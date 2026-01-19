People share their favorite songs sung in languages they don't understand at all
Music really is a universal language.
Both science and our intuition tell us that music is a universal language. Sure, cultures express some aspects differently, but by and large, we have a collective sense about what makes a lullaby a lullaby, what makes a love song a love song, and so on.
It’s a big reason why we don’t always need to understand what lyrics are being sung to have a visceral reaction when listening to a piece of music—whether it revs us up, breaks our heart, or something in between.
Sometimes you can credit this to the performers of the song, who put so much of their soul into their work that listeners can’t help but be moved. Other times, these songs are used in iconic movie or television scenes and thus become immortalized in the mainstream. But even still, there’s undeniably something about the sound, not the words, that inspires connection.
Considering this, it’s no surprise that when someone asked “What is your favorite song in a language you don't understand?” on Reddit, people had no issue coming up with awesome answers. Many of these you’ll probably recognize because they are staples of our collective culture.
Check out our favorites below:
Wolf Totem, The Hu
As is customary for the Mongolian folk metal band, this song features bits of Mongolian history and mythology. And even though the wolf spirit is obviously the star of the show here, there's a whole menagerie of animals—including a lion, leopard, elephant, snake, tiger, snow leopard, and more—engaging in an epic fight. But really, you don't have to know any of that to feel the war chant this song gives off.
Dragostea Din Tei, O-Zone
Crazy to think that the lyrics describe a plea to a lover not to leave, with the singer seeing their eyes in the linden trees (the song title translates to "Love from the Linden Trees"). You'd never know it, given the upbeat Eurodance vibe. But then again, how many English pop songs also cover up melancholy themes with catchy dance hooks?
And in case you were wondering, "Ma-ya-hi, ma-ya-hoo" does not actually translate to anything but, boy, is it fun.
Gangnam Style, PSY
Gangnam is a real district in Seoul, known for luxury, fashion, and nightlife. Psy, who grew up in Gangnam, uses the song to satirize people who try too hard to act wealthy and sophisticated, highlighting the difference between genuine class and trying to imitate it. Think: Beverly Hills.
99 Luftballons, NENA
Both the original German and English versions of this song are cautionary tales against paranoia and warmongering. As the story goes, ninety harmless balloons get mistaken for UFOs during the Cold War, escalating a catastrophic nuclear war due to military overreaction. After a war wrecks the world, a survivor finds one balloon in the ruins.
However, many have criticized the English version for losing the nuance held by the original. Hence why the OG made this list.
"So much better than the English version."
"I know the lyrics by heart, and speak no German whatsoever lol."
Ça plane pour moi, Plastic Bertrand
While mainly regarded as a punk rock song, "Ça plane pour moi" has also been described as a parody of the genre. The title is a French idiom that is best translated as "this works for me" (literally: "it is gliding for me," but could be read as "It's all cool with me" or "I'm flying high," etc).
You might have heard this song in National Lampoon's European Vacation, 127 Hours, and The Wolf of Wall Street, just to name a few.
Du Hast, Rammstein
"Du hast" literally means "you have" in German, but in the context of Rammstein's hit song, it's a clever wordplay on the nearly identical phrase "du hasst" ("you hate"), which creates a double meaning of "you have me/you hate me" that explores marriage and commitment. The song uses this ambiguity, along with references to traditional wedding vows, to question loyalty and resentment in relationships.
We can really attribute "Du Hast's" worldwide success to being featured in the promo materials for the Matrix in 1999, which helped it accomplish the rare feat of being a German song to chart high in the U.S.
Non, je ne regrette rien, Édith Piaf
Anyone who's ever listened to Édith Piaf knows she was the master of heartbreak songs. Adele of the 1960s, if you will. And while "La Vie En Rose" was her ultimate signature piece, "Non, je ne regrette rien" is equally timeless.
"Non, je ne regrette rien," which translates to "No, I regret nothing," is ultimately an anthem for finding joy in the present moment. The lyrics express a dismissal of the past, both good and bad, declaring it all forgotten as life begins anew with a current love. But you feel that, and much more, thanks to Piaf's powerful performance.
Bamboleo, Gypsy Kings
The Gipsy Kings' hit "Bamboleo" is famously featured in the animated movie Sing (2016), where the character Rosita performs an iconic grocery store dance to it. Bamboleo translates to "swaying," and is really all about keeping up with life's unpredictable rhythm and having fun while doing it.
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, Selena
Another song that became universally known due to the artist who brought it to life, "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" mimics the sound of a heart beating excitedly when meeting new love. This totally makes sense, too, given how whimsical and fun the song is.
La Bamba, Los Lobos
"La Bamba" is a traditional Mexican folk song that Ritchie Valens famously adapted into a rock & roll classic in 1958, which was made all the more famous when Los Lobos covered it for the film La Bamba in 1987, introducing it to a new generation and topping charts worldwide.
While the lyrics of the song encourage folks to dance, all you need to do is listen to the beat to know it's a dance song.