Duo blows away 'Dancing With the Stars' audience with their incredible 'Simpsons' dance
Charli D'Amelio paid homage to Marge in the best way.
Sometimes, committing to the gag really pays off.
This was certainly the case for reality star Charli D’Amelio and her pro partner Mark Ballas, who showed up on the "DWTS" stage completely looking the part for their "Simpsons" inspired jazz routine—yellow skin and all.
“Disney+” was the theme of the night, which meant that performances reflected not only the usual Disney fanfare, but pretty much everything that can currently be viewed on the streaming platform. To name a few fun examples—Wayne Brady and Witney Carson performed a routine from “Hamilton,” Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy chose a number based on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and Selma Blair and Sasha Farber danced to “The Muppet Show Theme.”
While everyone brought their A-game, once D’Amelio and Ballas showed up at the end of the night, all bets were off.
Set to the iconic “Simpsons” theme song, the duo traveled their way through Springfield to land back at home on their famous brown sofa, completely bringing the cartoon to life. How D’Amelio kept her giant blue wig on is beyond me … though the “300 bobby pins” she mentioned might have helped.
Watch below:
It was bizarre. It was kooky. It was the very essence of "The Simpsons."
Granted, this idea isn't completely new. A similar (um … very similar) dance was performed in 2020 on the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing." But still, the performance was quite impressive, and undeniably fun.
“Mark my words, that is about to go viral,” praised judge Derek Hough. Len Goodman added, “I didn’t like it, I loved it. It was so tight, it was together. It was full of wit and characterization. Marge, you’re magical.”
D’Amelio and Ballas scored 36/40, but it wasn't just the judges who were floored by the routine. YouTube has been flooded with positive comments.
“I thought this was going to be the cringiest and worst dance of the night , boy was I freaking wrong,” wrote one person.
“They deserved at least one 10. This was creative, entertaining, and perfect,” wrote another.
D’Amelio survived another week with her amazing transformation … and has possibly made us all consider Marge Simpson for a Halloween costume this year.