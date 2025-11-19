Dog mom reads fake letter loaded with pup's favorite words, and his reactions are priceless
It was "written" by his cat sibling.
For pet parents, there are dozens of universally adorable situations. When your cat cozies up in your lap and starts "making biscuits," you will likely react with an almost-involuntary "aww." Plus, we all know that any time your dog stretches after a long snooze, you’re legally obligated to announce, "Big stretch!" Why do we do these things? Don’t overanalyze it—pet love goes beyond logic.
But the ultimate cute-dog moment is probably when your pup recognizes a word and immediately, eagerly tilts their head as if to communicate, "Really?" or "What are you on about?" And one excellent viral video expertly builds on this premise, as a "dog mom" content creator reads a fake letter—one loaded with obviously familiar words—to their golden retriever.
Dog mom reads a "letter" to an adorable golden retriever
Subtitled "No, this is literally our fav trend," the clip shows our protagonist pup suitably enthusiastic about a note labeled in large block letters. "Hi, Ollie. It’s your friend," the letter begins, before Ollie runs off to the window, excitedly looking for his pal. "It’s your friend from the park. Do you remember?" the greeting continues. "We played frisbee and ball. I wanted to know—do you want to go outside later and go on a walk? By the way, where is your daddy?"
That latter word seems particularly exciting for Ollie, who runs off once again to the window. "He usually brings us food," we learn. "Food and water. I’ll talk to you later. Your friend, Cilio." The video then cuts to a shot of the family cat, Cilio, before Ollie grabs the letter and cutely stomps around. Their associated YouTube account features a similar reaction video—this one featuring all of those beloved words, along with "treat" and "bone," packaged in a fake email.
You can’t fail to draw a reaction with a creative cute-dog video, and people naturally shared their collective "awws" in the Instagram comments. Here are some examples:
"The little head tilt❤️❤️❤️❤️"
"He’s literally a human being 😭😂"
"😂😂 see his expressions - he’s listening to each and every detail😂😂😂😂"
"I can’t with his headtilts 😭"
"BRING HIM DAD IMMEDIATELY"
"Not my dog tilting her head next to me over the words as I played this reel"
"Take him out to the park now 😂"
"Cilio just chilling like... what?! What did I do? 🤣🤣"
Why do dogs tilt their heads anyway?
Dogs are smarter than a lot of people realize, and that includes their ability to recognize a lot of what we tell them. As PetMD notes in a 2022 study of 165 adult dogs published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, researchers found that—according to pet parents—the ruffs in question knew an average of 89 words, with an overall range of 15 to 215.
As for that classic doggy head tilt? In 2023, Scientific American explored this beloved movement, interviewing a number of experts. Andrea Sommese, an animal cognition researcher at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary, remarked, “In humans, when you remember a story or something, you tilt your head to the side, and you have this mental image of something in your mind. Probably it’s the same for dogs."
