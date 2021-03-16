Fox News asked Gen X to 'stop cancel culture' and the responses are simply hilarious
Fox News poked the sleeping tiger known as Gen X and got the generation known for slacking and sarcasm to muster, a collective "whatever."
The news network aired a segment on "cancel culture" where it urged "Generation X to lead the charge to save America from the social media mob. Can they do it?" Short answer: Who knows, but they aren't interested either way.
Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner: "Cancel culture is spreading like wildfire. There is a call for Generation X… https://t.co/Zc3ge1bEdZ— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1615820190.0
Right-wing media has been apoplectic recently over a rash of incidents where iconic pieces of pop culture from The Washington Redskins to "Gone with the Wind" to Dr. Seuss have been reevaluated by younger "woke" progressives.
While there is value in a movement that holds people accountable for propagating racist and sexist ideas, the Fox News crowd dismisses it simply as "cancel culture."
The Fox News target demographic is firmly in camp Baby Boomer, with the average viewer being around 65-years-old. According to Kasasa, "If you go by raw numbers, of the 3.3 million households taking in Sean Hannity's show on a nightly basis in 2018, just south of 2 million would have been senior citizens."
Baby Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964 and are currently between 57-75 years old.
So as Boomer authority over the nation's youth wanes by the day, Fox News made an appeal to Gen X to protect older, conservative people from the ravages of cancel culture. But according to reactions on Twitter, Gen X, aka "The Coolest Generation," couldn't care less.
The generation that's currently between the ages of 41 to 56 remembers a time when their Baby Boomer and Greatest Generation parents tried to cancel everything in their childhood.
But these calls weren't from liberals in the '80s, they were from pearl-clutching conservatives (and even some high-profile Democrats like Tipper Gore and Joe Lieberman), evangelical Christians, and paranoid suburbanites.
Whether it was the "Satanic Panic" surrounding heavy metal and "Dungeons and Dragons," the Parents Music Resource Center labeling hip-hop music, or the endless crusade against video games, the Boomer version of cancel culture was aimed squarely at Gen X.
In fact, Gen Xers lost one of their greatest childhood heroes in Pee-Wee Herman who got canceled for falling short of Bush 1-era moral norms.
Fox's appeal resulted in a slew of hilarious tweets from Gen Xers who could care less about the Boomer obsession with cancel culture. But, to be fair, it's not like Gen X was known for giving an F about much in the first place.
First of all, they just don't have the time.
We are too busy booking vax appointments for our parents and forcing them to come with us after you indoctrinated them into thinking that the vax was a liberal conspiracy.
— Doug Roberts (@robertspacli) March 15, 2021
They reminded Fox News of everything the Boomers tried to cancel back in the '80s.
You crack me up. One of my students who attends Christian School said she couldn't read Harry Potter books. And I loved the Teletubbies pic.twitter.com/LeO9r4zzZF
— GIVE ME BACK MY 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bren2915) March 15, 2021
GenXers scarred by growing up with Bill Bennet, Tipper Gore, & Pat Robertson telling us what not to read, listen to, or think about would like to ask Fox why they suddenly think GenX should be seen & have a voice. GenX has been invisible because it's the generation never valued.
— Nellie Cubed (@NelNelNellie) March 15, 2021
@NelNelNellie @justinbaragona So true. Thanks for reminding me that Republicans were all up in our business growi… https://t.co/pQ1rU7ROAs— kranmom (@kranmom)1615828625.0
@truther_dare @justinbaragona Dee Snider would like to have a word. https://t.co/Nc2WCuTru1— Michael Rennick 🇺🇸 End Racism (@Michael Rennick 🇺🇸 End Racism)1615837547.0
Gen X only needs to Google the Dixie Chicks to see the hypocrisy.
— nancy cronvich (@FT1965) March 15, 2021
On behalf of every cassette tape and CD I owned with an explicit lyrics sticker courtesy of the PMRC I'm going to have to say I'll pass.
— Shea (@Shea_LC) March 15, 2021
Sorry, I'm too busy playing my heavy metal albums backwards to summon the devil.
— Never Ever Bloody Anything Ever. (@JustSomeGuy1970) March 15, 2021
@ShamuriJack @justinbaragona Me (one day in 1983): Mom? wheres my DnD books, they were on the shelf last weekend??… https://t.co/5cvlcrFfFx— Dr. Christopher Gennari (@Dr. Christopher Gennari)1615834394.0
Right wing: Let's fight back against cancel culture!
Also right wing: We need to boycott Starbucks because their Christmas cups make me think of satan.
— Mask it up. 🇺🇸 (@Disasterdude_VT) March 15, 2021
Another huge reason not to get involved: "Whatever."
@brad_stay @justinbaragona They will know us by our battlecry... "Whatever"— MrFKNS (@MrFKNS)1615825973.0
So sorry but we are collectively not feeling up to it today pic.twitter.com/GHjJHSI4Bc
— Lady Menopause, Dragon Queen & Slayer of Clownery (@LadyMenopause) March 15, 2021
As a duly authorized representative of Gen X let me respond in the language of my people: pic.twitter.com/CxgvbnZ4Xu
— Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) March 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/elpvqDDQaZ
— Windmill Cancer Survivor (@NotBatspud) March 15, 2021
The whole point of being Gen X is feeling no obligation to answer a call to do anything.
— Todd Hoyer (@ToddHoyer) March 15, 2021
Gen X, the forgotten generation stuck beneath two of the most populous, was canceled long ago. It's almost like the parents of latchkey kids just realized they had children and now they want them to come to their rescue.
Y'all know we already got canceled ourselves right? pic.twitter.com/3odpcbSD7Y
— Catholic Space Slingshot (@mrschrislopez) March 15, 2021
@corianderstem @justinbaragona Yea when I saw GenX trending I was like: what fresh hell is this, and who told the@ we exist?— Bubs 🇨🇦 (@Bubs 🇨🇦)1615836604.0
Boomers want us to fix their problem? Lmao.
Gen X would like to give the requisite "Whatever" then slip back under the radar. With our microwave popcorn we taught ourselves to make after-school, unsupervised as always. We have no Fs to give about this.
— kc (@DetroitNomad) March 15, 2021
Boomers burned my childhood making me raise siblings cause they were too busy to care for any of us.
I watched them gloat & say “got what they deserved" as thousands died to HIV/AIDS.
They've profited off burning the world my kid will inherit cause Fox said science isn't real. pic.twitter.com/xTf5WqyxEb
— Trai-All (@trai_all) March 15, 2021
Like, we totally care. Seriously.
pic.twitter.com/4yScoNGx6p
— Hugo (@huginho82) March 15, 2021
Could it be that they're harping on cancel culture because they have nothing else to complain about?
This is a nontroversy. The real story is that Fox apparently has no legitimate anti-Biden issues to pursue.
— Grandma Muses™ ☘️🍕 (@GrandmaMuses) March 15, 2021
We have a winner.
Says the network that tried REALLY hard to cancel the votes of 81 million Americans.
— Jinx in TN (@grrenshaw) March 15, 2021
