People share the 'fully unhinged' things they've used ChatGPT for and the results are wild

"These comments made me realize I’m not using chatgpt to its full potential."
ChatGPT and other AI search engines can be a game changer for some people by doing time consuming menial tasks in a matter of seconds. Need meal prep ideas on a budget, all you have to do is tell ChatGPT how much money you want to spend and foods to avoid and it'll write out meals you can prepare for the whole week. Want to see what your cat would look like as a person, run it through AI, but apparently some people aren't just using ChatGPT for silly pictures or grocery lists.
People have started using ChatGPT for things that seem well beyond the intended purpose of the AI program. Clare Watson recently asked, "tell me the most insane thing you've used ChatGPT for. I'm not talking about 'write my resume' or 'dinner ideas' I'm talking fully unhinged." Well, she asked, people answered and I don't think anyone was prepared for some of the responses she received. Maybe we've all been using ChatGPT wrong.
There are things ranging from getting someone out of jail to leaving an abusive relationship. One person was able to have ChatGPT connect her symptoms which led to an accurate diagnosis. But one that was amusingly shocking was this professor that says, "I got sick of my college students using ChatGPT to write their essays, so I used ChatGPT to grade them."
Another person reveals they used the program against itself, "I forgot to unsub yearly ChatGPT plus. ChatGPT wrote a letter to ChatGPT for a Refund. I got it back haha."
The AI program once helped upgrade a crush to a relationship, "Told it every single detail of every interaction i had with my crush so we could analyze if he liked me or not. When we started dating chatgpt was so excited for me."
Playing with new technology can be fun but humans will always push the limits to see what it can do. Sometimes the limit pushing is for something noble and other times it's to try to get away with doing as little work as possible, like this student, "I got in trouble for using ChatGPT on my essay, and my teacher made me re do it. I asked ChatGPT to write me an essay with 0 ai detection. I got 97% on my “new” essay. teacher never knew."
You know, maybe bringing back those blue writing books with #2 pencils isn't a bad idea. Think of all of the improved handwriting and comfort in knowing your students really did absorb the information you spent weeks teaching. On the flip side of using ChatGPT to write an essay for you, someone made it write an essay against itself, "Asked chatgpt to write an essay on 'How gpt ruins education and why it should be banned.'"
Some things ChatGPT helped with are much more serious than others showing the versatility of the AI program with one person writing, "Chat GPT helped me leave an abusive marriage. Crafted a safety plan. Helped me come up with a budget. Encouraged and motivated me. Answered every what if I had," though seeking support from a domestic violence shelter in situations of abuse is still advised.
One person shares, "I let chat gpt destroy all my legal arguments by asking him/her/it to be opposing counsel 😂 That way I’m prepared and able to strengthen my arguments in advance."
Another admits, "My brother had to go to jail. Chat gpt found a loop Hole in the law… my brother is Free now," while another got a suggestion to answer her medical mystery. "All the doctors told me there was nothing wrong with me. Wrote down my symptoms and Chatgpt told me it could be MCAS. Found a doctor specialized in that disease. Chatgpt was right," the woman writes.
While some admit they find themselves relying on ChatGPT too much, others simply find it as a source of entertainment and treat it as such. One person used it to create a drama filled Love Island episode using her favorite cast members from different seasons. In the end, ChatGPT has the last word, "Did a rap battle with ChatGPT. I criticized it's ability to draw hands and said I might as well use Google. It reminded me it'll be around way longer than me."