+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

Wayne Brady proves he's still the King of musical improv on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Wayne Brady hasn't missed a beat.

wayne brady, wayne brady the wiz, jimmy fallon, the tonight show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

He makes it looks so easy!

Any fan of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” is well aware of Wayne Brady’s next level musical improv skills. He’s done it a million times, and yet each new on-the-spot performance seems as magical as the last.

In fact, it was this particular set of skills that landed Brady his breakout gig in the first place, which he recently explained on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”…just before going into a completely freestyle rap routine using random objects.

And since it’s Wayne Brady, he of course did not miss a beat.

While appearing on the late night show to talk about his new role as The Wizard of Oz in a revival of “The Wiz” on Broadway, Brady told Fallon that he had no expectations of making it past the first round of “Whose Line” auditions. But then everything “flipped” when he was asked to improvise a song.

Committing to the age-old improv philosophy of “yes, and,” Brady agreed to give it a go. “At the end of the day I had a job. It was ridiculous."

At the time, Brady was working two jobs. One as a Power Rangers performer for kid’s parties, and the other as a singing Beetlejuice for Universal Studios. Even after getting hired by “Whose Line,” Birthday kept the job at Universal. That is, until he was recognized by some front row audience members, and the rest is history.

Brady’s story then prompted Fallon to say, "You are so good at improv and freestyling…It’s unbelievable what you do. You're so talented. I thought it would be fun for the audience if you did a little freestyling maybe about ‘The Wiz’ tonight."

He then added, "but I know you like a little pressure. So what I have here is random things, and if I show the object can you add them into your freestyle?"

Wayne accepted the challenge, calling it “easy money.”

With The Roots backing him with a beat, Brady seamlessly incorporated a slice of pizza, Beyoncé's “Cowboy Carter” album, a Polaroid camera and a guitar into his rap…all before ending it with a Playbill for The Wiz.

Watch below. Brady truly is the musical improv master.

From Your Site Articles
television
Science

100 years ago, people were eating things that most of us will never taste. So what happened?

Um ... where did all the seeds go?


Time travel back to 1905.

Back in 1905, a book called "The Apples of New York" was published by the New York State Department of Agriculture. It featured hundreds of apple varieties of all shapes, colors, and sizes, including Thomas Jefferson's personal favorite, the Esopus Spitzenburg.






Keep ReadingShow less
Health

Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes

It was created to help fighter pilots.

via DVIDShub / Flickr

No better time to grab a little shut eye.

For those in the military, sleep can mean the difference between life and death. But shut-eye can be very hard to come by, especially during active conflict.

According to Sharon Ackman, the U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School developed a scientific method to help its pilots fall asleep. Through this technique, 96% of the pilots were able to fall asleep in two minutes or less.

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep trick
Internet

Woman explains what dry cleaning actually is and people are legitimately shocked

“They really take the buttons off of every shirt?”

Melissa Pateras TikTok screenshots

Melissa Pateras explains how dry cleaning works.


Have you ever wondered what happens at the dry cleaners? Or are you like me, who just assumed the people at the dry cleaners were wizards and never questioned their magic? Turns out, dry cleaners aren't magic and there's actually a pretty interesting explanation of how they came to be and what they do.

Melissa Pateras is known on Tiktok for her laundry knowledge. Seriously, her ability to fold laundry is hypnotizing. This time, she created a video explaining what actually takes place at the dry cleaner and the internet is aghast.

Before Pateras explained what happens in the mysterious world behind the counter of a dry cleaner, she asked a few of her friends what they thought dry cleaning was. Their answers were...interesting to say the least.

One friend surmised, "You put it in a box, right...and then you let some wind, really fast wind, blow around on your clothes and it wipes off all the dirt." The friend, whose username is @unlearn16, continued with her working hypothesis, saying that the clothes are then blasted with infrared heat to sterilize the garments. While that is certainly an interesting theory, that's not what happens.

Keep ReadingShow less
dry cleaning explained
Joy

It's here: A website that uses an algorithm to match you with the perfect dog for your personality

Not sure what kind of dog is perfect for you? This website kinda is.

via Pinterest

What dog is best for you?


PawsLikeMe might know you better than you know yourself.

Hello from the other siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide!!! I'm a dog and I love youuuuuuuu!!!

Because PawsLikeMe knows about your dreams.

Your DOG dreams, that is.

How? A dog-human personality quiz!

A sophisticated one, too! From their website:

"The personality assessment is based on 4 core personality traits that influence the human-canine bond; energy, focus, confidence, and independence."

It also takes into account environmental factors and other special circumstances as well.

It's not uncommon for dogs that are adopted to be returned because they just aren't compatible with their owner's life.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Education

A dad's hilarious letter to school asks them to explain why they're living in 1968

"I look forward to this being rectified and my daughter and other girls at the school being returned to this millennium."

Earlier in the week, Stephen Callaghan's daughter Ruby came home from school. When he asked her how her day was, her answer made him raise an eyebrow.

Ruby, who's in the sixth grade at her school in Australia, told her dad that the boys would soon be taken on a field trip to Bunnings (a hardware chain in the area) to learn about construction.

The girls, on the other hand? While the boys were out learning, they would be sent to the library to have their hair and makeup done.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

People are sharing all the random things they 'haven't thought about since grade school'

"The flavor of the wooden spoon haunts me to this day."

via Twitter

Everyone's childhood is different. But there are common objects, sights, sounds, smells, and memories from elementary school that most Gen Xers and Millenials share.

Personally, when i think back to being in elementary school in the '80s, I remember the taste of the chocolate ship cookie we got on Fridays (with the pizza). The humiliation of getting nailed in the back during nation ball. And the grumbling, grinding sound that happened when you slipped a disk into the drive on an Apple IIe computer.

Keep ReadingShow less
elementary school nostalgia
Trending Stories