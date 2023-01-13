+
Pop Culture

Young celebrities are imagined decades into the future with AI technology

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling and more.

ai portraits, alper yeslitas
@alperyeslitasi/Instagram

Harry Styles and Greta Thunberg, many years into the future.

In only a short amount of time, AI-generated art has made a huge (and seemingly lasting) impact on our world. Whether that impact is entirely a positive one is up for debate, but it has undeniably pushed boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to blending creative imagination and advanced technology.

Previously, photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas wowed us with hyperrealistic portraits of celebrities who passed away at a young age, exploring what they might look like “if nothing had happened.”

He then took stars of a bygone era—like Greta Garbo and Charlie Chaplin—and placed them into our modern world for a series called “Thisness.”

This time, Yesiltas imagines what certain younger icons might look like many years into the future. Decades, even. That’s right—Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more, with all the wrinkles that come with age.

He calls this series “Young Age(d).”

Producing images that feel this authentic is no easy process. Multiple editing programs, a photo-enhancing software called Remini and meticulous attention to detail were required to achieve the look.

And it looks like his efforts were well worth it. I mean, just take a look at debonair senior Harry Styles.

You can tell that even with the various signs of (artificial) age, these photos still maintain the likeness of the individual remarkably well.

Also below—Greta Thunberg, exuding major Jane Goodall vibes in the best way.

Basically, if the kids today are making you feel old, just know that it’s only a matter of time before they feel the same way. Not even Dua Lipa will be spared.

Of course, by then we’ll all be even older.

Jokes aside, these photos can actually help us fear aging a little less. Growing older is indeed a privilege, not guaranteed to all. With it comes its own kind of beauty. Many folks would say that, despite what certain stigmas might indicate, things only get better, leaving them to feel sexier and more powerful.

Just look at Emma Stone (gorgeous) or Ryan Gosling (dashing). They don’t seem like they're pining for their youth.

Sure, these are fake images. And yes, celebrities might have access to things that make the aging process a little more glamorous, but still—it’s time we looked at growing older as the work of art that it really is.


If you’re curious to see more of Yesiltas’ work, you can find it on Instagram. He has a ton of captivating works on there, whether you're nostalgic about the past, or curious about the future.

