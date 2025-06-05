A teen tried to prank Rue McClanahan with a profane question but her response was golden
Larry King wasn’t ready for it, but she was unshakable.
If you had a television in the mid-80s, it's quite possible you would have at least heard of the NBC sitcom The Golden Girls. Created by Susan Harris, it wasn't only a huge ratings hit with audiences, but a darling for critics as well, winning Golden Globes and Emmys, including one for each of its leading actresses.
The show was ahead of its time and truly spoke to women entering their "third act" of life. The premise? Four women share a Miami home while navigating life after 50 and learning that friendship is a beacon of light when facing any kind of adversity.
Those women—Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche—were played brilliantly by Bea Arthur, Betty White, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan, respectively.
In 1988, McClanahan went on Larry King Live to promote The Golden Girls and also her work with Purina's Pets for People program, which Rue explains is an "adoption program that Purina has helped set up for citizens over 60 years old."
Appearing via satellite in a bright green patterned blazer, she and Larry King discuss the show, of course. Larry asks, "When that idea was presented to you—when they did the pilot—did you think it would be a winner?" McClanahan answers emphatically, "Yes, I did! In fact, even before I opened it. When I saw the title, The Golden Girls, I said, Uh-oh, I wanna be a part of this."
They also discuss that the audience for the show wasn't just senior citizens. McClanahan, in fact, shares, "Most of the fan mail I get is from teens." Which is what made what happened just a few minutes later all the more hilarious and outrageous.
King opens up the phone lines for callers to ask questions, which a few respectfully did. Then, a younger voice appears on the line from Lansing, Michigan, sounding possibly like he might be in middle school. He then asks a question not meant for primetime. Possibly, on a dare, he inquires, "Um, I'd like to know, when was the first 'F' you've ever had?" It's jarring for sure. But leave it to McClanahan, perhaps channeling her inner Blanche, to laugh with pure glee.
This video contains language that might not be suitable for a younger audience.
While King seems understandably uncomfortable (as did perhaps so many of us) McClanahan sees the absurdity, maybe even remembering what prank-calling was all about for tweens and teens. She exclaims, "That was a pornographic phone call…isn't that fun?" Her shoulders shake with laughter.
King tries to cover, though he too is now laughing. "Maybe he meant job? Where was your first paid job?"
The comment section is alive with reactions, with a top commenter pointing out, "Her reaction is so Blanche," and another with a similar sentiment: "He asked #BlancheDevereaux a legitimate question…am I right or am I right?"
Another, seemingly a fan of the show, writes, "That call sounded like Betty." (Referring, of course, to the late Betty White, who was a notorious prankster.)
This commenter claims, "…and that was when the FCC instituted the seven-second delay on LIVE TV, LOL."
Another adds that this kind of thing wasn't just common in the U.S. "Used to get these kinds of calls all the time in the UK on Saturday morning kids' shows."
The overall consensus was that McClanahan handled it like a champ. "This is why they are all beloved forever," reads another comment. One goes a step further by romanticizing the decade, in general: "The 80's Were A Magical Era Of Our Lives."