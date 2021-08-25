Culture

Diner captures heartwarming footage of a date between a man and his perfectly-trained dog

via gemmsauce / TikTok

Gemma Colón was dining at Local 92 in the East Village in New York City when she witnessed a wonderful sight—a man eating dinner with his dog. Now, it's not uncommon to see a dog hanging out on an outdoor dining patio but this pooch was perfectly perched on a seat and looked more civil than most humans.

"I was presented with one of the most unexpectedly heartwarming views," Colón told The Dodo. "I noticed this dog seated across from his owner, perched upon a chair, acting like an absolute proper gentleman."

In the video, the man can be seen politely sipping on a glass of red wine, enjoying a crossword puzzle while his dog enjoyed a bowl of water. We're unsure whether the dog's water was bottled, sparkling, or New York tap.

The image of a man eating with his dog shows how wonderful our bond with our pets can be. It's also a tribute to whoever trained this magnificent dog. Most dogs would be running around trying to grab an appetizer off someone's plate.


@gemmsauce

the purest friendship i ever witnessed 🥺 #nyc #dog #bestfriend #SyncYourMiO


According to Colón, the sighting wasn't a one-time occurrence. "I heard a waitress comment on how good the dog was at one point, and the man replied saying he brings the dog with him everywhere," Colón said. "It definitely seemed like a very pleasant date, with lovely company."

After Losing Her Friend To Cancer, This Woman Created a Horse Camp for Pediatric Patients and Their Families.

True

When Molly Reeser was a student at Michigan State University, she took a job mucking horse stalls to help pay for classes. While she was there, she met a 10-year-old girl named Casey, who was being treated for cancer, and — because both were animal lovers — they became fast friends.

Two years later, Casey died of cancer.

"Everyone at the barn wanted to do something to honor her memory," Molly remembers. A lot of suggestions were thrown out, but Molly knew that there was a bigger, more enduring way to do it.

"I saw firsthand how horses helped Casey and her family escape from the difficult and terrifying times they were enduring. I knew that there must be other families who could benefit from horses in the way she and her family had."

Molly approached the barn owners and asked if they would be open to letting her hold a one-day event. She wanted to bring pediatric cancer patients to the farm, where they could enjoy the horses and peaceful setting. They agreed, and with the help of her closest friends and the "emergency" credit card her parents had given her, Molly created her first Camp Casey. She worked with the local hospital where Casey had been a patient and invited 20 patients, their siblings and their parents.

The event was a huge success — and it was originally meant to be just that: a one-day thing. But, Molly says, "I believe Casey had other plans."

One week after the event, Molly received a letter from a five-year-old boy who had brain cancer. He had been at Camp Casey and said it was "the best day of his life."

"[After that], I knew that we had to pull it off again," Molly says. And they did. Every month for the next few years, they threw a Camp Casey. And when Molly graduated, she did the most terrifying thing she had ever done and told her parents that she would be waitressing for a year to see if it might be possible to turn Camp Casey into an actual nonprofit organization. That year of waitressing turned into six, but in the end she was able to pull it off: by 2010, Camp Casey became a non-profit with a paid staff.

"I am grateful for all the ways I've experienced good luck in my life and, therefore, I believe I have a responsibility to give back. It brings me tremendous joy to see people, animals, or things coming together to create goodness in a world that can often be filled with hardships."

Camp Casey serves 1500 children under the age of 18 each year in Michigan. "The organization looks different than when it started," Molly says. "We now operate four cost-free programs that bring accessible horseback riding and recreational services to children with cancer, sickle cell disease, and other life-threatening illnesses."

Heroes

Flight attendant who nearly died on 9/11 commemorates coworkers with a 200-mile bar-cart push

via Paulie's Push

On August 21, Paul "Paulie" Veneto began a historic journey from Logan Airport in Boston to downtown Manhattan in New York City. As a retired flight attendant of 30 years, it's a trip he's taken too many times to count, but this time he's doing it on foot.

In three weeks it will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To commemorate the airline personnel that lost their lives on that tragic day, Veneto is pushing a bar cart 200 miles from the 9/11 memorial at Logan Airport to the Ground Zero monument in Manhattan. His journey is appropriately named "Paulie's Push."

Veneto is walking 10 to 20 miles a day and hopes to reach Ground Zero on September 11.

