Videos

Video supercut shows Fox News hosts declaring war on literally everything

Fox News Fake Wars supercut
YouTube

The Recount's supercut of Fox News "Wars" on YouTube.

Iconic Motown singer-songwriter Edwin Starr once asked us, "War, what is it good for?"

As it turns out, war can be good for anything! From small business to freedom itself, all is fair. At least it is to Fox News.

The conservative news network has used the word "war" so many times, The Recount created a hilarious—if not savage—compilation video, with the caption: "The war on Christmas is just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready for the #FoxeverWars."

The video racked up a total of 46 "wars". Yes, 46. That was not a typo.


Welcome to the Foxever Wars www.youtube.com


The usual suspects were there: a war on wealthy Americans and Republican governors, a war on men, white men, and conservative women, a war on Christianity. The last one I find ironic. No offense, but doesn't Christian doctrine dictate a constant war between good and evil anyway? Oh, and to be fair, there's also a war on Judaism.

Things pretty much escalated from 0 to 100 after that. Both parents and children are in a war, as well the suburbs. I guess cities are now a war-free zone, who knew?

Holidays? Forget about it. Christmas and Thanksgiving are back-to-back wars.

Think inanimate objects are safe? Guess again! There's a war on cars! A war on straws! A war on styrofoam!

How's this for logic? Cows + dogs = war. Cats were not mentioned. Therefore, cats = peace. Every cat person already knows this, but now everyone knows.

The food pyramid is practically a battlefield, having a war on meat, soda, appetizers, and … wait for it … hot dogs. That one was my personal favorite.

Even though Fox also declared a war on fun, reading the amusing comments to this video proved that fun has indeed survived the trenches.

Like one twitterer who shared their buyer's remorse, saying "I wish I knew there was a war on Christmas again, I just finished my shopping."



One person wrote on Twitter, "I would relish in a hot dog war." It brought me great joy.



"Let's not forget the war on Beatty, the war on Buffett, and the war on G. Harding," another word play lover wrote.


Another person even brought in a very appropo "Star Wars" reference. Hilarious.



Seriously, if you're looking to get drunk fast, make this a new drinking game while watching Fox News. That might be considered a war on your liver, but hey, the word has now lost all meaning anyway.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Badge
Chewy
Chewy
Videos

Chewy spotlights the photographers who help pets get adopted

True

When a pet is admitted to a shelter it can be a traumatizing experience. Many are afraid of their new surroundings and are far from comfortable showing off their unique personalities. The problem is that's when many of them have their photos taken to appear in online searches.

Chewy, the pet retailer who has dedicated themselves to supporting shelters and rescues throughout the country, recognized the important work of a couple in Tampa, FL who have been taking professional photos of shelter pets to help get them adopted.

"If it's a photo of a scared animal, most people, subconsciously or even consciously, are going to skip over it," pet photographer Adam Goldberg says. "They can't visualize that dog in their home."

Adam realized the importance of quality shelter photos while working as a social media specialist for the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"The photos were taken top-down so you couldn't see the size of the pet, and the flash would create these red eyes," he recalls. "Sometimes [volunteers] would shoot the photos through the chain-link fences."

That's why Adam and his wife, Mary, have spent much of their free time over the past five years photographing over 1,200 shelter animals to show off their unique personalities to potential adoptive families. The Goldbergs' wonderful work was recently profiled by Chewy in the video above entitled, "A Day in the Life of a Shelter Pet Photographer."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pets
More

His teacher said 'no phones.' This kid's response was amazing.

This article originally appeared on 04.13.18


Teens have a knack for coming up with clever ways to rage against the system.

When I was in high school, the most notorious urban legend whispered about in hallways and at parties went like this: A teacher told his class that they were allowed to put "anything" on a notecard to assist them during a science test. Supposedly, one of his students arrived on test day with a grown adult at his side — a college chemistry major, who proceeded to stand on the notecard and give him answers. The teacher was apparently so impressed by the student's cunning that he gave him a high score, then canceled class for the rest of the week because he was in such a good mood.

Of course, I didn't know anyone who'd ever actually try such a thing. Why ruin a good story with reality — that pulling this kind of trick would probably earn you detention?

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories