+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

American mom shares how Danish playgrounds are basically fairytale amusement parks

Who needs Disneyland when you have Denmark?

copenhagen, family friendly parks near me, family friendly place
Canva

Why can't all parks be this way?

Imagine heading out to grab a pint, bask in nature and spend quality time with your family…and all it took was a walk to your (free) neighborhood park. Apparently, that fantasy is just an average day in the life for Copenhagen residents.

Just ask American mom Annie Samples, who feels living overseas in Denmark with her family is like living in a “real life wonderland.” That’s the descriptor she gives on her Instagram, and she routinely backs up this claim with some pretty awe-inspiring photos.

According to a video recently posted to Samples’ page, even the parks there have a sprinkling of fairytale-like magic. Let’s just say there’s a stark contrast between what families in Denmark experience versus what most families do.


Samples spoke specifically about parks in Copenhagen, first explaining that many families in the area live in apartments and therefore “our parks function as our backyards and are super important for family time and socialization.”

She then went on to brag about there being an abundance of clean and functional bathrooms and (and!) diaper stations.

“Thanks tax dollars!” she quipped.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Samples listed other commonly enjoyed amenities like restaurants, coffee kiosks and…drum roll please…bars. Yes, it is completely legal to sip on beer, wine or an aperol spritz while your little one goes crazy on the jungle gym. What a world.

Get this—many parks even have bonafide playground babysitters to watch the kids during a supervised play sesh, sometimes with toys, animals or kiddy vehicles. Between that and the alcohol, no wonder Danish parents seem so chill.

One community program offered is the trafiklegepladsen, aka kid-size replica towns where children can learn about traffic safety while riding bikes. Samples mentioned that all three of her kids learned how to ride their bike from the same trafiklegepladsen staff member.

Why do I feel like adults should have their own trafiklegepladsen to practice driving without road rage?

Lastly, Danish parks have seasonal activities like summertime splash pads and ice skating rinks for winter, where families are also legally allowed to build fires (in designated pits or mobile grills) and drink a type of mulled wine folks call glogg.

Seriously…who needs Disneyland when you have Denmark?

Samples concluded her video by saying, “Overall, I think the city does such a good job of providing the perfect backdrop to let the good times roll.”

“This is so impressive! I would be willing to pay so many taxes to create this kind of experience and dedication to people’s lives,” one person wrote.

Many Denmark residents noted how these parks might be specific to Copenhagen only, which is the country’s most expensive city and one of the most expensive cities in the world. Denmark as a whole has a tax rate of up to 52.07%, whereas the U.S. rate tops out at 37%.

However, it certainly seems like those tax dollars do go towards improving quality of life in a big way, especially for parents and families, who get free access to doctors and midwives,24 weeks of paid leave for each new parent and a guaranteed spot at daycare for their children…not to mention free college. Kind of feels like a no-brainer that Denmark is regularly noted as one of the world’s happiest countries. Just sayin.’

If you need me, I’ll be booking my one-way ticket to Copenhagen. There’s a cup of glogg calling my name…

From Your Site Articles
family
Identity

Her son came out. She called a gay bar for advice. The delightful convo went viral.

Parenting done right.

Photo courtesy of Kara Coley.

This article originally appeared on January 24, 2018


Kara Coley, a bartender at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, got an unusual phone call on the job last week.

"Good evening," Coley answered. "Thank you for calling Sipps!"

A woman on the other end of the line asked, "Is this a gay bar?"

Sipps welcomes everyone, Coley explained to her, but indeed attracts a mostly LGBTQ crowd.



Keep ReadingShow less
Health

Psychotic disorders are my specialty. Here’s what I wish people understood before commenting online.

Being delusional is much more than a questionable Instagram post.

Britney Spears/Instagram screenshot, Photo by Jen/wikicommons

The speculation around Britney Spears' and other celebrities' mental health needs to stop.

Oh goodness, here we are again watching the media and "experts" speculate on the mental health of a celebrity. After nearly two decades working with a population deemed to have "severe and persistent mental illness," I'd like to weigh in a bit. The term "severe and persistent mental illness" is a catch-all for serious mental health conditions from bipolar disorder to schizophrenia and everything in between.

I've worked with a variety of clients over the years, many of whom refused medication, though their psychosis caused them to have extreme paranoia and terrifying visual hallucinations. I've also worked with several folks that have been under a guardianship, which is equivalent to a conservatorship in California.

Keep ReadingShow less
britney spears
Pop Culture

Hairstylist shares difference between Gen Z and Millennial salon goers with hilarious accuracy

It all comes down to "Hey girl" vs "Hey queen!"

@rexartistry/TikTok

One generation is way better about taking up space.

While millennials and Gen Zer’s often get lumped together as the “young group,” they are certainly not the same. (Although, it is kind of hard to tell with all the Y2K fashion floating around.)

But speaking as a millennial, we definitely have different approaches to life, a lot of which seems to come down to a sense of self-assuredness. That goes for shopping, socializing, self expression…and even going to the hair salon, apparently.

Alexis Rex (@rex.artistry), hairstylist and owner of Rex Artistry Salon in Maryland, gave a brilliant (and hilarious) demonstration of some key personality differences between her millennial clients and her Gen Z clients in a now viral TikTok video.

Keep ReadingShow less
humor
Health

Woman uses photo of her dog to perfectly shut down the myth that rape is a woman's fault

"If a 4-year-old pit bull understands…"

This article originally appeared on 04.16.19



This is Briana "Bree" Wiseman, a pastry chef and restaurant manager from Tennessee.



scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net


Keep ReadingShow less
Health

30 things people don't realize you're doing because of your depression

Do any of these speak to you?

This story was originally published on The Mighty and originally appeared here on 07.21.17


Most people imagine depression equals “really sad," and unless you've experienced depression yourself, you might not know it goes so much deeper than that. Depression expresses itself in many different ways, some more obvious than others. While some people have a hard time getting out of bed, others might get to work just fine — it's different for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

A study has been following 'gifted' kids for 45 years. Here's what we've learned.

Some of what we used to think about gifted kids turned out to be wrong.

This article originally appeared on 09.22.17


What can we learn from letting seventh graders take the SAT?

In the 1960s, psychologist Julian Stanley realized that if you took the best-testing seventh graders from around the country and gave them standard college entry exams, those kids would score, on average, about as well as the typical college-bound high school senior.

However, the seventh graders who scored as well or better than high schoolers, Stanley found, had off-the-charts aptitude in quantitative, logical, and spatial reasoning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories