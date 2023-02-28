+
Joy

The music cut out mid-routine at a cheer competition. 10,000 people stepped in to help.

The cheerleaders in the crowd immediately counted and clapped in unison to help keep the routine going.

Music goes out in the middle of a cheer competition

Competitive cheerleading is one of the most difficult activities out there. At any given moment, you're flipping, spinning or getting tossed in the air all while shouting chants and trusting your stunt group will catch you. Throw some dancing in the mix and it's like a mash-up of gymnastics, dance and acrobatics that requires tight ponytails and plastered-on smiles even when it hurts.

It's a sport that gets little respect outside of other cheerleaders and their family members, but the training is intense. The private tumbling lessons so you can land your back handspring full twisting layout before tryouts. Gym nights so long you may as well live there, all leading up to important competitions where all of your hard work is on full display.

Imagine putting in all that time, only to have the music stop while you're mid-routine at that competition you just drove hours to get to.


That's exactly what happened to a competitive cheer squad in the middle of what appears to be a National Cheer Association competition. Technical issues are a possibility whenever there's technology in use, but thankfully, cheerleaders generally learn their routines without music to an eight-count with emphasis on the odd numbers. Lucky for the cheerleaders who lost their music mid-routine, the crowd was full of other cheerleaders.

When the music went out, the crowd immediately began to count and clap in unison so the cheerleaders on the mat could finish their routine without interruption. The entire thing was caught on video and the internet is having some feelings.

"This literally gave me chills. They say cheer isn't a sport! Please. This was the epitome of sportsmanship! Class act! Pure bada**," one commenter wrote.

"The way they didn't even hesitate, they heard the music stop and immediately started counting. I have no background in cheer but this was amazing to see," another person said.It's not clear who the cheerleaders are or where this took place. It was posted to TikTok recently by Magen Reaves and currently has 1.9 million views. You can watch the incredible moment for yourself below.

@magenreaves

And why were we all crying?! Such a sweet moment and they slayed their routine! 📣 #AXERatioChallenge #cheerleaders #cheer #cheerleaders #cheertok #competitivecheer #allstarcheer #nca #ncacheer #dallas #zero #zerodeductions

