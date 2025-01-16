A distraught boy couldn't find his dad. Then the entire crowd started chanting his name.
The chanting, the clapping, the song—this is what community looks like.
As anyone with children can attest, losing your child in public is a terrifying experience for both a kid and parent. You could be at the zoo or a theme park and take just a few seconds to look at a map, scan the horizon for a bathroom sign, pay for a snack, or attend to another child, and suddenly the kid who had been right there by your side is nowhere to be seen. You frantically search the crowd, having no idea which way they might have gone, and worse case scenarios flash through your head.
Chances are, the child briefly got distracted or disoriented and then swallowed up in the moving crowd. It happens so fast, and it unfortunately, it usually takes far more time to find a kid than to lose them. Often, a kind stranger or two will step in to help, but in the case of one little boy who got separated from his dad in Argentina, and entire crowd stepped up and pitched in the best way to make sure they were reunited.
A video shows a man at a street fair holding a distraught boy on his shoulders. A voice on a microphone explains that the boy, Juan Cruz, is looking for his dad, Eduardo. Soon the people in the crowd start clapping in unison, chanting, "Eduardo! Eduardo!" Then the band starts singing an improvised song that translates as "Eduardo, come and find Juan Cruz," and it's a serious jam.
Watch:
from Positivity
Isn't it remarkable how a little goodwill and a little music can bring people together to solve a problem? According to several Argentinians in the comments, this practice of collectively helping a lost child is seen frequently at the beaches in Argentina—at least the chanting and clapping part.
"This is a common occurrence in Argentina. Mostly at beaches, every time a child would get lost, people around them would start chanting and clapping loudly so everyone can check on their children. If you are missing one you know it's yours lol."
"In Argentina everybody claps in this situation, it's an unwritten code and easier to sustain the search for longer time! Relatively normal in the beach, not that much in urban settings."
"This is the norm on Argentine beaches. Kids will get lost and someone will put the kid on their shoulders and the people around the kid will start clapping until the parent(s) show up."
People from all over celebrated the wholesome humanity of the video, praising the sense of community inherent in it.
"The funny celebratory chorus of Eduardo as they reunite is what humanity is about."
"So much love in the crowd to help the little boy find his Dad. I'm so glad they were reunited. "
"This is how it should be. Everyone should come together as a community for a lost child. I wish the world wasn’t so scary at times for kids and parents."
"Heartwarming and hilarious."
"People are mostly good."
Some also shared their stories of getting lost as a child or losing their own kid temporarily, illustrating how common an occurrence it is and how no one should judge if they haven't experienced it.
"When I was a young kid, my dad took me to some festival. He stopped at a vendor to buy me a cookie. He turned around for a second to pay the vendor, turned back, and I was gone. 30m later security found me because I had walked on stage with a band and started dancing."
"I insist to this day that I had permission to go look at the paintings 'over there' at an art festival when I was six. Family disappeared. I reasoned that they couldn't leave without the car, so I walked several city blocks and got bored waiting in the car for my frantic parents. They'd never imagined I'd head to the car."
"Best I could do was getting lost in a cemetery. I was gonna fill the watering can, went the wrong way and got lost. Looked for the exit but someone I asked for help send me in the wrong direction. Was found a couple minutes later, by my very upset mother."
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and in situations like this it could not be more true. (And if you find yourself bouncing along to the band's song, do a search for "Eduardo, Veni a Buscar a Juan Cruz" on Spotify. You won't be disappointed.)