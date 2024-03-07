+
Cheeky cow interrupts a couple's serene wedding by dramatically mooing at the perfect time

"This cow definitely has a sense of comedic timing."

Representative images from Canva

Could have been worse. At least it wasn't a rooster.

There’s always that one wedding guest, isn’t there?

For Amy and Harry, their problematic wedding guest wasn’t even technically invited…or human.

As seen in a hilarious now-viral video posted to Instagram by Something Borrowed Films, Amy and Harry’s wedding photographer, the bride and groom stand before the officiant, surrounded by loved ones and the picturesque green fields of their outdoor ceremony venue.

All seems straight out of a fairytale as the officiant begins to ask if anyone has any objections to the partnership. When out of nowhere, a loud “MOOOOOOOOOOO” rings through the air.

Laughter ensues as the officiant tries again if there are any objections, which begets another moo from the “local” cow visible in the video’s background. Understandably, nobody could really keep it together at that point.

“This cow definitely has a sense of comedic timing 😂,” Borrowed Films wrote in the caption of the post.

The clip has racked up over 12 million views and 830,000 likes so far, and gotten some jokes in the comments that were just as funny as the incident itself.

“That has to be an ancestor trying to send a message,”

“You need to hear me out, they said ‘speak cow.’”

“The cow literally spoke at the point the officiant was asking ‘does any person here object?’ When they were done laughing the cow spoke a second time as the officiant asked who may object. That was a sign and they ignored it.”

“A few years later during a fight- "I knew I shouldn't have married you!!!! I should have listened to that cow!!!" 😂😂😂😂”

“Cow didn’t care about them getting married… they lied to her and said it was a vegan wedding but she saw beef on the menu 😂😂”

Watch below:

All bovine antics aside, Borrowed Films assured everyone that it did not ruin Amy and Harry’s big day. In a follow-up video, we can see how the happy couple’s ceremony was “amazing from start to finish.”

But still, we have the local cow to thank for truly giving them an unforgettable moo-ment.

