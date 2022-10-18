+
Pop Culture

Selma Blair shines in final 'Dancing With the Stars' performance

'I pushed as far as I could.'

selma blaire dwts
YouTube

Blair and Farber shared "one last beautiful dance."

Selma Blair might have left the competition early, but in many ways, she’s already won.

The actress had been one of the main celebrities to watch on “Dancing With the Stars” since this season’s first episode, when she and pro dance partner Sasha Farber delighted audiences with a moving waltz number. This feat was, of course, made all the more impressive considering Blair has multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects her motor abilities and coordination.

What has been really inspiring, however, is Blair's unwavering sense of purpose to, as she shared with ET Canada, “show people with disabilities the joy that can be found in ways you never expected.” Each week she succeeded with that mission. And even though her health condition might have forced an early exit, her resilience has helped others imagine new possibilities for themselves—that’s a much bigger victory than any competition title.

Through tears, Blair broke the news to Farber. “You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. The results came back and it all just adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could." Pushing further would risk extensive damage to her body, she explained.

However, Blair was determined to share “one last beautiful dance” on the stage, and she did just that. As they yet again waltzed—this time to “What the World Needs Now”—there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

One person with MS shared in the YouTube comments, “There are times where I feel like my life has ended because I no longer have control of my body. Selma’s journey has empowered me. I cried each time she danced because it gives me hope that maybe I will still be capable in my 40s.”

“This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing when it’s time to walk away," Blair told the audience after judges gave the duo honorary perfect 10s for their emotional performance.

To her 11-year-old son (and biggest supporter) Arthur, Blair left a special message. “I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this,” she told him. “Sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

People might watch “Dancing With the Stars” to be entertained by spectacle and technique, but thanks to Blair, viewers became witness to true courage and grace. She will be missed, but has forever made a positive lasting impression, and we will undoubtedly continue rooting for her.

celebrity
