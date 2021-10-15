Jonah Hill doesn't care if it's good or bad, he just wants people to stop talking about his body
Some of us just don't want to hear other people's opinions on our bodies, whether positive or negative, anymore. It makes sense, nobody wants to hear something negative and sometimes, a positive comment can come off the wrong way.
For example, if someone loses weight and you say, "You look good, you've lost weight." It may seem like a compliment, but the person may think, "Oh, did I look bad before?"
Actor Jonah Hill has had to hear about his body from fans and the media for years and he's finally had enough of it. The 37-year-old posted a brief message on Instagram Wednesday that politely asks people to talk about something else for a change.
"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," Hill said in the post. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."
The post comes eight months after he proudly proclaimed he's no longer phased when the media tries to comment on his appearance. The post came after The Daily Mail shared paparazzi photos of him shirtless after taking off his wet suit.
"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope," he wrote.
"I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a 'good for me" post,'" he continued. "And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."
hill celebrated his newfound self-acceptance and passion for surfing with a "Body Love" tattoo.
Hill's remarks mirror the views of the body neutrality movement which has been gaining popularity recently.
It's a different way of seeing things than the body positivity movement which aims for "equality and acceptance for all body types and sizes." Instead, the neutrality movement is about changing one's focus to accepting your body as is and recognizing its remarkable abilities and non-physical characteristics.
Very Well Mind describes it perfectly:
"Body neutrality means taking a neutral perspective towards your body, meaning that you do not have to cultivate a love for your body or feel that you have to love your body every day. You may not always love your body, but you may still live happily and appreciate everything your body can do."
Hill's fans and the media should definitely stop talking about his body for his sanity and also because there's something else we should really be focusing on, his amazing fashion game. I mean look at these amazing threads.
