7th graders are asked what 30-year-olds want for Christmas and their answers are hysterical
Seventh grade teacher Mr. Frakes routinely asks his students to give their observations on various aspects of adulthood to post on his TikTok.—everything from “things parents love to say” to reactions to old school songs to guessing the “worst parts about adulting." The answers are always hilarious…if not a little brutal to us olds.His Christmas edition is no different. Recently Mr. Frakes asked his students “what do you buy someone in their 30s for the holidays?” And the adults who saw the video can’t help but commend the accuracy.
The list is as follows, verbatim.
“Measuring cups…bwahaha.”“
"Signs that say ‘Bless The Home.’”
“A Dyson vacuum.”
“A bottle of wine and hip implants.”
“Panera bread gift card. People in their 30s love soup!”
“Bingo cards.”
“You give them Bath & Body Works stuff. That’s what my mom wants!”
“Expensive meats.”
“Hard Candies.”
“Candy Crush Premium.”
“You get them old people candles that smell like ‘home’ or ‘back then.’”
“T.J. Maxx gift card.”
“The wrinkle creams.”
“Heated blanket cause their muscles be hurtin.”
“A coffee mug that says ‘don’t talk to me til I’ve had my coffee’ because they’re all coffee obsessed millennials.”
“A lawyer for the divorce attorney. (fight for the kids).”
Obviously, adults who saw this joked about feeling personally attacked. But also seen.
Case and point: one person wrote, “Okay the ‘they’re all coffee obsessed millennials’ was personal” as another admitted, “I watched this while drinking coffee out of my ‘dont’ talk to me til I’ve had my coffee’ mug.”
Meanwhile, another added, “ But are they wrong? Because I honestly love soup and candles. I’m 36.”
Echoing that sentiment, someone commented, “not me thinking all those gifts sound amazing.”
And of course, everyone was eyeing that Dyson vacuum.
Growing older might mean muscles that “be hurtin’” and some judgement from the younger generation, but it clearly also comes with a deep felt appreciation for the simple, practical things in life, as indicated by this list. Nothing wrong with that.
(After all, the young ones might balk now, but it won’t be long til they become coffee obsessed as well.)
May we all get a bit of holiday joy this year, in whatever form we can.