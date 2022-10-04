+
Wayne Brady perfectly channeled James Bond on 'Dancing With the Stars'

He left audiences shaken, not stirred.

As suave as he is silly.

Very few things in this world are more satisfying than Wayne Brady’s smooth dance moves.

With his impeccable technique, charming personality and undeniable star power, the “Whose Line Is It Anyway” actor has been one of the main talents to watch on this season of “Dancing With the Stars" on Disney+. But for the show’s James Bond themed night, Brady exceeded already high expectations in his tango number with pro partner Witney Carson

Brady nailed quintessential 007 elements before the dance even began—the sharp gun barrel shot pose, a quick fight sequence taking out two would-be assassins with a briefcase, then a surreptitious briefcase swap with a Bond girl (Carson)—all while looking undeniably great in a suit.

Brady and Carson tangoed to the iconic James Bond theme song (aka "The Name's Bond... James Bond" by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd), a dance style that beautifully matched the sensual, alluring essence of 007. Their performance received 33/40 from the judges—tying with social media star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

"You are a smooth operator,” praised judge Bruno Tonioli, calling the performance “the best tango of the season."

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host is still recovering from a knee injury after performing in “Hamilton,” although you’d never be able to tell with the way he smoothly glided across the dance floor. As silly as Brady can be, he also excels at suave, even when facing a challenge … just like Bond.

Whether or not he ultimately wins the competition, Brady will always be one of the hardest working, most memorable entertainers the world has to offer. Rooting for you, Wayne!

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

via UNSW

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21


Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!

Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.


People share small acts of kindness that can be used every day, and some are brilliantly simple

Being spatially aware has a surprisingly profound effect.

Canva

Small actions lead to big movements.

Acts of kindness—we know they’re important not only for others, but for ourselves. They can contribute to a more positive community and help us feel more connected, happier even. But in our incessantly busy and hectic lives, performing good deeds can feel like an unattainable goal. Or perhaps we equate generosity with monetary contribution, which can feel like an impossible task depending on a person’s financial situation.

Perhaps surprisingly, the main reason people don’t offer more acts of kindness is the fear of being misunderstood. That is, at least, according to The Kindness Test—an online questionnaire about being nice to others that more than 60,000 people from 144 countries completed. It does make sense—having your good intentions be viewed as an awkward source of discomfort is not exactly fun for either party.

However, the results of The Kindness Test also indicated those fears were perhaps unfounded. The most common words people used were "happy," "grateful," "loved," "relieved" and "pleased" to describe their feelings after receiving kindness. Less than 1% of people said they felt embarrassed, according to the BBC.


Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

