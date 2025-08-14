Couple's viral Elvis wedding shows what happens when an extrovert marries an introvert
The minute she began belting he was fleeing the scene.
A video of a Vegas wedding, wherein a bride appears to be chasing down her groom while belting out Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” not only went mega-viral on social media, it incited a perpetual flurry of negative comments.
Upon first glance, perhaps some of the conclusions people jumped to were understandable. First off, you’ve got a Vegas wedding, Elvis and all—which tends to lend itself to the stereotype of rushed or even forced nuptials.
Second, even in the onscreen text, the bride wrote “you decided to surprise your camera-shy husband with a wedding song and you had to chase him down the chapel because he disappeared on you."
With these factors in mind, it’s no wonder that people saw the little-over-a-minute-long clip and thought the husband might not want to be part of the ceremony at all, or that the wife was pressuring him in some way.
Watch:
@ortaledri Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more 😭 #canthelpfallinginlove #elvis #wedding #elvispresley ♬ original sound - Ortal Edri
Needless to say, comments looked a little something like this:
“Bro looks like he would rather be in a dentist’s chair..!”
“Poor guy looks so uncomfortable.”
“This looks like his worst nightmare.”
“Is he marrying you willingly?”
However, after talking to Ortal Edri and Shamir Fink—the bride and groom, respectively—folks might be compelled to think that nothing all that questionable was going on at all. Rather, it was simply a case of an extrovert marrying an introvert (something many of us can relate to).
Turns out, both Edri and Fink met making music (Edri is a professional singer and Fink a producer). For over twelve years, they’ve been recording out of their Blue Fire Studio, where they work as a team. Edri told Upworthy that for every live performance she does, Fink is there with her, running sound.
Having only a few days to prepare, Edri, who knew she wanted to surprise Fink by singing at the ceremony, chose to sing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” to honor Fink’s late father, who was a “big fan of Elvis and loved that song” according to Today.
On the big day, Edri recalls that there were nerves, excitement (and drinks) involved, for both parties. But she went on with the surprise as planned, and tried to “take the lead” to “ease the pressure” from her groom, who was already a little "overwhelmed."
Fink, who normally stays far away from the spotlight, was reacting more to being filmed than anything else. It was the first time he has been in a video with Edri, after all.
Knowing this, the clip tells a slightly different story. After all, it’s not uncommon for introverts and extroverts to be attracted to the opposing energies of their partners. As psychologist and podcaster Abby Medcalf PhD explains, the challenge normally is found in maintaining the relationship since each person has “different wants and needs.” One partner wants to go out when the other wants to stay at home, for example. Or in this case, one partner wants to be center stage with a mic in hand and the other wants to stay behind the scenes.
However, Medcalf says that harmony is established when partners don’t try to change each other, but instead make agreements and/or compromises that honor those differences. Part of that might mean getting out of our respective social comfort zone from time to time.
While Edri noted that the video did receive a lot of hate, she and Fink also received an “incredible amount of support, love, and encouragement.”
“Many people, especially couples who are opposites, connected to the video and told us how much it made them smile. It was a great reminder that opposites really do complement each other. If we were both the type to want the spotlight, it probably wouldn’t work!”
Just goes to show that a small video never tells the whole story. For other introvert/extrovert relationships out there—the world might not understand, but as long as you understand each other, that’s what counts.
As for Edri and Fink—they are currently working on a debut album. Follow them on TikTok and Instagram to know when it’s released.