nigel Barker, best known for his work on “America’s Next Top Model,” to capture breathtaking images of seven remarkable women who have prevailed over countless obstacles to become leaders within their communities.

“Mabinty, Isatu, Adama, and Kadiatu represent so many women around the world overcoming incredible obstacles to lead their communities,” said Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of CARE USA.

Barker’s bold portraits, as part of CARE’s “She Leads The World” campaign, not only elevate each woman’s story, but also shine a spotlight on how CARE programs helped them get to where they are today.

About the women:

Mabinty

international womens day, care.org

Mabinty is a businesswoman and a member of a CARE savings circle along with a group of other women. She buys and sells groundnuts, rice, and fuel. She and her husband have created such a successful enterprise that Mabinty volunteers her time as a teacher in the local school. She was the first woman to teach there, prompting a second woman to do so. Her fellow teachers and students look up to Mabinty as the leader and educator she is.

Kadiatu

international womens day, care.org

Kadiatu supports herself through a small business selling food. She also volunteers at a health clinic in the neighboring village where she is a nursing student. She tests for malaria, works with infants, and joins her fellow staff in dancing and singing with the women who visit the clinic. She aspires to become a full-time nurse so she can treat and cure people. Today, she leads by example and with ambition.

Isatu

international womens day, care.org

When Isatu was three months pregnant, her husband left her, seeking his fortune in the gold mines. Now Isatu makes her own way, buying and selling food to support her four children. It is a struggle, but Isatu is determined to be a part of her community and a provider for her kids. A single mother of four is nothing if not a leader.

Zainab

international womens day, care.org

Zainab is the Nurse in Charge at the Maternal Child Health Outpost in her community. She is the only nurse in the surrounding area, and so she is responsible for the pre-natal health of the community’s mothers-to-be and for the safe delivery of their babies. In a country with one of the world’s worst maternal death rates, Zainab has not lost a single mother. The community rallies around Zainab and the work she does. She describes the women who visit the clinic as sisters. That feeling is clearly mutual.

Adama

international womens day, care.org

Adama is something few women are - a kehkeh driver. A kehkeh is a three-wheeled motorcycle taxi, known elsewhere as a tuktuk. Working in the Kissy neighborhood of Freetown, Adama is the primary breadwinner for her family, including her son. She keeps her riders safe in other ways, too, by selling condoms. With HIV threatening to increase its spread, this is a vital service to the community.

Ya Yaebo

international womens day, care.org

“Ya” is a term of respect for older, accomplished women. Ya Yaebo has earned that title as head of her local farmers group. But there is much more than that. She started as a Village Savings and Loan Association member and began putting money into her business. There is the groundnut farm, her team buys and sells rice, and own their own oil processing machine. They even supply seeds to the Ministry of Agriculture. She has used her success to the benefit of people in need in her community and is a vocal advocate for educating girls, not having gone beyond grade seven herself.

On Monday, March 4, CARE will host an exhibition of photography in New York City featuring these portraits, kicking off the multi-day “She Leads the World Campaign.

Learn more, view the portraits, and join CARE’s International Women's Day "She Leads the World" celebration at CARE.org/sheleads.


Pop Culture

Doctor finally settles the debate of morning vs. nighttime showers

One definitely has more "things going for it."

@drjasonisfresh/TikTok, Representative Image from Canva

Dr. Jason Singh explains the pro and cons of showering at night and in the morning.

Dr. Jason Singh, who has all kinds of medical insights on TikTok, recently weighed in on the topic he joked was “more debatable than pineapple on pizza.

That debate would be whether it’s better to shower in the morning, or at night.

You would think the “right answer” would be largely up to personal preference, much like which way to face while showering and whether or not to snack in the shower…two previous hot button issues online.

But according to Singh, there are definitive pros and cons to each option, which could settle the debate once and for all.

lifestyle

Revolutionize your beauty routine with sustainable hair and skincare tailored just for you

Prose offers truly custom care with personalized formulas designed for your one-of-a-kind hair and skin needs.

In a world where one-size-fits-all is the norm, imagine haircare and skincare products crafted not just for 'someone' but specifically for you. That's the magic Prose brings to the table with their revolutionary approach to beauty. They provide a personalized beauty experience that's as unique as you are.

As more and more people seek products that not only deliver results, but also tread lightly on the earth, Prose's commitment to sustainability is not just changing the way we look at beauty products; it's reshaping our entire beauty routine, one custom formula at a time. Welcome to the personalized beauty revolution, where your individual needs meet eco-conscious care.

Go Beyond Conventional Beauty with Prose

At Prose, the promise goes beyond just making you look good; it's about finall finding a product that understands your one-of-a-kind needs. This isn't your run-of-the-mill beauty brand. Prose takes pride in its meticulous approach to customization.

The secret? With a deep understanding of your unique hair and skin needs, they create formulas that are as individual as you are. It's not just about addressing the usual beauty concerns; it's about creating a product that truly understands how your lifestyle, environment, and daily life impacts your hair and skin.

But what really sets Prose apart is its commitment to ethical beauty. Every Prose product is cruelty-free and made with zero parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, or GMOs. What's more, they're the first and only carbon-neutral custom beauty brand.planet. This level of dedication to sustainability is rare in the beauty industry.

The Prose Approach

Prose’s unique process always begins with understanding you – yes, the real you. It all starts with an in-depth consultation that goes beyond surface-level questions. Prose doesn’t just ask about your hair type or skin concerns; they delve deeper. What's your daily routine? Are you living in a city or the countryside? Even your stress levels and dietary habits come into play. This isn't just a quiz; it's a comprehensive analysis to understand every factor that could influence your hair and skin.

Using over 80 factors from your consultation, Prose crafts formulas that are tailored just for you. It's not just about addressing dry skin or curly hair; it's about creating a product that addresses multiple concerns and goals in one unique formula. This personalized approach ensures that what you apply is not just effective but also perfectly suited to your lifestyle and environment. Whether it's the humidity in your area or the stress of your daily commute, Prose's products are designed to adapt and respond continually-improving results.

A Range to Cover Every Need: Exploring Prose's Products

With Prose you’re never simply choosing from a list of shampoos and conditioners. You get a fully personalized recommendation based on an in-depth analysis of your needs. Like other products, Prose shampoos and conditioners are designed to address some specific concerns, such as volume, hydration, or scalp health. However, with Prose you can address multiple concerns in a single customized formula,. And it doesn’t stop there. Prose knows that healthy hair begins at the root, so they offer supplements designed to nurture your hair from the inside out.

But Prose isn’t just about lush locks. They’ve extended their expertise to skincare, offering a range that includes cleansers, serums, and moisturizers. Each skincare product is a result of careful consideration of your skin type, concerns, and the environment you live in. This means that whether you're battling dryness in a cold climate or oiliness in a humid one, Prose has you covered.

Sustainability at the Heart of Prose

Prose isn't just about making you look and feel good; it's about doing good for the planet too. In a world where environmental concerns are more pressing than ever, their commitment goes beyond the superficial, integrating eco-conscious practices into every aspect of their production.

From sourcing ingredients ethically to ensuring that their company is carbon-neutral, Prose is dedicated to reducing its ecological footprint. This isn't just about meeting standards; it's about setting them.

This dedication to the planet and its people is exemplified by Prose's proud status as a certified B-corporation. This isn't a title they take lightly. It's a promise—a promise to make products that are better for customers and better for the planet.

Backed by Science, Loved by Customers

Prose's beauty philosophy is grounded in a potent blend of science and customer satisfaction. Behind each personalized product lies a world of rigorous research and development. Their team of research and development scientists and cosmetic chemists don't just follow trends; they pioneer them.

Utilizing advanced clinically-backed technology and analysis, Prose translates scientific insights into tangible beauty solutions. Their formulas aren't just mixed; they're engineered with precision to meet your specific needs, ensuring that every drop of shampoo or dollop of cream is packed with purpose.

Join the Beauty Movement

Ready to embark on your personalized beauty journey with Prose? Start by visiting the Prose website and get a free online consultation. Once you complete the consultation, the Prose team gets to work, crafting products that are uniquely yours. From shampoos to moisturizers, each product is formulated based on your specific feedback and preferences.

So, why wait? Join the Prose movement today and transform the way you think about beauty. It's more than just a product; it's a journey towards embracing your individuality and treating yourself to the care you truly deserve.

Joy

Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings. They showed her instead.

"She got an entire childhood in less than a minute."

Lonnie IIV TikTok screenshots

Only child asks her friends what it's like to grow up with siblings.

Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they're your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it's hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That's not to say you didn't dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)

But not everyone has siblings, so it can be equally as hard for someone who grew up as an only child to picture what it would be like to have them. Only children also likely had moments where they dreamt of having a little brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.

TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch, when the girl in the group asked what it was like to grow up with siblings. In less than a minute she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.

Pop Culture

A-ha's stripped-down, slowed-down performance of 'Take On Me' is a must-see

The slower tempo and simple instrumentation creates a sadder, more haunting version of the 80s monster hit.

a-ha/YouTube

A-ha performing live for MTV Unplugged Summer Solstice

According to NPR—and the ABBA blaring from my young adult daughter's headphones—we're in the midst of an 80s music revival. As a Gen Xer who came of age in the 80s, I think most of that decade should stay locked in a time capsule, but there are a few songs that have managed to remain timeless despite the synthesizers and bad hair.

A-ha's "Take On Me" is one of them. Despite its consummately-80s sound, the song with the famous sketch animated video is still enjoyable (if not a little earwormy—good luck once it gets stuck in your head).

But a lesser-known 2017 arrangement of the song is actually, miraculusly, even better. A-ha performed "Take On Me" for an MTV Unplugged Summer Solstice album, and it's significantly different than the original. The Norwegian band filmed the performance live on the island of Giske, dropping the electric piano as well as the tempo for a stripped-down version that has become a fan favorite. As of this writing, the video has 97 million views on YouTube.

Pop Culture

Dad challenges his Gen Z daughter to figure out 3 things about a U-haul truck

The look on her face when she sees the manual window.

@davidcsmalley/TikTok

But can she start it?

David C. Smalley, a comedian and podcaster, regularly gives us some generational humor by exposing his 19-year-old daughter Talissa to relics of the past. You know, things like CDs, phonebooks, remote controllers…feeling old yet?

Recently, Smalley challenged Talissa with navigating a standard U-Haul storage truck. She had to 1) unlock the door 2) roll down a window and 3) start the engine.

For those of us who grew up before the 90s, this might sound like the easiest challenge ever. But apparently, for Gen Z, it’s like being asked to maneuver a horse and buggy.
Joy

A teacher's viral extra credit questions lure students into a phenomenal prank

assets.rebelmouse.io



A mystery teacher has become an internet scholar after imgur user SharkyTheSharkDog shared photos of the extra credit questions on their exams.

While the first six are really fun—you should see if you can get them all correct—the last one is pure torture in the form of public humiliation.

Don't read too quickly, students.

