Members of 'forgotten' Gen X are sharing what it was like growing up in the coolest generation

Members of 'forgotten' Gen X are sharing what it was like growing up in the coolest generation
via New Wave Tag Game / Twitter

Sandwiched between the much larger Baby Boomer and Millennial generations, Gen X is often left out of the intergenerational conversation. However, given the fact that Gen Xers are best known for shrugging off most things with a "whatever," most of us probably don't mind.

(Editor's Note: This article is written by a card-carrying member of Gen X, born in 1977.)

People born between 1965 and 1980 have a unique perspective on life because they bridge the divide between the old world of analog and the digital revolution.



We're the last generation that knows how to use a rotary phone and the first that dated people by meeting them on American Online. And we remember a world where there were actually music videos on MTV.

Gen Xers also grew up during a distinct period in history. We're the first generation in America who feared they wouldn't do as well as their parents. The AIDS epidemic made sex and relationships serious, life-or-death topics and we grew up during one of the most violent eras in American history.

We are also known as the "least parented generation in history." Many of us were born during the divorce boom of the '70s and '80s, a time when both parents worked, but there weren't as many daycare resources. So, a lot of Gen Xers were latchkey kids who came home to empty houses and took care of themselves.

Gen X also grew up during an incredible time for entertainment. We saw the first "Star Wars" trilogy, "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," and the "Indiana Jones" films on the big screen or at drive-ins, not on Netflix. We also got to grow up during the greatest era of pop stars being entertained by the likes of Prince, Madonna, and Michael Jackson.

So, if you're a member of Gen X, you know there's a lot to feel nostalgic about.

Twitter user New Wave Tag Game, gave people born into the "forgotten generation" an excuse to share what it was like #GrowingUpGenX by starting the hashtag on Twitter.

The technology was much different.










Everything for us was Swatch-styled.


Music was "free" but it wasn't on Spotify.


Let's just say that school was really different.




We've done pretty well at raising ourselves.





Does Amazon have an international food court? Didn't think so.


Life as a kid was a lot different.





Admit it, Gen X grew up with much better music than Millenials or Gen Y. Boomers are the only generation that may have had it better.






Gen X may be the coolest generation because we've side-stepped the Boomer/Millenial conflict with style.




This guy sums up what it was like to grow up Gen X best.


Heroes

Beekeeper shares incredible video of her rescuing an entire colony with her bare hands

@texasbeeworks/TikTok

If there were ever a person who could make people rethink their fear of bees, it would be Erika Thompson.

The professional beekeeper and founder of Texas Bee Works has created an enormous social media following with her oddly soothing videos of bee infestation removals. Thompson only wears protective equipment when she needs to, but she is able to determine when it's not necessary. Watching someone scoop up and move handfuls of bees with her bare hands is terrifying, and yet somehow not.

Thompson's most recent video shows her moving a colony of bees from the underside of an umbrella into a hive. She said that when bees collect in swarms like this, they are looking for a new place to live. Under these circumstances, because they don't have any resources to defend, they are usually very docile.

As she explains in the video, she always looks for the queen bee as she moves the worker bees to their new home, but this time, she didn't find one—a rare queenless colony. She just happened to have a queen bee in a box with her, which she placed on the hive. She explained that the bees will either reject the queen, in which case they will try to kill her, or they will accept her by eating through the candy that serves as a barrier on the end of the box to release her.

Keep Reading Show less
animals
This woman almost dropped out of school due to poverty. Now she's helping others stay in school.

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell
True

Alice Saisha was raised in the Luapula Province of Zambia with 10 brothers and sisters. She always had big dreams for when she grew up. However, she almost didn't achieve them. "I nearly had to drop out of school because of poverty," she says. She also almost became a child bride to a much older man.

"If CAMFED did not step in, my story would have been different."

CAMFED is a pan-African movement revolutionizing and supporting girls' education — which is exactly what it did for Saisha. Not only did she finish school with their support, she also got her undergraduate degree in Sociology and her Master's degree in Development Studies. She's currently looking to get her Ph.D.

And she didn't stop there. "All of the knowledge I obtained was applied right in the community where I grew up," she explains. Saisha is a trainer and facilitator in leadership and enterprise, financial education and psychosocial counseling — and an activist, philanthropist and advocate of women's rights.

"We speak out for the voiceless, create leaders along the way, and amplify the importance of children's welfare in school and at home."

Today, Saisha is a CAMFED ambassador, using her education to benefit her community and make sure that other girls, just like her, find a way out of poverty through education. Her work creates a bridge between the young women, children, youths and all the existing opportunities, information, and aid they can access. She provides mentorship and financial aid to those in need. "I come up with innovative ways to reach out to other young women or girls through media, calls, and one-on-one or group meetings," she explains. "To share knowledge, use my experience and give room to lend a listening ear whenever need be."

"I am very passionate about seeing women progress in all areas of life."

Without a doubt, she says her life story helps drive her work, not only because it is the motivation behind what she does, but also because it helps her relate to the girls she supports. Saisha is currently supporting 11 orphans and vulnerable children by directly funding their education. She is also fostering two of the children. "[They] come from similar backgrounds," she says. "They were at the verge of dropping out due to early marriage." She met them during her volunteer work in district communities and noticed a reflection of her own experiences. "I instantly connected with them and I believed they had brighter futures."

"Seeing them transform is priceless, and hearing them dream big is so touching. Their achievements speak to it all."

Courtesy of CAMFED/Eliza Powell

Saisha is one of Tory Burch's Empowered Women this year. The donation she receives as a nominee is being awarded to CAMFED — the very organization that helped get her where she is today.

"I want girls to be heard. It does not matter where they are in the world, what race they were born into or the type of background they came from," Saisha says. "Girls should be supported to escape unsafe environments. They need to always have a safe space which allows them to grow, and to nurture the great visions they possess."

To learn more about Tory Burch and Upworthy's Empowered Women program visit https://www.toryburch.com/empoweredwomen/. Nominate an inspiring woman in your community today.

