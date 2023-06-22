R&B fans shared the best examples of 'singing like the rent is due' and the clips are incredible
These singers left it all on stage.
R&B music news site RNB Radar asked its audience on Twitter to share “an example of someone singing like the rent is due,” and they didn’t disappoint. The tweet thread of artists leaving it all out on the stage received over 30 million views because it was a fantastic way to experience some of the greatest R&B, soul and gospel singers giving their best performances.
To sing like the “rent is due” is to belt out the song like your life is on the line or that you’ll be living in the streets for the next few weeks if you don't give it your all. The artists that appeared most often on the list were Whitney Houston, Patti LaBelle and Christina Aguilera, who were all known to give it their all every time out.
Here are 11 of the best videos shared on Twitter in response to RNB Radar’s request.
Christina Aguilera’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” at the Grammys in 2007 goes next level when she hits that high note at the 18-second mark.
This would have to be the Legendary Christina Aguilera’s show stopping rendition of James Brown “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” at the Grammys 2007. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oIDdOxwDFy— Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) June 17, 2023
The Lord definitely took notice of Karen Clark Sheard's show-stopping rendition of “Balm in Gilead.”
I meanpic.twitter.com/w7g4dN6ogM— Mandie (@__capricciosa) June 16, 2023
D’Atra Hicks used every emotion one woman can muster in this passionate performance of “How Much Can One Heart Take?” from the stage presentation of “Madea’s Family Reunion.”
D’Atra was singing like the rent, car payment, light bill, phone bill, and daycare were ALL due at the same time! pic.twitter.com/oeJhOeH3Gf— ✨ Ed 🤦🏽♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) June 19, 2023
Shoshana Bean’s stirring performance of “Make it Rain” is enough to make the sky open and pour down.
Shoshana was singing for free rent for a year… pic.twitter.com/Hz8ufGAvu9— ✨ Ed 🤦🏽♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) June 18, 2023
Whitney Houston left it all out on stage every time. This compilation proves it.
In one of the best battles in “The Voice” history, Trevin Hunte and Amanda Brown went toe to toe on Mariah Carey’s “Vision of Love.”
Trevin Hunte vs Amanda Brown - Vision of Lovepic.twitter.com/bPbNbTOmiu— Ɗισηα ♌️🌞♏️🌛♒️ 🌅 (@Elladrien) June 17, 2023
Once again, Whitney Houston, this time performing one of the most popular renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner,” a live version recorded at the Super Bowl in 1991. “If you were there, you could feel the intensity,” Houston said, according to Today.com. “We were in the Gulf War at the time. It was an intense time for our country. A lot of our daughters and sons were overseas fighting. I could see in the stadium, I could see the fear, the hope, the intensity, the prayers going up.”
There will never be another pic.twitter.com/LB7RTaN2u4— Real Deal (@Real_DealRaps) June 16, 2023
How does Carrie Underwood not pass out when hitting the big note on “Broken Wing”?
Carrie Underwood always pushes her voice to the limit. She doesn’t hold back. pic.twitter.com/wPorA95Jw4— Dustin Mont 🏳️🌈🇨🇦 (@DustinMont) June 17, 2023
Singing a duet with Mariah Carey is no easy task. But Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men is totally up for it in this performance of “One Sweet Day.”
Mariah & Wanya from Boyz II Men One Sweet Day pic.twitter.com/pBAH5eH0n0— adi_ylah, M.Ed. (@adiylah) June 17, 2023
Prince isn't singing here, but he gave every ounce of soul he had while playing The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" during the George Harrison tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The way Prince made that guitar sing. You just know he had 3 kids, a wife, and the red notice was on the door— Asia (@AQueensTale_) June 17, 2023
Teddy Pendergrass’ passionate performance of “Turn Out the Lights” ensured the rent would get paid. Either he’d come up with the money or there’d be no shortage of women in the audience who would lend him a few bucks after setting this perfect thirst trap.
