+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Badge
CooperVision
CooperVision
Sponsored

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day
True

Innovation is awesome, right? I mean, it gave us the internet!

However, there is always a price to pay for modernization, and in this case, it’s in the form of digital eye strain, a group of vision problems that can pop up after as little as two hours of looking at a screen. Some of the symptoms are tired and/or dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain1. Ouch!

Eye strain from staring at devices is a widespread issue. Most people work, play, and maintain relationships through screens, which averages out to 6 hours and 35 minutes per day (and that’s in addition to work or school)! That translates to 46 hours and 5 minutes per week, or 2,402 hours and 55 minutes per year.2

With numbers like these, attention to eye health is more important now than ever; our dependence on technology certainly isn’t going anywhere. And just like innovation brought us technology, innovation also holds the key to combating the effects it has on our bodies. Here are some key suggestions from eye care professionals to help reduce common symptoms of digital eye strain. Spoiler alert: none of them involve wearing glasses!

Follow the 20-20-20 rule.

You can find some relief by taking a 20-20-20 break: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. It’s easy to remember because we all want 20/20 vision, and it’s a good excuse to look out the window.

Adjust your workspace screen to be slightly below eye level and about an arm’s length away.

This simple tweak to your work area can really improve your posture, as well as the amount of strain on your eyes. A win-win!

Adjust the brightness of your device.

Brightness levels also play into how hard our eyes have to work. Our screen brightness should match our surroundings, especially during the evening hours.

Say hello to Biofinity Energys® contact lenses!

These contact lenses are specifically made to address eye dryness and tiredness caused by digital devices. Digital Zone Optics® lens design and Aquaform® Technology are two innovations that when combined help with the tiredness and dryness that can be caused by digital eye fatigue.

Additionally, Biofinity Energys® monthly replacement contact lenses are designed to help our eyes better adapt for a more comfortable wearing experience3. This part is tricky because contacts can be hard to adjust to, and trust me—no one wants what feels like gritty sandpaper in there. Comfort is key!

If you’re sick of wearing glasses all the time and feel ready to do something new, visit biofinityenergys.com to learn more and to get your free trial certificate.


References:

    1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6020759/
    2. Asurion-sponsored survey by Market Research Firm Solidea Solutions conducted August 18-20, 2019 of 1,998 U.S. smartphone users, compared to an Asurion-sponsored survey conducted by market research company OnePoll between Sept. 11 – 19, 2017 of 2000 U.S. adults with a smartphone.
    3. Biofinityenergys.com

    From Your Site Articles
    Related Articles Around the Web
    biofinity energys
    Badge
    Seresto
    Seresto
    popular

    Popular veterinarian Dr. Lisa Lippman shares 5 tips to help you and your dog thrive this holiday season

    Photo courtesy of Dr. Lisa Lippman
    True

    Chloe Lippman might just be the happiest dog in New York City.

    The 11-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback belongs to Dr. Lisa Lippman, a veterinarian with an expansive social media following who specializes in teaching pet owners how to spark joy in their furry friends.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    veterinarian
    Education

    A high school teacher's reaction to a sleeping student has gone viral for all the right reasons.

    "I cannot spirit away her teen troubles. But I can give her a break."

    This article originally appeared on 06.01.18


    A teacher's message has gone viral after he let his student sleep in class — for the kindest reason.

    Teachers spend time preparing lesson plans and trying to engage students in learning. The least a kid can do is stay awake in class, right?

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Joy

    Impressionist transforms into 20 celebrities with deep fake technology and it's wild

    Watch Jim Meskimen transform both his voice and his face as he recites a poem about impressionists.

    Jim Meskimen/YouTube

    Deep fake VFX make Jim Meskimen's impressions all the more believable.

    Actor and comedian Jim Meskimen is one of those actors who may look familiar to many but could probably only be named by a few. He has acted in movies such as "Apollo 13" and "There Will Be Blood" and TV shows such as "Friends" and "Castle," and has also done a wide range of voiceover work.

    Meskimen's voice is one of his most honed tools. A master impressionist, he can imitate dozens of famous actors, from George Clooney to Jack Nicholson to Morgan Freeman. In fact, he's created a series of impressionist tutorials on YouTube to help others figure out how to do their own impressions of famous people.

    But one video of Meskimen's that has gotten viral attention goes beyond just voice impressions. Using deep fake video technology (courtesy of video effects editor Shamook), Meskimen transforms not just his voice and mannerisms, but his actual face, to impersonate celebrities.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    celebrity impressions
    Health

    Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

    "Yesterday I was excited to show my daughters Kerri Strug's famous one-leg vault...But for some reason I wasn't as inspired watching it this time. In fact, I felt a little sick."

    Byron Heath/Facebook

    This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


    Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    well-being
    Trending Stories