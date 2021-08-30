Well Being

83-year-old hospice patient's last wish was for a tattoo and it's a great lesson for everyone

83-year-old hospice patient's last wish was for a tattoo and it's a great lesson for everyone
via Fox4 Kansas City

Nine years ago, an Australian hospice nurse and blogger wrote a post about the lessons she learned working for several years in palliative care. After spending time with countless people in their final days she learned that they all had similar regrets.

The most common regret was that they wished they "had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me."

Just about everyone has had to make compromises in their lives due to the expectations of friends, family, coworkers, and society-at-large. How would we be happier if we gave up caring about what others think and lived as our true selves?

A hospice patient in her final days is a great example of doing just that. Clare Burnett, 83, a terminally ill patient at Harbor Hospice in Johnson County, Kansas decided that she would get a tattoo that she always wanted because she no longer has to care about anyone else's opinion. The fact that her husband is deceased made the decision even easier.

Fifteen years ago she got a tattoo of Tweety bird on her left leg but was never able to get a tattoo of his arch-nemesis, Sylvester the Cat, on the other. "Ever since I got Tweety, I've wanted Sylvester," Clare told Fox 4. "But things just didn't work out that way.

"My husband had a fit when I got Tweety so I didn't get Sylvester," Burnett told KCTV 5.

But all of that changed last week thanks to a program at the hospice that allows patients to live out their dreams in their final days of life.

"We grant wishes anywhere from small ones to hot air balloon rides, to meeting celebrities, to going to concerts like Garth Brooks and George Strait," Tracy Bunch, a wish coordinator at Habor Hospice, told KCTV 5. "Right now, over the last two years, a lot of them have been actually getting them out of the nursing homes and taking them to their families homes."

Clare was taken in her wheelchair to Midtown Tattoo in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday to have her final wish fulfilled. The tattoo artist took it "real, real easy" on Clare so that her new ink wouldn't hurt.

The final results looked fantastic and Clare was over the moon about the new feline on her leg. When asked what others have to say about her new body art, Clare's response was powerful.

"I don't know. Don't care. Haha! I think it's gorgeous," Clare said. "Look at that red nose. I think he's gorgeous."

Clare's bold decision to live out her final days with the tattoo she always wanted is a great life lesson for those of us who haven't lived long enough to have the same realization. We should all ask ourselves: What's my Sylvester tattoo? What have I put off doing in life because I was worried about what others think?

Clare Burnett would probably say you should go out and do it.

Related Articles Around the Web
aging
Badge
Macy's
Macy's
Macy's Gives

Back to school shopping? Round up your purchase at Macy’s and help boost literacy in underserved communities.

Photo courtesy of Macy's
True

This year, your back-to-school shopping can have a positive impact for local families, and all you have to do is round up at checkout. But first, let's talk about America's literacy problem. Did you know that two-thirds of children living in poverty do not own books?

For these children, schools and local libraries are often the only place where books are easily accessible. And what about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on these under-resourced communities as children were learning remotely? The experience of a child living in an impoverished community is vastly different from the experience of other children. There has been a 27-point gap in literacy proficiency between Black students and their White counterparts for almost thirty years. The pandemic will likely only worsen these numbers.

The ability to read and write is something many of us take for granted (you're reading this article right now!), but according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, sixty-five percent of American 4th graders read below grade level. This sobering statistic translates to approximately 8,000 students dropping out of school every single day. Low literacy rates disproportionately affect poor, underserved areas — students drop out of school, get locked out of the job market due to a lack of education, and the cycle of poverty continues.

Simply put, inequitable access to literacy resources and support is a major part of what perpetuates a cycle of poverty that makes it difficult to succeed academically and ultimately in the workplace.

Literacy isn't only about classroom education — it plays a vital role in transforming children into socially and civically engaged citizens. It means being able to keep up with current events, communicate effectively, pass a driving test, and understand the issues that are shaping our world. It enables us to self-advocate, understand finances, and make better decisions regarding healthcare, housing, and nutrition. The fact that twenty-five million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently is alarming because every child deserves equitable access to books and education, and we must all come together to address this crisis and make a real change. That statistic doesn't bode well for our future.

Keep Reading Show less
education
popular

Parents are sharing hilarious before and after pictures of their kids' first day of school

Inspirational Quotes Page/Facebook

Since the advent of social media, parents all over the country have shared photos of their fresh-faced offspring all primped and prepped for their first day of school. Frequently, we get to see smiling kids hold a sign noting their grade, usually on the family front porch, and nearly always toting the obligatory backpack.

In response, we all "Like" the photos and post comments about how fast time flies and how quickly kids grow up. It's all very cute and sweet.

But what we rarely get to see is what the rest of that first day looks like for those kids. And when we do, the photos are truly worth a thousand words.

Keep Reading Show less
family
Trending Stories