Video of school kids in China bouncing balls in unison is like a cultural Rorschach test

ShanghaiPanda/Twitter, @offsidepuppy/Twitter

It's been nearly 100 years since Hermann Rorschach introduced the well-known inkblot test used by psychologists to analyze personality characteristics and emotional processing. Where one person sees a bat, another may see a butterfly. One person might find an inkblot shape soothing while another finds it unnerving.

Whether the test truly tells psychologists anything definitive, there's no doubt that our perceptions are colored by our thoughts, emotions, and experiences. And that's quite clear in people's reactions to this video from a school in China.

The video, shared by ShanghaiPanda on Twitter, shows a large circle of children bouncing dozens of balls in unison and moving around the circle in a rhythmic pattern. "China's kindergarten game: Cooperation," the post reads.

Responses to the post reveal a wide range of perceptions of the purpose and value of the activity. As a former teacher, I see kids learning and practicing excellent hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness. I also see them working together, cooperating to keep the balls moving in unison. To me, it's a really cool example of using the whole body to perform a task and focusing one's attention on what's in front of them while preparing for what's to come. It also builds trust, as you have to trust that your neighbor is going to perform their task of bouncing the ball at the right time, and your other neighbor has to trust that you will do the same. (A far better lesson than, say, the cut-through terror and individual dominance most of us remember from playing dodgeball in school.)

From my perspective, this is a valuable group activity for young kids that teaches multiple skills at the same time.

But for others, it's a creepy example of group-think indoctrination, molding kids to accept uniformity and train them into obedience.

Huh.

If the first thing you think of when you think of Chinese culture is communist indoctrination, then I can see why this video would elicit that response. But that doesn't make it correct or okay.

Thankfully, most of those responses were met with rebuttals that showed the hypocrisy and xenophobia inherent in them.

Considering how we have kids recite the pledge of allegiance to the U.S. flag every morning in unison, the "indoctrination" argument falls a bit flat.

It's not hard to imagine very different responses if this were a group of American kids coordinating to do the same thing. They would be hailed as impressive kids who worked toward a goal, not communists.

Not to mention, nearly anything can be twisted into something dark or sinister simply by describing it that way, as evidenced by this description of "musical chairs."

The video also ignited some interesting conversations about competition vs. coordination.

Ultimately, the idea that working together in unison to build skills and create a cool effect is somehow "communist indoctrination" is purely a product of people's perceptions about China and its people. After all, our marching bands and cheer squads do the same thing.

If our first impression or reaction to a video of kids doing something educational in another country is "that's creepy" or "ew, communism" we may want to check ourselves. Replace those kids faces with ones who look American to you and be honest about what your reaction would be to see it. Our prejudices can color our perceptions, and it's important for all of us to acknowledge and challenge our own thoughts.

Especially when we're looking at children bouncing balls, for goodness sake.

Nature

Zoo worker just wanted to rake her leaves but these baby pandas had other ideas

No one likes to rake leaves. When something gets in the way of you accomplishing such a task, it is even more annoying. Unless it is this video of baby pandas trying to prevent a caretaker from tackling the yard work in their panda sanctuary. In the cutest viral video this week, we can see the adorable fluffball troublemakers rolling and tumbling, trying to "help" the zookeeper in Sichuan, China.

Some of you might have read the piece about Tuscan, the stray dog who had the persistence to hang around a car dealership until he got a job greeting customers. Now he's positioned to star in a national car commercial. But these are baby pandas just trying to rake a yard—or look cute while doing it.

It could very well be the caretaker does not realize that the pandas think she's been working too hard and deserves a break. Or they actually want to be the next stars of their own commercial. Either way, they are certainly getting all the attention lately.


Cute！What did panda do when zookeeper cleaning the leaves www.youtube.com

Perhaps people should recognize that pandas do not rake the yard the same way as we do. Look no further than the viral video called The Honor of the Opportunity where a father talks about how his son mows the lawn in his own way.

It kind of feels like the pandas had the rake taken away from them before they had sufficient time to start a task— one they don't know they are supposed to be doing with a tool they have never used before.

Of course, I jest. But perhaps instead of focusing on the pandas' tenacious work ethic (or lack thereof), the zookeeper should trade in the bright pink broom for an actual rake.

My father trafficked me throughout my entire childhood. It looked nothing like people think.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

I saw this poster today and I was going to just let it go, but then I kept feeling tugged to say something.

Melanie Cholish/Facebook

While this poster is great to bring attention to the issue of child trafficking, it is a "shocking" picture of a young girl tied up. It has that dark gritty feeling. I picture her in a basement tied to a dripping pipe.

While that sounds awful, it's important to know that trafficking children in the US is not all of that. I can't say it never is—I don't know. What I do know is most young trafficked children aren't sitting in a basement tied up. They have families, and someone—usually in their family—is trafficking them.

People were asked to make a list of the best 'harmless' pranks to play on your friends

Photo by Genessa Panainte on Unsplash

There is a Reddit thread that has gone viral asking people to share their best harmless pranks. While we can only hope that mean spirited jokes on people are a thing of the past, bullying is still a thing and should not be tolerated. That being said, as long as there is great confidence the victim of the hijinks will find the humor, all bets are off.

I am personally not a big fan of pranks. Mainly because I fall for them. Every. Single. Time.

For example, at a restaurant I had worked at for seven years, the manager asked me if I could go to the pub next door and see if we could borrow a rice peeler. Hook, line and sinker. I did get my revenge months later when a fellow server had the idea to approach the manager with some unusual requests from the customers.


