The simplest, most eco-friendly way to store half an avocado without it turning brown
Ah, the delicious, creamy avocado. We love it, despite its fleeting ripeness and frustrating tendency to turn brown when you try to store it. From salads to guacamole to much-memed millennial avocado toast, the weird berry (that's right—it's a berry) with the signature green flesh is one of the more versatile fruits, but also one of the more fickle. Once an avocado is ready, you better cut it open within hours because it's not going to last.
Once it's cut, an avocado starts to oxidize, turning that green flesh a sickly brown color. It's not harmful to eat, but it's not particularly appetizing. The key to keeping the browning from happening is to keep the flesh from being exposed to oxygen.
Some people rub an unused avocado half with oil to keep oxidation at bay. Others swear by squeezing some lemon juice over it. Some say placing plastic wrap tightly over it with the pit still in it will keep it green.
But a YouTube video from Avocados from Mexico demonstrates a quick, easy, eco-friendly way to store half an avocado that doesn't require anything but a container and some water.
It almost seems too simple, but people swear it works. The avocado half won't last forever, of course, but if you don't eat an avocado half within three days, do you really deserve that avocado half? I don't think so.
A few more fun facts about avocados: Avocados have more potassium than bananas, they are very high in fiber compared to other foods and they're also high in heart-healthy fat, like olive oil. Also, did you know that you can't grow a Hass avocado from a Hass avocado seed? Weird, right?
And if your mind is blown about the avocados-are-berries thing, I feel you. I won't tell you that strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are not actually berries, but bananas, cucumbers and pumpkins are, because that would just be cruel. (It's true, though. I'm sorry.)
Cheers! May your avocados be perfectly ripe, their pits small and their oxidation slow.
