Man who now uses a wheelchair explains ableism, and it's a must-read for us all

Annie Reneau
12.16.19
Carson Tueller/Facebook

People who are able-bodied aren't always aware of the daily realities of people who live with disabilities. Unless someone moves through life in a body that works differently, or lives with someone who does, how could they?

Unfortunately, that lack of awareness is too often paired with assumptions, judgments, and attitudes about disabled bodies that cause harm. A man who grew up able-bodied and now uses a wheelchair explained in a Facebook post shared by Disabled Magazine how ableism—discrimination in favor of able-bodied people—manifests in subtle ways.

Carson Tueller shared two photos of himself—one where he was standing, and one six years later with him in a wheelchair. He didn't share in his post why he's in a wheelchair, other than he had an injury, because it doesn't matter. The point of the post isn't his disability, but rather the tendency for fully abled bodies to be held up as ideal while every other body is seen as defective.

RELATED: #AbledsAreWeird offers a brilliant taste of the everyday crap people with disabilities deal with.

For some, the idea that able bodies aren't ideal might feel challenging. ("Of course fully able bodies are ideal! Isn't that just the reality?") But as Tueller points out, "A body with more function is not better than a body with less function."

Tueller wrote:

"So, what happened to you?"
.
"Why the chair, man?"
.
"So, like, were you born this way?"
.
When I was newly injured, I was shocked at how bluntly I was asked such personal questions about my body. I slowly realized that people saw my body as a deviation from a norm, and they wanted to know how my body became the way it was.
.
I used to be agitated by this. I would stick out my hand, say, "Hi, I'm Carson", give a patronizing smile, and leave. Now, I'm much more patient because I understand what is at the core of the questions:
.
It's ableism.
.
I don't say that in a blame-y, angry way. I just mean that relating to disabled bodies as a deviation from "able" bodies, and holding "able" bodies as ideal, is ableism. Much like relating to any race other than white as a deviation from white, and holding whiteness as ideal, is racism. Pretty simple.
.
Ability, just like race, color, gender, and sexuality, lies on a spectrum. While all bodies function differently, that difference in function does not equate to a difference in value. A body with more function is not better than a body with less function.
.
Read that last sentence again, because if you get what I'm actually saying, you'll see it's a pretty radical statement.
.
If this is confronting to you, or if this seems impossible, or *actually* untrue, welcome to internalized ableism!
.
Don't worry, we've all got some. ❤️

RELATED: This company has huge aspirations for reducing the unemployment rate for disabled folks.

Checking ableism means challenging our notion of what is considered "good", "better", or "normal" in the realm of ability. These are values that are arbitrarily assigned to a class on a spectrum, and I say it's time to change that!
.
The man on the left, 6 years ago, is no more valuable because he is standing and has a fully functioning spinal cord than the man on the right. These bodies are of equal value and worth.
.
They are different, and both are worthy and valuable. Nothing is wrong with either of them.
.

Addressing ableism in society will free all of us. If you have a body, this conversation is about you. By altering our idea of what it means to have a human body, we make it possible for all people to love the bodies they live in. ❤️"

Those of us who don't belong to a marginalized group have to rely on the voices and experiences of those within it to help us understand how we unintentionally contribute to their marginalization. Thanks to Mr. Tueller for helping explain how to celebrate all bodies as fully human and fully valuable, regardless of where they fall on the ability spectrum.

disabled inclusivity inclusion ableism disabilities
popular

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
obesity fatphobia medical care health body shaming body positivity
popular

An airport made a Christmas tree out of confiscated items, and it's both festive and educational

When you're packing your bags for a trip, there's always that moment where you stop and wonder what you're allowed to bring. How many ounces is it again? One airport had a very simple and effective way to remind people what (literally) flies. The Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport, aka Lithuania's main airport, wanted to spread a message of airport safety and Holiday cheer. So, they made a Christmas tree entirely out of items confiscated from passengers during security screenings.

"Here at Lithuanian Airports, we are certain that you have seen many different Christmas trees - natural, modern, innovative, and simply quirky. We can guarantee - you haven't seen anything like this," wrote Lithuanian Airports in their LinkedIn post. "With knives, scissors, lighters, blades and all other sorts of dangerous goods on it - this Christmas tree has it all."

Keep Reading Show less
travel christmas tree vilnius lithuania airport security
popular

Tyler C. from the Bachelorette doesn't want praise for respecting a woman's boundaries, because it should be normal

The Bachelor franchise has consent issues. On the most recent season of the Bachelor, we saw Colton jump a fence after contestant Cassie said she didn't want to date him anymore, then pressure her into going back out with him. We also saw Luke P. on the Bachelorette pressure Hannah Brown into continuing the relationship even though she tried to dump him. Heck, they even had to shut down the filming of Bachelor in Paradise altogether over alleged consent issues between contestants Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson. So, it's refreshing when we see a contestant, like Tyler Cameron. take no for an answer. However, Cameron says he shouldn't be getting praise for being a gentleman. It should be normal.

On the most recent season of the Bachelorette, Brown said she didn't want to sleep with Cameron during their Fantasy Suite, a decision he respected. "She said that she didn't want to have sex, and I was like, 100%," he told Paper Magazine.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

Taylor Swift called out toxic male privilege in her Woman of the Decade speech

If you're a woman, you're going to have to wade through some sexist bull, no matter where you are in your career. Even if you're at the top of your game, like Taylor Swift. Swift received Billboard's Woman of the Decade award on her 30th birthday, and did not hold back in her 15-minute acceptance speech. She used the opportunity to signal boost other female artists, call out institutionalized sexism in the music industry, and describe what toxic male privilege looks like.


RELATED: Jennifer Nettles' CMA dress called attention to the fact female country artists don't get 'equal play'

Women might face more obstacles and double standards. But ultimately challenges are what we make of them, and more obstacles mean more opportunity for growth. It's that old case of "whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger," or in Swift's case, makes you the woman of the decade. "Female artists in music have dominated this decade in growth, streaming, record and ticket sales, and critical acclaim. So why are we doing so well? Because we have to grow fast, we have to work this hard, we have to prove that we deserve this, and we have to top our last achievements," she said in her speech.

Keep Reading Show less
popular