Science

19 cats have drowned in Amsterdam's canals in the past 6 months. The city is taking action.

“A simple measure can prevent enormous animal suffering."

cats, cats amsterdam, amsterdam, cat staricases amsterdam, netherlands, travel, postive news
Photo credit: Canva

This could help prevent a lot of suffering, cat advocates say.

We all know about Amsterdam's gorgeous canals. They're a staple and a must-see spot, but folks who’ve traveled there, as well as the locals, will tell you that Amsterdam's free-roaming cats are also a major staple of the city—much like in Istanbul, Tokyo, and Rome.

However, unlike these other cities, Amsterdam’s famous canals pose a major threat to its felines.

As Maggie Ruitenberg from the The Dutch Cat Knowledge Centre explained (according to Euronews), cats often fall into the canals when startled. Even though they can swim, their fur gets weighed down by the water quickly, causing them to fatigue. Pair that with the canals’ high walls, and it’s virtually impossible for the poor things to make it out in time. This year alone, 19 cats have drowned because of this.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Luckily, thanks to a Netherlands-based animal welfare organization called the PvdD (aka the Party for the Animals), they have allocated €100,000 towards making wooden staircases along the banks of the canals in locations where cats and other animals might need it most—in areas where drownings have already occurred, followed by other high-risk spots.

This was an idea taken from the neighboring city of Amersfoort, which already has 300 of the staircases installed. Between both cities, there could be over 500 tiny staircases along the canals by the end of the year.

“A ladder can really save their life, as long as there are enough of them,” said Ruitenberg. According to the Independent, Judith Krom of the Party for the Animals also described the action as “a simple measure [that] can prevent enormous animal suffering.”

“The adopted motion demonstrates that as a city, we take responsibility for protecting the lives of animals.”

Truly, the only bad thing about this is, as Vice writer Luis Prada noted, that these staircases are called “Cat Traps,” and not “Cat Walks.”

“I know they mostly speak Dutch, but they speak enough English to have heard of a catwalk before. It was right there,” Prada quipped. Hard to disagree!

Of course, this is not the first time Amsterdam has made an effort to heighten the quality of life for its canal kitties. Take, for instance, the De Poezenboot, a houseboat-turned-floating-cat-sanctuary that’s housed dozens of cats at a time since the mid-'60s. It’s been described online as a “floating paradise where cats lounge by the windows, nap in flower boxes, and enjoy a peaceful life on the canal while awaiting their forever homes.”

Between these, plus cat walking tours, Kattencafes (cat cafes) and bars, as well as the KattenKabinet (Cat Cabinet) cat art museum, it's clear that Amsterdam is a haven for cats and cat lovers alike. If you plan on visiting there in the future, keep an eye out for those staircases, or any of these other amazing cat-centric fixtures.

Culture

Woman gives tour of her $650 New York micro apartment and people were unprepared

Could you live in this apartment?

incognito7nyc/Flickr & Canva Photos

A woman ruffled some feathers with a tour of her $650 NYC micro apartment.

They say New York City is the City of Dreams. Young people all over the world flock to the city when they're ready to start chasing after their biggest ambitions. If you have a passion for theater, television, or the arts, there's no better place to be. Want to become a successful and prestigious stock broker, lawyer, or investment banker? It's all New York, baby. It's a city of immense opportunity and tough competition, but that's what makes it full of life and culture for those who choose to live there.

But all of that doesn't come cheap. The average rent in New York for even just a small, studio apartment is $3,264 per month. That buys you less than 500 square feet. And, even though it seems like you're really pinching pennies by living somewhere so cramped, that price tag is enormous! Even if you account for the higher-than-average salaries in New York.

Most young people just getting started in their careers can't afford that. Not to mention, the competition for good-quality apartments in New York is cutthroat. Still, people are desperate to live there by any means necessary, which has given rise to some really fascinating (and, in some cases, slightly horrifying) micro apartments.

In 2023, one woman went viral for showing off her New York micro apartment. It clocks in at just 80 square feet and cost her, at the time, a meager $650 per month.

new york, new york living, NYC, tiny apartment, micro apartment, apartment tour, budgeting, gen z, millennials, american dream If you like spending all your money on rent, New York is awesome! Giphy

YouTuber Caleb Simpson interviewed the woman, Alaina, for his channel that specializes in featuring interesting and unique living spaces. Alaina's apartment definitely qualifies, though technically the square footage is 80x150, because she's including the vertical space. Every square inch counts!

"So really it just feels like a walk-in closet," Simpson remarks upon entering through the front door.

Alaina shows Simpson around the apartment, which includes a tiny living room slash kitchen area with a mini-fridge, a small sink, and a small stove and microwave. In the main living area, she's placed a fold-out sofa of sorts. Alaina's makeup and pantry foods are all crammed into one small cabinet.

From there...well, there's not much left to see. But Alaina and Simpson check out the loft, which holds Alaina's bed and a little extra storage in the form of hooks where she hangs her bags and purses.

The apartment has no windows. There is a storage cupboard under the stairs, but it's hard to access.

"Every time I want to get something out, something else has to move," Alaina says.

As far as a bathroom, Alaina is lucky enough to have her very own private bathroom complete with shower! Many New York micro apartments feature communal or shared bathrooms, so the private bath is a plus for this tiny space. However, hers is located separate from her apartment, down the hall. And, you might be surprised to hear, it's extremely tiny.

Alaina admits she previously lived in a "luxury" apartment that cost over $3,000 per month, but she wanted to free up money to travel, which prompted her to downgrade.

Watch the whole tour here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Alaina says her tiny apartment was a "hot commodity" when she signed the lease, beating out tons of other prospective renters.

Commenters on the video, which has a staggering 24 million views, were more or less horrified at the conditions that New Yorkers were competing over:

"Firetrap . No exits , no windows with fresh air . Cooking with no air flow . Crazy this is even happening"

"I can't even breathe looking at this tiny apartment"

"'In a van, down by the river' has never sounded better."

"NYC should be ashamed and embarrassed to relegate people to live in this kind of space. Not only does it look uncomfortable / unhealty but It looks extremely dangerous. NYC should do better in providing affordable housing with decent square footage."

It's cool and scrappy that Alaina makes the pint-sized apartment work for her as she pursues her dream of living in New York City. We might find it claustrophobic, but the fact that multiple renters were fighting over this space really says a lot about the way our culture is moving.

Younger millennials and Gen Z are sick of chasing after the American Dream of the single-family home with a white picket fence and a golden retriever.

new york, new york living, NYC, tiny apartment, micro apartment, apartment tour, budgeting, gen z, millennials, american dream The City That Never Sleeps Giphy

It's hopelessly out of reach for many of them anyway due to skyrocketing housing prices and stagnant wages. So, they can work their fingers to the bone with multiple jobs and maybe afford a slightly better apartment, but still not be able to save enough for the future—or they could actually enjoy their life with the money they do have.

NBC News writes, "Several years out of Covid lockdowns, younger Americans’ outlays on things like travel, recreation and dining out have been outpacing their older peers’ even as the economy slows. As of last summer, the average Gen Zer or millennial was dropping over $400 a month on nonessentials, compared to about $250 for Gen Xers and less than $200 for baby boomers."

In another YouTube interview, Alaina admits to spending big money on her monthly gym membership: over $300 per month, to be exact. Commenters chastised her for having her priorities mixed up, but honestly, there's nothing backwards at all about wanting to relax at your gym's spa after a long day of work, or travel to the far ends of the world, versus spending all of your money on an OK-but-still-crappy apartment.

In an update in the YouTube video's caption, Simpson writes that Alaina chose not to renew her lease in the micro apartment after filming. But that doesn't mean she regrets her stay.

"It's an adventure," Alaina says. "People need a lot less than they think they need."

Community

Retired psychology professor shares 'brain filter' self-esteem hack to build self-worth

"The beautiful thing about self-esteem is that it that it can be built at any age."

Image via Canva

Retired psychology professor shares self esteem tips.

Achieving good self-esteem and self-worth can be a lifelong journey and, sometimes, the most encouraging advice can come from chance meetings with strangers.

In a Reddit subforum of people sharing how they lead more disciplined lives, member Fuzzy-Sun-951 shared a life-changing conversation he had with a retired psychology professor who "showed me what's holding me back from discipline." They explained that the meeting occurred on a park bench as they were sitting and scrolling on their phones.

"An older guy sat down next to me. He must have felt my bad mood because after a while he asked me: 'Rough day?' I ended up telling him how I've been unhappy at work, how it feels like everyone else my age is doing better, and how I just feel stuck in this cycle of self-doubt," they wrote. "Turns out the guy was a retired psychology professor who'd spent decades studying success patterns. What he told me completely changed how I think about myself."

self esteem, self esteem gif, self esteem tips, better self esteem, self worth Im Good Enough Nighty Night GIF by Saturday Night Live Giphy

The retired psychology professor shared evidence from a 20-year study that "showed kids with higher self-esteem end up earning more later, regardless of intelligence or background." They went on to share, "I wanted to oppose him, disclosing that I didn't grow up wit lucky circumstances that would allow me to develop self-esteem as a kid and teenager. But before I could mention that, he killed my self-pity with a single line haha: 'The beautiful thing about self-esteem is that it that it can be built at any age.'"

According to the retired psychology professor, this is due to the brain's "reticular activation system," which acts as a filter system about one's self-esteem. "It means that if deep down you believe success isn't for someone like you, your brain literally hides opportunities," they added.

For example: "You won't notice the networking chance, you won't see the business idea, you won't even apply for jobs you're qualified for because some part of you thinks 'that's not my place,'" they explained.

deserve to be here, self esteem, self worth, good self esteem, self esteem gif William Byron Netflix GIF by NASCAR Giphy

The information completely changed the OP's perspective on why they always failed with discipline. They added, "'People with higher self-worth have higher dopamine levels naturally.' More energy, focus, motivation, and therefore more discipline. They sabotage themselves less because they actually believe they deserve good things."

As a final gesture of encouragement, the professor added that all it takes is tiny changes, and not to feel overwhelmed. The Op continued to share that "he told me that all I need is to start with tiny things that are easy to do daily, like putting sunscreen on or drinking water when you wake up. This seems to work because your brain is constantly looking for evidence about who you are. Right now it might be collecting evidence that you're lazy or unsuccessful. Start giving it different evidence to work with."

The advice resonated with others struggling with self-esteem and discipline in the comments. "'If deep down you believe success isn't for someone like you, your brain literally hides opportunities.' Wow. That slaps like nothing I’ve come across in a while," one wrote. Another added, "wow, I need to talk with strangers more often."

self esteem, self esteem gif, self worth, encouraging words, self talk you is kind the help GIF Giphy

Others also began sharing actions that have worked to improve their self-esteem. "One thing that I have been doing for years is making a list of '10 things I did good today'. I literally have a book filled with a page for every day filled with things that I was proud of. I have tried a lot of therapy read so many self-help books and… This is the only thing that has helped for me. It has literally forced me to look at the things I’m good at," one shared.

Another added, "Self esteem, like your professor said, is built by evidence that shows you are behaving in alignment with your beliefs about how You should behave. So the first step is seriously interrogating what exactly you believe about how you want to behave and who you want to be. Who is your higher self, your most actualized and fully expressed self. If you can get clear on that, all you have to do is start acting in alignment with your highest self, little by little. And again, as your buddy explained, the brain is constantly searching for evidence of who you are. When you see that who you are is evolving towards your highest self, confidence naturally seeps in and it is much easier to continue that process and get more aligned. I swear by this."

Another explained how lists also are helping them, sharing, "...every day in my journal, I have 4 short lists: 3 Things I am grateful for, 3 Goals for today, 3 Wins for today,1 thing I did today that scared me. It's such a small thing, takes maybe 5 minutes to do; a few minutes in the morning, and a few minutes at night, but it helps to rewire your brain to look for good things and the opportunities that come with them! Good luck out there. We're going to make it."

Culture

Retired teachers in their 30s live on cruise ships full-time for a little over $10K a year

“It sounds mad, but the numbers made sense."

via Matthew Barra/Pexels

A cruise ship could be your home for a way lower price than you'd expect.

You know that feeling toward the end of a great vacation when you stop and think: I wish I could stay here forever. It might be an all-inclusive resort, a secluded beach, or a fun-filled cruise on the high seas that you just don't want to leave. Of course, for most people, it's a fantasy. You can't just quit your job and live a permanent vacation. But what if you could?

Giving it all up and retiring to live on a cruise ship at 32 seems like a lifestyle choice only available to the ultra-wealthy. However, two financially savvy retired school teachers from Tennessee have managed to do just that, spending under $10,000 for the first eight months at sea.

Monica Brzoska, 32, and Jorrell Conley, 36, met in 2015 while teaching in Memphis, Tennessee. The following year, they booked a week-long cruise to Mexico, Belize, and Grand Cayman. After that, they were hooked on cruising together.

Eight years later, in March 2023, they booked a week-long Caribbean cruise and had the time of their lives. When it was over, instead of returning home to Memphis, they had a wild idea: Why not continue to book consecutive cruises? So, they did just that.

Monica was inspired to start living the life she always wanted after her father fell ill and her mother told her: "Don't wait for retirement. Follow your dreams."

The couple crunched the numbers and found that if they chose the cheapest cabins and used the deals and promotions they’d received from Carnival Cruises, they could book the first 8 months for just under $10,000.

That's not per month. That's the total, coming out to around $1250 per month. Not a bad deal whatsoever. Plus, the more cruises they book, the more perks and deals they get.

“It sounds mad, but the numbers made sense. Accommodation, food and entertainment would be included – we’d only need spending money,” Brzoska told The Sun. “And because we’d been on so many Carnival cruises, we’d earned access to some amazing offers.”

Hopping from ship to ship isn’t difficult for the couple because many disembark from the same ports. But they sometimes have to fly when they can’t walk to the next ocean liner.

The couple then quit their jobs, sold their possessions, and started a new life on the high seas. They rent out their 3-bedroom home in Memphis to maintain steady cash flow. The average 3-bedroom home in the area rents somewhere between $1200 to $1900 a month.

Over the first year of their new life, the couple completed 36 consecutive cruises.

They have already visited countless destinations across the globe, but they can’t choose a favorite. "For a cultural experience, we loved Japan," Brzoska told a Carnival Cruise director on Instagram. The couple also loved Greece for its “history” and Iceland because it was the "closest to being on Mars."

More recently, they've spent time in Amsterdam, the UK, Germany, Belgium, and more. What an amazing adventure.

One of the most incredible benefits of loving on a cruise ship is that so many things are taken care of for you. The couple never has to cook any meals, do any laundry, or drive. Every night, there is something to do, whether it’s checking out a comedy show or enjoying drinks and dancing in the nightclub. Plus, there are always new friends to meet on board with every new cruise.

Plus, on cruises, just about all the costs are covered, so you rarely have to open your wallet. It’s a stress-free, all-inclusive lifestyle. Brzoska says that when you remove the everyday stresses from life, it’s great for your marriage. “Without the daily stresses of life, we rarely argued, but always told each other if we needed space or more time together,” she said.

Brzoska and Conley were one of the first high-profile couples to get attention, followers, and media coverage for the permanent cruising lifestyle, but they're definitely not the only ones. It's an especially popular choice for retired adults and seniors, who find it cheaper and way more fun than living in a retirement community or nursing home. It's also a great choice for people who can work remotely and flexibly, or who own their own digital-nomad-friendly businesses.

The couple also makes sure to have one date night a week, during which they dress up and have a nice meal together.

As of this writing, the couple has been cruising full-time for over two years, or 916 days to be exact. They've been on 106 cruises and visited over 45 countries together. Absolutely unreal.

Most people may be unable to give it all up and live their lives hopping from ocean liner to ocean liner. But there’s a great lesson in the story of Brzoska and Conley: You never know how much time you have left, so don’t wait for retirement to live the life of your dreams.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.


Family

Father of 3 shares how he finally understood his wife’s ‘mental load’ when she left for 8 days

"I had no idea it felt like this."

Image credits: @ced/Instagram (used with permission)

Even involved dads aren't always fully aware of how much their wives manage mentally.

Parents today share responsibilities more equally than in past generations, but studies show childcare still falls disproportionately on women's shoulders. Some families choose one parent to take on the lion's share of child-rearing and/or domestic duties, and if that works, great. Other couples work similar hours and have to figure out how to equally split home duties, but however the household is structured, mothers most often tend to be the "default parent" and household manager.

That means it's mostly moms who are constantly thinking about managing the million little details of parenting. The big things like feeding, bathing, transporting, teaching life lessons ,and such are fairly easy to share equitably. But the invisible work—keeping track of routine doctor and dentist appointments, communicating with teachers can caregivers, keeping extended family updated, figuring out what clothes to keep and get rid of as kids outgrow them, keeping the family calendar up-to-date, etc.—that's all part of the "mental load" of parenting that moms tend to carry, often without their partners even being aware they're doing it.

via GIPHY


That's why one dad's confession after getting a taste of solo parenting has gotten a huge reaction. Cedric Thompson, Jr., a former NFL player and dad of three daughters, shared a video explaining that he didn't really understand the mental load his wife was carrying until she went to visit family in the Philippines for eight days, leaving him home alone with the kids.

"I've been a single dad for 8 days because my wife is in the Philippines and I had no idea it was this tough," he said with a sleeping child cradled in his arms. He explained that he was prepared for the cleaning, the transporting kids back and forth, the unexpected sickness, the feeding, and the sleeping. "But one thing I was not prepared for was the mental load," he said. "I had no idea it felt like this. To think about things that need to be done that haven't been done or things that I need to plan to do is so draining that I don't even have the energy to take care of myself at all."

This is why dads need to step into moms' shoes once in a while

"And now that I understand this, I have so much empathy for my wife," he said, "and I truly understand what she means by this 'mental load' and how draining it is. This has really opened my eyes and made me ask myself, what more can I be doing? What has been going on that I haven't been seeing and it's right in front of me? How can I step up the way that my wife needs me to instead of doing things that I think are helping?"

"I know I can't always take the mental load away, but I can definitely make it lighter."

There's a significant difference between assisting and managing, and when you're the sole parent for a while, you're forced to take on the management role. Eight days isn't very long, but it's enough to get a taste of being the one who to think about all the things all day. It's a lot. As Thompson wrote in the caption, "The endless planning, remembering, and organizing is exhausting in ways I never understood before. The most profound lessons come when we walk in someone else’s shoes, even if just for a little while."

Some people asked what he's been doing this whole time when his wife is home, but it seems some of those folks might be missing the point. This is an involved dad and husband, not a slouch. But even those who want to and try to share the load equally don't always know how to help with the mental load of the default parent because it's mostly internal. And trying to explain it and figuring out how to ask for help with some of it just adds more work, not to mention we don't even always know ourselves what we need help with. Stepping into the shoes of the default parent is really the best way to get a feel for what might be helpful without adding more to their plate.


via GIPHY


The "mental load" is invisible, so it's nice to have it seen and validated

Some commenters weighed in with thoughts and tips for lightening the mental load:

"How do men not understand their wife’s workload and bandwidth while literally sleeping next to her and living in the same house? Does she really have to leave the country for him to understand her contributions? Men have to do better."Pro tip: when your wife asks you what she should make for dinner, she’s trying to share the mental load with you. So just give her a straightforward answer."

"I love this…it’s called validation, empathy, and love🥰 Thank you for sharing this. The realization and verbalization of it makes the load lighter. Sometimes mental heaviness is worse than the physical."

"Really appreciate this post and how you explained yourself. The ‘mental load’ is that never-ending list running through our minds every single minute of the day. It’s the constant inner monologue of everything that needs to get done, the overwhelming pressure of how to get it all done, and the invisible timeline that gives you anxiety when you don’t meet it—even though you set those standards yourself.

It’s the feeling of failing if you don’t check every box. Walking into a room and forgetting why you’re there, only to lose your mind later when you finally remember—but now you’ve got ten other tasks at hand. It’s the frustration when you realize that everything you just cleaned is already dirty again.

Sometimes, it’s not even about what men do or don’t do; it’s the weight of our own thoughts that get to us. But when someone helps lighten that load, even just a little, it means everything."

"I love this. But to answer your question, the way you take the mental load away is you pretend you have to do it alone even when she comes back. Because that’s the reason she has mental load. Because she feels like she has to do most of it alone, even if you’re always there to “help”. That’s why I hate the word help. It implies that this is all her job. You’re doing well but keep digging deeper 💗 I do appreciate this post."


What exactly does the parental "mental load" entail? Here's a partial list.

And yes, there is a need to go deeper. As one commenter pointed out, "You are operating the day to day under a structure she put in place," so a lot of the mental work was already done before she even left. And parenting is a marathon, not a sprint, so getting familiar with a specific list of "mental load" items that non-default parents might not think about can be helpful. Someone offered this helpful—if utterly daunting—list of some of those items:

Planning teacher gifts for the holidays and the end of school. - getting that parent’s contact info for that play date. - researching, budgeting, and scheduling summer activities and when to sign up for them the January/Feb prior. - finding that in network pediatric ophthalmologist for an eye appt. Research that new dentist, schedule your kids vaccines, review the medical records, schedule that well child visit. - researching, scheduling, and budgeting the school and extracurricular schedule in the summer for the fall and in October for the winter/spring. - making time to be the family historian (researching, budgeting, and scheduling a family photographer 2 times a year, researching how to pick/buy outfits for the whole family, selecting and printing any prints, creating and ordering a photo book, organizing photo files, and physically organizing keepsake storage).

Teaching your kids about their heritage with activities. Research your family tree. - be the memory maker and plan fun activities for the family. Book those theater tickets, schedule that museum trip, plan that day trip to hike that waterfall, plan that vacation, schedule 3 farm trips a year, prep for activities leading up to the holidays. - 4 times a year audit your household belongings. What do you need to sell? What do you need to donate? What remaining needs a better storage system? Research the products that will help you stay organized and buy them. follow home organizers on social media. - Check your kids shoes. How are they fitting? Research and order/consign new clothing. - trim your kids nails once a week and cut their hair as needed (or schedule their hair appt). - plan your kids birthday party 2 months in advance, research activities, food, party favors, and decor ideas. create the invites and send them out 5 weeks in advance. 2 weeks in advance order the cupcakes, decor, party outfit, and gift wrapping.

Check in with guests food allergies, rsvps, and buy the gifts. 1 week in advance wrap the gifts, assemble the party favors, and take some cute photos of the birthday kid in their special outfit. Pack a bin of supplies you’ll need for the day of the party (scissors, wire and cutters, tape, paper goods, trash bags, matches, etc). - buy those tickets to your kids concert. - keep that first aid kit stocked up. - keep up weekly with school/teacher correspondence and volunteer at your kids school. - back to school shopping. - holiday planning.

Buy Halloween costumes at the end of September, plan a pumpkin farm day trip. Schedule any Halloween parties. The weekend before carve pumpkins. Take pictures day of. Buy nutcracker tix in October/ November, plan gifts, budget, and order. Research decor ideas, get desired supplies, and make them in Nov. meal plan and coordinate with family for thanksgiving. Set up decor and buy gifts, Christmas outfits, and wrapping supplies Black Friday. Wrap gifts, take kids out separately to pick out presents for their siblings. Research and schedule holiday outings as a family. Take pictures. Design, order, and send cards. Meal plan. Coordinate with the relatives.

Buy valentines cards for your kids class at the end of Jan. - talk to your kids about safety and abuse prevention 2-6 times a year in addition to “as needed”. - read the latest parenting books, listen to parenting podcasts, follow parenting accounts on social media. - plan kids craft projects. - take your kids to the library and keep up with the borrowed books. rsvp, order, and wrap a birthday gift for all the kid birthday parties. Write a nice note in a card about the child. - write thank you notes after birthdays, end of school, end of activities, after the holidays, and as needed."

There you go. Not even an exhaustive list, but a solid start. Thanks to Ced for the reminder that the more we start putting ourselves in other people's shoes as parents and partners, the better off the whole family will be.

You can follow Ced on Instagram here.

This article originally appeared last year.

Kids

Viral gibberish experiment has people convinced that all babies speak a 'secret language'

We all want to be in on this joke.

Photo credit: Canva

We need a translation, stat.

The general understanding is that—beyond the basic primal sounds that signal hunger, discomfort, etc.,—babies don’t truly grasp language until they begin to form the words that we adults teach them. But what if they have a secret language all their own that we grown folks simply can’t comprehend?

That’s the question raised in an adorable new trend taking over TikTok, where parents watch their wee ones react to the recorded sound of another baby’s gobbledygook. The way they all seem to find it hilarious at one particular part has moms and dads wondering if maybe it’s not gobbledygook at all, but instead a joke our matured ears aren’t in on.

Below is one particularly viral, extremely cute clip, that really gives you an idea. Across the screen, mom writes “I think she understood” as a sweet baby girl lights up and giggles towards the end of the baby spiel.

@jatziri.veliz Baby language , love It 🥰 #babygirl #babyoftiktok #sahmsoftiktok #1yearolldbaby #funnybabyvideos ♬ الصوت الأصلي - بيبي اطفال لولو

Aaaaaaand so does this baby…

@stackcracklepop lol well seems like she likes what she heard 🥰😂 #babiesoftiktok ♬ الصوت الأصلي - بيبي اطفال لولو

Aaand this one…

@viviantrejos Jejeje ##risadebebe #bebeinteligente #mamaprimeriza #maternidad #paratii #foryoupage #bebeprematuro ♬ الصوت الأصلي - بيبي اطفال لولو

You get the picture.

The noticeable pattern left many adults feeling out of the loop. On the bright side, it made for some fun comments.

"I need a translator."

"Probably means 'just laugh let's confuse the adults.'"

"At this point, we all need to start studying 'Gibberish' as a language.”

“I swear some curse words was in there.”

“Ok so we all need to know what was said because this is the 5th video seen in 10 minutes and my 14month laughs every time. We gotta learn baby talk ASAP!”

“Yeah they’re definitely talking about us.”

“Sad part is we will never be in on the joke.”

The concept of a secret baby language is something that’s seemingly always compelled the adult world. For heaven's sake, do we all remember the not one, not two, but FIVE Baby Geniuses movies? You know, the one where evil scientists discover the infants have highly sophisticated conversation and put them up in a lab to try to decipher it all? All cinematic masterpieces.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

However, all jokes aside, there might be something to this. Sure, babies don’t understand words like we do, but studies have found that they can pick up on the emotions of others, including other babies, even at five months old. So it could be argued that these babies are all intuitively responding to whatever silly, happy mood was going on with the baby in the recording.

Furthermore, other research has found that babies tend to prefer listening to other babies babble over listening to their own parents, so it looks like we’re’ gonna be out of the joke forever! But we can still enjoy it from afar.

