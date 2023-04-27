Kelly Clarkson and Carol Burnett sing her famous send-off song 'So Long' and fans are seriously choked up
Viewers were so glad they had this time together.
Carol Burnett is a living legend. Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. Put those two together to sing, and we basically get the duet of our dreams.
On the April 26 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the pair performed “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together,” a classic sign-off song from the long-running, wildly popular and critically acclaimed “Carol Burnett Show.”
Clarkson traded her normal powerhouse vocals for a softer, gentler sound (acing it, of course, as always). And Burnett paid homage to the signature move she used to make at the end of each episode—a playful tug of the ear.
All in all, it was a beautiful nostalgia-fest that hit just the right place in people’s hearts and left them wanting more.
"Wow.. this was so amazing to watch. Best duet ever," one person commented.
"Imagine if they did this at the end of the episode instead of Kelly's usual sign-off, but I still love this!" another added.
One fan wrote, “I hope they make a CD album together.” Wouldn’t that be something.
Watch:
This song is just one item on a very, very long list of all the ways Burnett has put a smile on people’s faces. The woman’s not only funny (with a bajillion comedy awards to prove it) but also has endearing charm and an open-heartedness that inspires generosity in others. It’s this powerful combination that’s made her work truly timeless—no easy feat for any comedian.
In honor of her 90th birthday, NBC is releasing a special commemorating her life and career, aptly named “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” It airs April 26 at 8 p.m. ET.