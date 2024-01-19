+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Impressionist's 'Seinfeld' skit about the Stanley cup craze is delightfully spot on

The Kramer entrance, though.

screenshots of man impersonating Jerry and George from Seinfeld
@joeymulinaro/TikTok

Joey Mulinaro's impressions of classic TV characters is impressive.

It's been almost 25 years since "Seinfeld" premiered, marking the beginning of a nine-season run that would result in 68 Emmy nominations, 10 Emmy wins and dozens of other television awards.

No one had ever really seen a show like "Seinfeld," with its bizarrely iconic characters, scenarios and one-liners that became instant classics in American culture. "No soup for you!" would be a meaningless phrase if it weren't for the silly sitcom. Who can do the best Elaine dance is still a favorite competition at parties. The tongue-in-cheek "show about nothing" was really something, and the writing and those characters are still etched in the collective conscience.

That's why Joel Mulinaro's TikTok skit of a fake "Seinfeld" scene about the Stanley cup craze has gotten over 750,000 views in one day. His Jerry, George and Kramer impressions are impressive, especially considering the fact that he looks nothing like any of the actors who play them. But the writing is where the skit really shines—you might swear the skit was written by Larry David himself.

The video begins with the instantly recognizable Seinfeld bumper music and image of an apartment building before transitioning into Jerry in the kitchen saying, "I don't get it. It's a cup."

"No, Jerry. It's a Stanley cup," responds George.

And from there, the banter takes a distinctly Seinfeldian path, from George's self-deprecation to Jerry's "I can see you as a Stanley," to Kramer's neurotically energetic body language, complete with a laugh track.

Watch:

The Stanley

@joeymulinaro

The Stanley

People in the comments shared their delight:

"I vote you make 30 minute episodes of Modern Seinfeld," wrote one person.

"I truly forgot for a second that I wasn’t actually watching Seinfeld," wrote another.

"Perfection. Now we just need a part two where Elaine comes in bragging about her new Stanley," shared another.

This is not Mulinaro's first impersonation of a former television show with a modern twist. He did a skit from "The Office" involving the Wordle game in 2022 and again, it's like it was written by the original writers. His Jim impression could not be more perfect, and as soon as he opens his mouth as Toby, you know exactly who it is.

Enjoy:

@joeymulinaro

#fyp #wordle

You can find more of Joey Mulinaro's impressions on his TikTok channel here.


From Your Site Articles
comedy
Family

Married couple swears by the '3-Hour Night' as a relationship game changer

"If you’re stuck in a rut with your evenings — try this!"

@racheleehiggins/TikTok

Want out of a relationship rut? The Three hour night might be the perfect solution.

Almost every long term relationship suffers from a rut eventually. That goes especially for married partners who become parents and have the added responsibility of raising kids. Maintaining a connection is hard enough in this busy, fast paced world. Top it off with making sure kids are awake, dressed, entertained, well fed, oh yeah, and alive…and you best believe all you have energy for at the end of the day is sitting on the couch barely making it through one episode on Netflix.

And yet, we know how important it is to maintain a connection with our spouses. Many of us just don’t know how to make that happen while juggling a million other things.

According to one mom, a “three-hour night” could be just the thing to tick off multiple boxes on the to-do list while rekindling romance at the same time. Talk about the ultimate marriage hack.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Family

'Mommy and Me' pole dance classes spark debate—instructor says there's 'nothing inappropriate'

“These kids aren’t twerking — nothing inappropriate, nothing sexual is going on here," Tiajuanna “Tia” Harris told TODAY.com

Canva

Should there be an age limit for learning pole dancing?

Pole dancing might have previously been thought of as exclusively adult entertainment, but over the years it has evolved into a veritable fitness regimen, an empowering form of self expression and even a sport worthy of the Olympics. In many ways, the more modern perspective has brought pole dancing back to its original, ancient roots of circus performers pulling off acrobatic tricks.

But it might be safe to say that the mainstream still views the dance style as more risqué, and therefore, not appropriate for kids. And this is why a pole-dancing school in Atlanta offering a "Mommy & Me" pole-dancing workshop is sparking a debate online among parents.
Keep ReadingShow less
kids
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

44 years ago he became her protector after a terrible act. Today, they've been reunited in love.

Betsy and Irv are finally getting the happy ending they deserve. Together.

assets.rebelmouse.io

It’s pretty safe to say that everyone loves a good love story.

There’s a whole genre of music and movies dedicated to the idea of someone being swept off of their feet after circumstances tried to keep them from their true love. Romance novels could single handedly keep public libraries and bookstores afloat. Everyone loves "love" and the story of Betsy and Irv just takes the cake. Betsy Sailor attended Penn State University as a business major, which was almost unheard of in 1978 and Irv Pankey attended the university while playing football. The pair’s paths never crossed, until an unfortunate incident bonded the two forever.

Keep ReadingShow less
betsy & irv
Science

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

30 dump truck loads and two years later, the forest looks totally different.

assets.rebelmouse.io

One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded.

So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.

Keep ReadingShow less
climate change
Health

Relationship expert shares her advice on how to 'stop an argument in its tracks'

She has the perfect question to ask once your partner gets defensive.

via LaurenConsul/TikTok and Pexels

Therapist Lauren Consul has one trick to stop arguments before they begin.

Arguments start to take off when one partner begins to get defensive. So, therapist Lauren Consul shared her relationship-saving tip to "stop an argument in its tracks" when one partner goes into self-preservation mode.

Lauren Consul is a couples and sex therapist who’s developed a following of nearly 160,000 people on TikTok and has received over 5.4 million likes. She is an infidelity expert and hosts retreats to help people "survive and thrive" after one partner has strayed.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Trending Stories