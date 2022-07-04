+
Science

He planted a giant sequoia to offset his lifetime carbon footprint and will help you do it, too

A giant sequoia could offset the lifetime carbon footprint of more than one person.

via One Life One Tree/Facebook and One Life One Tree/Facebook

Climate activist Henry Emson of One Life One Tree.

Climate activist Henry Emson told Euronews that when he became a father seven years ago, he was worried about his family’s effect on the environment. After doing some serious research he found the best way to eliminate their carbon footprint was by planting giant sequoia trees.

General Sherman, the world’s largest tree, has sequestered an estimated 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide in its trunk over the last 2200 years and could live another 800 more. The average human could generate close to 1,000 tons of CO2 over their lifetime, so planting one giant sequoia could effectively reduce the carbon footprint of more than one person.

The giant sequoia is ideal for capturing carbon because unlike other trees that slow their growth rate as they mature, they continue to grow consistently for centuries, sequestering more carbon over time.

After realizing the power giant sequoias have to fight climate change, Emson dedicated his life to planting thousands in the U.K. by creating the One Life One Tree project. Its ultimate goal is to plant 100,000 giant sequoias in the U.K. by 2030 and, according to The Mirror, as of March 2022, it has already planted 700.

“Our goal is to create The Great Reserve, a back-up of these majestic giants in the UK where they can survive the stresses of global climate change,” he said, according to The Mirror.

Trees are currently being planted near Abergavenny in Wales and the project is considering expanding to Devon, the Lake District and Scotland.

While the common assumption is that these giant trees can only be grown in Northern California, they actually do well in the U.K. at a time when the sequoia population is threatened back home.

According to One Tree One Life, 95% of the old-growth sequoia population has been logged over the past two centuries and what remains is under threat from climate change. “A 10 year+ drought and temperature increase have greatly reduced the immune systems and health of the trees. A secondary impact of the drought is making them increasingly susceptible to insect attack and fire,” the site says.

Considering the danger that climate change is causing giant sequoias in California, Emson’s work is helping promote the survival of people and these majestic trees at the same time. “They’re effectively like climate refugees—we help them with assisted migration,” he told Euronews.

Interested in planting a giant sequoia in the U.K. to cancel out your carbon footprint? For £395 ($478 US) One Life One Tree will plant a tree for you in its reserve. You’ll also receive an aerial photo of your tree and an e-certificate with its GPS coordinates. If you travel to the U.K. they’ll even let you meet your tree and give it a hug.

Just imagine if everyone planted one giant sequoia? The climate would cool and our planet would be even more beautiful.

To learn more about how to plant your giant sequoia go to One Life One Tree.

Joy

1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo is a wholesome nugget of comedic genius

Robin Williams is still bringing smiles to faces after all these years.

Canva via wikicommons and flicker

Robin Williams and Elmo (Kevin Clash) bloopers.

The late Robin Williams could make picking out socks funny, so pairing him with the fuzzy red monster Elmo was bound to be pure wholesome gold. Honestly, how the puppeteer, Kevin Clash, didn’t completely break character and bust out laughing is a miracle. In this short outtake clip, you get to see Williams crack a few jokes in his signature style while Elmo tries desperately to keep it together.

Williams has been a household name since what seems like the beginning of time, and before his death in 2014, he would make frequent appearances on "Sesame Street." The late actor played so many roles that if you were ask 10 different people what their favorite was, you’d likely get 10 different answers. But for the kids who spent their childhoods watching PBS, they got to see him being silly with his favorite monsters and a giant yellow canary. At least I think Big Bird is a canary.

When he stopped by "Sesame Street" for the special “Big Bird's Birthday or Let Me Eat Cake” in 1991, he was there to show Elmo all of the wonderful things you could do with a stick. Williams turns the stick into a hockey stick and a baton before losing his composure and walking off camera. The entire time, Elmo looks enthralled … if puppets can look enthralled. He’s definitely paying attention before slumping over at the realization that Williams goofed a line. But the actor comes back to continue the scene before Elmo slinks down inside his box after getting Williams’ name wrong, which causes his human co-star to take his stick and leave.

The little blooper reel is so cute and pure that it makes you feel good for a few minutes. For an additional boost of serotonin, check out this other (perfectly executed) clip about conflict that Williams did with the two-headed monster. He certainly had a way of engaging his audience, so it makes sense that even after all of these years, he's still greatly missed.

Joy

A 9-yr-old cheerleader’s veteran dad couldn't help with her routine, so a high schooler ran to her side

This article originally appeared on 08.21.18


Addie Rodriguez was supposed to take the field with her dad during a high school football game, where he, along with other dads, would lift her onto his shoulders for a routine. But Addie's dad was halfway across the country, unable to make the event.

Her father is Abel Rodriguez, a veteran airman who, after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was training at Travis Air Force Base in California, 1,700 miles from his family in San Antonio at the time.

"Mom missed the memo it was parent day, and the reason her mom missed the memo was her dad left Wednesday," said Alexis Perry-Rodriguez, Addie's mom. She continued, "It was really heartbreaking to see your daughter standing out there being the only one without their father, knowing why he's away. It's not just an absentee parent. He's serving our country."

culture
Joy

Carson Daly and his wife sleep in separate beds. Here's why a 'sleep divorce' isn't so bad.

It's a problem a lot of couples face.

via Unsplash

Co-sleeping isn't for everyone.

The marital bed is a symbol of the intimacy shared between people who’ve decided to be together 'til death they do part. When couples sleep together it’s an expression of their closeness and how they care for one another when they are most vulnerable.

However, for some couples, the marital bed can be a warzone. Throughout the night couples can endure snoring, sleep apnea, the ongoing battle for sheets or circadian rhythms that never seem to sync. If one person likes to fall asleep with the TV on while the other reads a book, it can be impossible to come to an agreement on a good-night routine.

Last week on TODAY, host Carson Daly reminded viewers that he and his wife Siri, a TODAY Food contributor, had a sleep divorce while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

“I was served my sleep-divorce papers a few years ago,” he explained on TODAY. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to us. We both, admittedly, slept better apart.”

relationships
