How Texas drag queen Brigitte Bandit makes understanding legislation fun and informative
Tuesdays just got a lot more interesting.
Drag artists have long been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation, often in powerful, ingenious ways. Brigitte Bandit’s latest work is certainly among them. Appointed as a LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commissioner for the City of Austin, Texas, just last week the drag artist and activist began the new weekly “LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” event at Oilcan Harry’s, Austin’s oldest LGBTQ+ bar. Bandit’s event aims to inform and empower guests to stay up to date with current affairs and legislation, to get involved with activist organizations, to find resources they need, and learn from local experts.
Bandit became a local icon when, in 2023, she testified–in drag–in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol against the proposed bills SB12 and SB1601, which aimed to restrict drag performances in public and at libraries. The speech went viral, and later led to Bandit not only giving a speech at the Texas Democratic Convention, but becoming the first drag artist to do so. She has since been featured on CNN, in the Austin Chronicle, in TIME and countless others for her work. As drag artists have been throughout history, she became and remains an activist and a highly visible member of the LGBTQ+ community.
The public nature of these appearances led to some backlash from conservative politicians, but Bandit was able to successfully shut them down and learn even better how to navigate the political space. These experiences in part also led to the development of “LegiSLAYtion and Liberation.” “I recognize that I have power and an influence in my local community, and I've also put myself in this position where I understand the risks involved in being so visible,” Bandit says. “That's why I'm going to keep doing it [laughs]. Because I'm already here. I've already sued the state of Texas. If there's anybody who's going to be visible and be loud and obnoxious, I will do it.”
Brigitte Bandit at the Texas State Capitol Reyna Dews
But she’ll also encourage others to use their own power. This is where “LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” comes in. “One of the biggest challenges right now is just the amount of information. This administration is flooding us with so many executive orders and different policies that are attacking so many different things and it can be so overwhelming. You can just feel like there's really not much you can do. That's what I'm trying to combat,” she says. “We can stay informed, but also not burn ourselves out so quickly. So let's get together, talk about this information, but also do it in a fun way…we can't be just sitting here trying to make sense of this all alone…I'm trying to figure out, how do we make people not feel overwhelmed but instead feel empowered and informed?”
“LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” took shape a few months ago as Bandit herself was trying to make sense of all the new information coming out of local, state, and federal legislation. But as she says, doomscrolling alone in her room wasn’t doing her any favors. Instead, she wondered what she could “to make sure that people are engaged and educated on what's going on politically and in the news, but without this horrible feeling of isolation and dread.” The key became making it fun.
So “LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” has several sections–one is Breaking News Bingo, where every week she will lead people through the last seven days of headlines and they’ll unpack the information together. For the section Texas Tea and Policy, there will be guest speakers from a variety of organizations so audiences can learn about resources available to them. At the event’s first iteration, for example, representatives from the Transgender Education Network of Texas came to talk to the crowd and lead them through Texas legislation and local politics. And as proposed bills move through the legislature and citizens are able to give testimony, Bandit says, the event will help people prepare their testimonies together, learn what testifying looks like, and how to sign up. She calls this part Lip Sync for Your Rights, and some of it will stem from what Bandit herself learned testifying at the Texas State Capitol.
LegiSLAYtion, indeed!Reyna Dews
Bandit sees “LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” as a community-driven event overall. She makes clear to the audience she’s not an expert and invites people to demonstrate knowledge that may help others. At the first event, for example, one attendee was able to discuss the process of going through passport gender identification changes and another was able to talk about their family’s experiences with immigration. “I was sitting there a little overwhelmed myself with the amount of information, and then I got there, and it was like, oh, right, this is a community event with people here who do have more information than me. It's okay for me to sit here and be like, ‘Hey, are you willing to speak on this and and share your experience or advice?’” she says. “I was able to make that happen, and they were able to share so much more information than I could have done alone…even I needed the reminder, as somebody who is putting together the event, that I don't need to overwhelm myself, and that we are in community together, and that I can ask for help and ask for others to share their own experiences and expertise.” The evening ended with announcements about upcoming seminars, the LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission, and other ways for guests to get their voices heard.
As a drag artist, Bandit didn’t always plan on being an activist, but she has taken up the mantle with fervor. “Now I'm locked in. I'm like, no, we're an activist, we are using drag to bring people together. This is the time to do it,” she says. “Hopefully there is a day where we can just celebrate ourselves without having to fight for our rights. I do dream of that day. I dream of it so hard, but today is the day to show up and fight back.”
“LegiSLAYtion and Liberation” is every Tuesday at Austin’s Oilcan Harry’s, from 7-9pm. Bandit is also looking to connect with other drag artists outside of Austin to develop similar programming in other cities.