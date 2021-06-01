Members of 'forgotten' Gen X are sharing what it was like growing up in the coolest generation
Sandwiched between the much larger Baby Boomer and Millennial generations, Gen X is often left out of the intergenerational conversation. However, given the fact that Gen Xers are best known for shrugging off most things with a "whatever," most of us probably don't mind.
(Editor's Note: This article is written by a card-carrying member of Gen X, born in 1977.)
People born between 1965 and 1980 have a unique perspective on life because they bridge the divide between the old world of analog and the digital revolution.
We're the last generation that knows how to use a rotary phone and the first that dated people by meeting them on American Online. And we remember a world where there were actually music videos on MTV.
Gen Xers also grew up during a distinct period in history. We're the first generation in America who feared they wouldn't do as well as their parents. The AIDS epidemic made sex and relationships serious, life-or-death topics and we grew up during one of the most violent eras in American history.
We are also known as the "least parented generation in history." Many of us were born during the divorce boom of the '70s and '80s, a time when both parents worked, but there weren't as many daycare resources. So, a lot of Gen Xers were latchkey kids who came home to empty houses and took care of themselves.
Gen X also grew up during an incredible time for entertainment. We saw the first "Star Wars" trilogy, "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," and the "Indiana Jones" films on the big screen or at drive-ins, not on Netflix. We also got to grow up during the greatest era of pop stars being entertained by the likes of Prince, Madonna, and Michael Jackson.
So, if you're a member of Gen X, you know there's a lot to feel nostalgic about.
Twitter user New Wave Tag Game, gave people born into the "forgotten generation" an excuse to share what it was like #GrowingUpGenX by starting the hashtag on Twitter.
Hi! Let's play #GrowingUpGenX! There's been lots of talk about every other generation lately. Let's give a forgot… https://t.co/QkDRZzCKyn— New Wave Tag Game (@New Wave Tag Game)1622520000.0
The technology was much different.
When you had to use one of these to play your Atari #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/tQfs9G64r6— Stuely (@Stuely)1622540453.0
You had to GET UP AND CROSS THE ROOM to change the channel on the TV so you'd make your little brother do it for yo… https://t.co/PZ6tXRuDI1— Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉 (@Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉)1622562540.0
Mixtapes. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/JwtDcWfztr— Crap_Locker (@Crap_Locker)1622555423.0
Your phone was attached TO A WALL #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/tG1yJs8BpL— Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉 (@Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉)1622562051.0
When getting good reception meant this. #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/Do8Lwkk3ps— Lauren (@Lauren)1622555967.0
#GrowingUpGenX I was the first amongst my friends to have a computer and internet. I spent a lot of time in AOL cha… https://t.co/7W0LKeEQCr— Seeker of truth (@Seeker of truth)1622558406.0
Everything for us was Swatch-styled.
Staying up late for Friday Night Videos, hanging out at the mall all day & never buying anything, & coveting the Sw… https://t.co/GVasdPhNqY— Liz LaPoint 👩🏼💻 (@Liz LaPoint 👩🏼💻)1622555306.0
Music was "free" but it wasn't on Spotify.
When we were kids, you could order “free” music from Columbia House & BMG. #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/A2NhN8QOzO— The Baker’s Plants🪴 (@The Baker’s Plants🪴)1622555596.0
Let's just say that school was really different.
I just spent 10 min explaining what a school book cover was to a millennial at work. She still doesn't believe we… https://t.co/mNr5ZGYaZm— CambridgeGirl (@CambridgeGirl)1622558902.0
#GrowingUpGenX Owning one of these works of abstract geometric art https://t.co/S8ylh2cCM4— Jill (@Jill)1622559132.0
We've done pretty well at raising ourselves.
Two Christmases #GrowingUpGenX 🎄🧒🏻👦🏼👩🏻🦰. 🎄🧒🏻👦🏼🧔🏻. https://t.co/cgGnNns7eD— Nick DiDio (@Nick DiDio)1622562556.0
#GrowingUpGenX your whereabouts during the time between school ending and dinner being ready was a mystery that you… https://t.co/mwQc8cbaDa— robogreen (@robogreen)1622558416.0
Does Amazon have an international food court? Didn't think so.
The Mall.... #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/O4hIq2oa5O— This is a Stupid Screen Name (@This is a Stupid Screen Name)1622560416.0
Life as a kid was a lot different.
#GrowingUpGenX meant you got to Choose Your Own Adventure https://t.co/eFqPgpLK9o— Victor Catano (@Victor Catano)1622560728.0
I haven't seen a mention of being the last generation that dug through the cereal box for actual toys #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/H9BWb3NRG2— Maria Mogavero (@Maria Mogavero)1622561851.0
Admit it, Gen X grew up with much better music than Millenials or Gen Y. Boomers are the only generation that may have had it better.
The age of the guitar hero...and we had the best that will ever be, Van Halen, Malmsteen, Vai, Johnson… https://t.co/DY4QEfbUxG— Roger Sullivan (@Roger Sullivan)1622568211.0
#GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/8WDDp0bPpb— Angie 𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝 Shanklin (She/Her) (@Angie 𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝 Shanklin (She/Her))1622562023.0
#GrowingUpGenX means setting a VHS timer to record MTV's 120 Minutes Sunday night at midnight for new indie music,… https://t.co/0OZ9WUmSaf— Mike Chen - WE COULD BE HEROES is out now! (@Mike Chen - WE COULD BE HEROES is out now!)1622558752.0
Gen X may be the coolest generation because we've side-stepped the Boomer/Millenial conflict with style.
Still slacking after all of these years. #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/6rEi7d0g9R— Teresa Rothaar (@Teresa Rothaar)1622556364.0
We had the best movies ever. #GrowingUpGenX https://t.co/QgDJNvC2xI— ☮💙Penny's VAXXED G'ma 💙☯️♀️ (@☮💙Penny's VAXXED G'ma 💙☯️♀️)1622566001.0
GenX is often referred to as the Forgotten Generation, and we really just don't care that much. #GrowingUpGenX— (((Manny Schewitz))) (@(((Manny Schewitz))))1622560654.0
This guy sums up what it was like to grow up Gen X best.
Whatever. #GrowingUpGenX— Irie DC (@Irie DC)1622562555.0
- Fox News asked Gen X to 'stop cancel culture' and the responses ... ›
- Teacher and her students expertly performing the 'Thriller' dance is ... ›
- Gen X is the 'most stressed' generation alive but they're also the best ... ›