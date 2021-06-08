Family

An Iraq war widow tracked down her husband's car to give it to her son for his birthday

An Iraq war widow tracked down her husband's car to give it to her son for his birthday
via CBS Sunday Morning

On July 19, 2003, in the early days of the Iraq war, Army Lt. Jonathan D. Rozier of Katy, Texas was killed in an ambush while on patrol in Baghdad. He left behind his wife, Jessica, and a nine-month-old baby, Justin.

Jonathan's death meant that his wife had to make some tough decisions. To pay for daycare, she had to return her deceased husband's 1999 Toyota Celica back to the dealer, forfeiting the car loan.

"I didn't want to keep chipping away at my savings to pay for a car that nobody was using," she told NBC. "It was just sitting in my driveway."

She would soon forget about the car until August of 2017 when she was looking for a birth certificate and ran across its 2002 registration papers. Her son Justin, now 14, had his learner's permit and was turning 15 in three months. Jessica thought that if she was able to find his father's beloved old convertible, it'd be the perfect birthday gift.

"I wonder if this car is still out there? I was thinking I would go on a years-long search to find this car," Jessica said.

So she put out an appeal on Facebook to see if anyone could locate the car.

"It was Jon's car (1LT Jonathan Rozier, KIA Iraq 7-19-03) and when he died, I wasn't thinking ahead to when Justin (his son) would be driving 15 years later. If you facebookers could work your magic and help me find it, it would be an amazing present for his 16th birthday if it hasn't become a tin can by now," she wrote.

Fortunately, the car turned up just a few days later in Utah. The daughter of the car's owner said her dad may not want to sell it, but was open to having a conversation about the car.

"If I call and he doesn't want to sell it then my hopes would be crushed," Jessica said. "It took me 12 hours to get the courage to call him."

After some discussion, the owner, Jorge Cruz, decided to sell the car to Jessica. Now, the only problem was coming up with the cash to buy it to make some necessary upgrades so it would be safe for a teenager.

Jessica reached out to an organization dedicated to promoting patriotism called Follow The Flag for some fundraising help. The organization got the necessary funds together, bought the car, made some repairs, and had the car shipped to Texas for Justin's 15ht birthday.

"It's what we do, it's something we do in hopes of inspiring others," said Kyle Fox, the founder of Follow The Flag.

The car was presented to Justin at his birthday party and it was an emotional reunion, to say the least. When Justin got into the car, he was speechless.

"I was waiting for him, for it to click, that's dad's car," Jessica said. "He starts looking at it, gets in, he looks so much like his dad."

The reunion was just as important for Jessica. "I never got to see him come home," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "I think I needed that."

A veteran's car, and a son's keepsake www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
family
Top Splash

79 years ago she quit high school when her husband went to war. Today, she got her diploma.

via WKYC / YouTube

It took 79 years, but Grace Lee McClure Smith was able to walk on stage and accept her high school diploma on Wednesday. Smith dropped out of Hazel Green High School in Alabama at the age of 16 in 1942 to marry her husband Calvin B. Smith who was then sent off to fight in World War II.

Calvin passed away in 2005, just a few days shy of his 80th birthday.

Even though she never graduated from high school, Grace still kept education close to her heart. She was a bus driver for the Madison County School Systems for over 30 years.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Top Splash

79 years ago she quit high school when her husband went to war. Today, she got her diploma.

via WKYC / YouTube

It took 79 years, but Grace Lee McClure Smith was able to walk on stage and accept her high school diploma on Wednesday. Smith dropped out of Hazel Green High School in Alabama at the age of 16 in 1942 to marry her husband Calvin B. Smith who was then sent off to fight in World War II.

Calvin passed away in 2005, just a few days shy of his 80th birthday.

Even though she never graduated from high school, Grace still kept education close to her heart. She was a bus driver for the Madison County School Systems for over 30 years.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Badge
The Elevate Prize
The Elevate Prize
popular

Want to be the change? Join an Elevate Giving Circle.

True

If you've ever donated to a cause but worried that your contribution wasn't really enough to drive real change, you're not alone. As one person, it can be tough to feel like you're making a real difference, especially if you don't have a lot to donate or if times are tough (aka there's a worldwide pandemic going on.)

That's why, for years, the idea of philanthropy felt a little bit like a rich person's thing: if you had millions, you could donate and make change. The rest of us were just tossing pennies into a cup without really doing much.

But that's a problem: the priorities of a wealthy few don't represent the priorities of many, which means that good causes are often left underfunded, leading to a lack of meaningful action.

The thing is: it doesn't have to be like this. We can all make a difference, especially if we pool our money together.

Enter: Giving Circles. These are when groups of people with shared values come together to drive change. They do it by pooling their time and money together, then deciding as a circle where it should go. That way, they can cause a real targeted change in one place quickly in a very people-powered way by giving what they can, whether that's volunteer hours, money, or a mix of both. Best of all, Giving Circles are a social experience — you get to work together as a community to make sure you do the most good you can.

In other words, giving circles are a way to democratize philanthropy, making it more accessible regardless of your age, income, gender, or race.

That's why this year, The Elevate Prize, a nonprofit founded in 2019, is launching a new pop-up "Giving Circle" program so that problem solvers, budding philanthropists, and anyone that wants to do good can come together and drive real impact at a large scale. And you can do it all in just 90 minutes.

All you have to do is join one of the Elevate Giving Circles online. Learn about organizations doing good for the world, then pool your money together, and as a group, direct it where you think that donation could make the most difference.

But that's not all: every single donation made is matched by the Elevate Prize Foundation — basically guaranteeing that you double your impact for good. The theme for the first cycle is education, and Elevate Giving will match up to $75,000 in total donations for each cycle.

Ready to get involved? Elevate Giving experiences start June 26th, so sign up now for your spot to make a difference. There's no minimum fee to join either — so get involved no matter what you have to give. Now that's philanthropy for all.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
philanthropy
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites