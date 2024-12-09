After wife's Alzheimer's diagnosis man decorates every house on their block for joyous final memories
“Time is limited, time is short and so I want her to remember.”
John Reichart, 74, is on a mission to bring Christmas cheer and new memories to his wife of 53 years, Joan, following her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Joan was diagnosed four years ago with the disease. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve, and Joan has been a lover of the Christmas season throughout their marriage.
So Reichert decided to decorate every house in their Indianola, Iowa, neighborhood this year with holiday decorations and lights that he purchased out of his own pocket. His goal: to bring Joan joy and help her make new memories for them to share while she still can.
Reichart asked each neighbor for permission before he began to decorate. “One neighbor thought I was kidding until I showed up at his lawn putting decorations up,” he told Iowa's Local 5 News.
Reichert has painstakingly decorated each of the 17 homes on his block, complete with illuminated Christmas trees, snowmen, wreaths, snow flakes and more.
A Marine veteran, Reichart has vowed to keep decorating until he physically is unable to do so. Unfortunately, he's not sure how much time that will be. Reichart shared that Joan's condition has continued to worsen, that she is forgetting how to brush her teeth and that she is "to a point of having more bad days than good.”
"I love her with all my heart and soul. As long as she enjoys it, I'll keep doing it as long as I have the strength to do it. I'll do it every Christmas,” he told the news outlet. “Time is limited, time is short and so I want her to remember. This is something that she will remember.”
And his wife is incredibly grateful for his love and care. “He means the world to me. Without him, I don’t know what I’d do,” she told the news outlet.
With the entire East Franklin Avenue neighborhood decorated, Reichart has invited his local community to take a stroll or drive down the street to enjoy the display for themselves, noting that the lights will be lit from 5 to 11 p.m. everyday until the second week of January.
To help recoup the cost of the lights and storage, the Reicharts' neighbor, Frank Ewurs, created a GoFundMe for John and Joan with a fundraising goal of $20,000.
"So many of you have already driven down our bright street and felt the love he has put on display not only for his wife, but also for everyone in the spirit of Christmas," Ewurs wrote on the fundraising page. He added, "Your generosity is helping make this incredible display of love and Christmas spirit possible. Every donation and kind word is a true gift."
The couple is also asking for Christmas cards to be sent to them to help brighten their days this holiday season. They noted that they plan to read them every night before they go to bed, and will send thank-you notes to those who send a card in the new year.
You can send them a card addressed to:
John and Joan Reichart
P.O. Box 133
Indianola, IA 50125