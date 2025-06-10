Two roommates brilliantly prank call their landlord. His deadpan response has people rolling.
"Hey it's Tommy and Noah from 3-A – your favorite tenants!"
Remember when you were 12 and you asked your mom if your bestie could sleep over? Sometimes it was an easy ask and sometimes you had to have a whole speech prepared. "I swear, we'll be asleep by midnight and we won't be loud!"
Now imagine asking permission as an adult. That's what comedians and content creators Tommy (@tommybayertime) and his roommate Noah (@Noah_snyder) did, but instead of their parents' permission, it was their landlord. Huddled up on the couch in casual "cozy wear," Tommy calls his apartment manager on speaker, who answers with a stern, "Hello."
Tommy sings, "Hey, Mr. Mead! It's Tommy and Noah in 3-A." Noah tries to sweeten the call by adding, "Favorite tenants." Tommy continues, "Yeah, we were just wondering if our friend Matt could sleep over tonight," to which Noah quips, "Yeah, is that okay with you?" The camera pans over to their friend Matt, who is sitting quietly awaiting the reply. (Matt also, for some reason, has a "Matt cam," so occasionally we see a close-up shot of his expressions which range from mild excitement to mild joy.)
Mr. Mead pauses. "I don't understand."
Tommy further explains, "So, we were hanging out with our friend Matt…" Noah adds, "He's like our best bud." Tommy reiterates, "And we wanted to keep hanging out so we were wondering if he could sleep over tonight."
Animated kids have a crazy pillow fight.Giphy Lets Go Fight GIF by Nickelodeon
The landlord calmly questions the call. "I just don't understand why you're calling me. Is the sink draining? Did the sink not get fixed or what?"
Tommy gleefully replies, "No, we're getting that figured out. That's fine. We just want to ask you if Matt can sleep over." They remind him, "Yeah, 'cause ya know, you're our landlord."
Mr. Mead replies, "Yeah, you don't need to call me to ask if your friend can sleep over. That's not what a landlord does. But you can do whatever you want with the apartment. Like you can have whoever you want over."
Despite the very clear answer, the guys are still not so sure, with Noah exclaiming, "Yeeeeaah suuuuure." Tommy asks again, "But CAN he?"
"I can't. Like it's not my place to say. But yes, you can do whatever you want. That's up to you."
Confirming one more time, "So that's a yes?" Tommy asks, getting his hopes up.
Finally, sweet confirmation arrives. "Yes, yeah, he can sleep over."
The guys are excited. Matt holds up his hand for a slow sideways high-five, while Tommy says, "Okay that's awesome! Thank you so much, Mr. Mead. I love you, okay, Bye Bye."
Then comes the most exquisitely awkward pause. "Okay," Mr. Mead relents. "I love you too. Thank you. Bye."
"I love U more" GIFGiphy I Love You Rainbow GIF by Travis Foster
At over 80,000 likes, the commenters are instantly supportive of everyone involved. First and foremost, someone writes, "The 'I love you' sent me," to which many reply "Same." Hilarious comedian in his own right, Spencer Goldman chimed in, "So relieved he actually said yes."
A lot of people focused on how chill Mr. Mead is (who may or may not be their friend @ethanmeadforever.) One notes, "Dude your landlord is the best. Even asked about the sink. You better tip that man."
There's always a serious person in the comments, though, and this time, they wanted to inform everyone that some leases DO require permission. "Oddly enough, tons of leases specify that you need permission for overnight guests. Several of my apartments had that in there and each time I laughed and never ever would ask."
This person asked the question on many of our minds: "Yeah but did Mr. Mead say you guys can make a boyz only fort in the living room?" Guess we'll have to wait and see.