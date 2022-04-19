Pop Culture

Danny Elfman performed an incredible version of 'The Simpsons' theme song in concert

The festival's oldest performer is giving the youngsters a run for their money.

danny elfman simpsons song coachella
YouTube

The festival's true MVP.

While many might be flocking to Coachella this year to catch Harry Styles or Billie Eilish, composer Danny Elfman is quickly becoming the music festival’s show stealer. Of course, as a huge Elfman fan (even his Oingo Boingo days), I could be biased.

For starters, Elfman, who used to look like this:

upload.wikimedia.org

Now looks like this:

A sort of punk rock Ron Weasley in the best way. Oh, did we mention he is 68 years old?!

And then there’s his live version of the theme song from "The Simpsons." In full cinematic glory.

Danny Elfman credits the award-winning, legendary theme song as being “The easiest thing he’s ever done.” In an interview with Vulture, Elfman revealed that he came up with the tune on the ride back home from an interview with Matt Groening, the show’s creator.

Ever the avant garde-artist, Elfman told Groening, “If you want something contemporary, I’m not the guy for that. But if you want something like a crazy Hanna-Barbera that never was, then I think I’m the right guy.”

And crazy it was (and is). Elfman came up with a song that has a bit of everything: a crazy amount of musical variations, an epic saxophone solo, something called the devil’s interval … all within the span of 90 seconds.

The very next day after sending the proposed track, the song got the green light. And the rest is a 33-season history.

“I didn’t think [The Simpsons] would last more than one season, if it even lasted one season,” Elfman told Vulture. “So I did it purely for fun. That silly moment would become this major defining moment in my life. It’s amazing. It’s ironic.”

If there’s any doubt as to what a symphonic masterpiece this theme song is, just watch the video from Coachella. It has everything the original had. Only bigger and badder.

Danny, please save some genius and sheer coolness for the rest of us. Actually, one second thought: Just continue being your wild, unhinged, brilliant self.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
danny elfman simpsons song coachella
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner got adorably surprised by childhood crush, Donny Osmond, for her 50th birthday

Just thinking he'd sent her a video had her stunned. Then he showed up in the flesh.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner's inner child got the best surprise for her birthday.

Jennifer Garner is beloved as an actress and a human being for her genuine relatability. She manages to maintain superstar status while staying seemingly grounded in the real world, which is a tricky balance. From her funny "pretend cooking show" videos to her simple service suggestions any of us can do (such as making cookies for frontline medical workers or making Ziploc bags of essentials to give away to people in need), Garner seems like the kind of person anyone would love to hang out with or be neighbors with.

She's also someone who has the means to buy pretty much anything she wants, so a gift would have to be pretty special and unique to blow her away. Something thoughtful. Something she couldn't just go to a store and purchase. Something that she wouldn't expect.

Something like her childhood celebrity crush dropping in to surprise serenade her.

Keep Reading Show less
Science

Researchers at Stanford University have created solar panels that generate power at night

via Pixabay

Solar panels at sundown.

The biggest drawback of solar power is that panels generate very little power on cloudy days and zero at night. People with residential solar systems usually have a setup that generates more electricity than they use during the day, so they can live off the power company or a battery at night.

The monetary savings come from generating more power during the day than you take from the grid at night over the course of the year.

This arrangement is fine for people who live in developed areas. But for the 750 million people around the world who live in areas without an electrical grid, solar panels aren’t a reliable power source and battery storage is expensive.

A new development from Stanford University may be a big help to people living in underdeveloped areas that are completely off the grid. The university researchers created a solar panel that generates a significant amout of power during the day and a small amount at night.

According to the study published earlier this month in the journal Applied Physics Letters, the new panels can serve as a "continuous renewable power source for both day and nighttime.”

Keep Reading Show less
solar power
Community

'Sweet' viral video of weightlifter's teammates taking out beads is why the CROWN Act is needed

Photo by Anthony McKissic on Unsplash

Viral videos come and go. The best ones warm your heart and leave you smiling and feeling like your faith in humanity is restored. That’s what many people felt as they watched the video of a weightlifter for Bruce High School in Mississippi, whose teammates and competitors helped remove her hair beads so she could qualify to lift. The powerlifting competition was a state championship, and after the lifter finished her first lift squat, a judge informed her coach them that she could not compete in the next lift with beads in her hair, according to Holly Preston Wilkes, who shared the story to her Facebook page.

The action of the girls watching this unfold is heartwarming. These fellow weightlifters didn’t hesitate to jump in and help the soon-to-be disqualified student when they saw her begin to take her beads out of her hair. Eventually there were so many hands in her head that she had to stop helping, and in the end all of the beads were out before she took the platform for her next lift. When reading the viral post, which now has more than 34,000 shares, it appears the weightlifter was singled out due to a rule about “jewelry etc.” but beads are not jewelry. Beads actually serve a functional purpose outside of some beauty aesthetic.

Keep Reading Show less
crown act
Trending Stories