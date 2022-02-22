Amazing musical Rube Goldberg machine perfectly plays the 'Indiana Jones' theme
A TikTok creator who goes by the name enbiggen has created a wickedly clever and oh-so-satisfying tribute to Indiana Jones that plays out like a musical Rube Goldberg machine.
The video traces the journey of a metal ball as it bounces from tone plate to tone plate, playing the legendary theme to the Indiana Jones films by John Williams. In the background, a Lego Indy gets chased by a large boulder and there is a recreation of the mine car scene from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”
What’s amazing is that the ball bounces from tone plate to tone plate without missing a note and the video is set up perfectly so the song loops without missing a beat.
However, its perfection may be a dead giveaway that it wasn’t created out of real materials but by computer-generated animation. If so, the video is still pretty amazing because it seems like it has fooled just about everyone.
So is it real or animation? Take a look for yourself.
@enbiggen
Indiana Jones
For those of you who are dying to see an Indiana Jones that isn’t made of Legos, good news. Harrison Ford will be back with his hat and bullwhip in the untitled fifth installment of the film franchise next summer. Although the film’s story is being kept under wraps, it’s rumored to center around the 1960s space race and stars Mads Mikkelsen as the bad guy. The film is directed by James Mangold who made “Ford vs. Ferrari” and will feature a musical score by Williams.
