Grocery stores, please let us tip your employees!
At a time when most of the country is shutting down, grocery store employees are working their tails off so we can all have food, medicine, toiletries, and soap to keep our hands clean during the pandemic.
At a time when everyone is attempting to stay six feet away from each other, cashiers are coming into contact with countless people and their purchases all day long. They are putting the health of themselves and their families at risk.
Grocery store workers also have to deal with the stress of the hoarding mentality that has struck many Americans. They have to deal with rude customers who enter the store like dire wolves, ready to fight over the last box of Twinkies.
Dawn of the Dead (1978)
Directed by George Romero pic.twitter.com/91cvhlLLga
— SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 17, 2020
The pay scale for grocery store workers is all over the map depending on location and whether the employees are part of a union. But we can all agree they should get extra compensation during this crisis, especially when their companies are making record profits off the pandemic.
So I say customers should be able to take direct action and tip these people on the front lines to show our gratitude for their sacrifice for our families and country at-large.
Grocery store managers on the front lines should be happy to see their employees receive extra compensation for their efforts in an extreme situation.
While grocery receipts don't have areas to tip on them like at a bar or restaurant, there are a lot of ways to get money into these people's hardworking hands without having to deal with cash — which is a no-no in some stores during the pandemic.
Here are some ways to implement tipping:
- Grocery workers can have their Venmo handle at their register or on their badges.
- Stores can also set up a store-wide Venmo account and distribute the money among employees as they see fit.
- Grocery workers should be allowed to accept personal checks as tips — this is great for older people who may not be up to date on app technology
- A good ol' fashioned tip jar at the front of the store. If it's a supermarket that doesn't deal with cash, the coins can be handled at the Coin Star machine and cash can be collected by the store and dispersed to employees via check.
- Individual stores can also set up GoFundMe campaigns so people can tip and have the money distributed to employees.
This is a tough time in our country and everyone wants to help those on the front lines. Grocery store owners, show us you care about your employees by giving us the opportunity to give back during a crisis.
It'll help your employees and give customers a great reason to be loyal to your business after the crisis blows over.
- A doctor in the heart of Italy's outbreak shares what life is like in the ... ›
- 17-year-old builds a website to closely track the Coronavirus ... ›
- Venice Canal Water Goes Crystal Clear Amidst Coronavirus ›