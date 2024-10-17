Mother’s joy caught on camera as missing six-year-old is found after three days
Oaklynn Schweder’s safe return brings cheers and a wave of relief to her BC community.
For three days, Gail Skin endured every parent's worst fear. Her six-year-old daughter, Oaklynn had gone missing from their small northern British Columbia of Southside. The young left her home on September 19th, and the search effort, spanning over 72 hours, drew widespread attention throughout the province.
On Sunday evening, just after 6 p.m., Oaklynn was discovered by a volunteer search team in a dense forested area near her home, much to the relief of everyone involved. Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith from the Burns Lake RCMP captured the moment's emotions, saying, "[This is] the outcome that we all hoped for."
An overwhelming community effort
The area where Oaklynn disappeared is heavily forested and located near a large lake, raising concerns about exposure to wildlife, cold nighttime temperatures, and the potential for drowning. However, those fears were lifted the moment Oaklynn was located safe and sound.
Melissa Tom Dyck, a member of the search party, captured the heartwarming reunion on video and shared it on social media. The clip shows Oaklynn’s mother, Gail Skin, rushing through the forest to reach her daughter. As they embraced, cheers and applause erupted from the dozens of people who had been tirelessly searching for the little girl.
In a Facebook group dedicated to the search efforts, Gail shared her overwhelming gratitude: "I’m sitting looking at my baby girl watching her sleep, and I am just so grateful she’s here beside me." She added, "Thank you again to everyone who helped in any way to bring my girl back home."
A heartwarming online response
The news of Oaklynn's safe return quickly spread online, with Reddit users on the r/UpliftingNews subreddit celebrating the joyful outcome. One user, u/LisFrizzle, shared the video of Oaklynn’s rescue, writing, "I’m honestly shocked they found her alive. Haven’t been able to stop thinking about this story since she was reported missing. This is the best outcome and I’m just so incredibly happy." That sentiment resonated with many, as the post received over 1,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.
VIDEO: The moment 6-year-old Oaklynn Schweder was found after a 3-day search
by u/LisFrizzle inUpliftingNews
Many commenters expressed relief and gratitude, with
u/Lonely-Pea-9753, a mother of a non-verbal autistic child, writing, "Stories about autistic kids going missing are in the news constantly. They often do not have happy endings. I’m over here crying happy tears for this mom." Another commenter, u/FinLitenHumla, added, "Three days, holy moly, she’d have to be thirsty," referencing the challenging conditions Oaklynn likely faced while lost in the wilderness.
"Stories about autistic kids going missing are in the news constantly. They often do not have happy endings. I’m over here crying happy tears for this mom."— @Lonely-Pea-9753
Others shared stories of similar situations, highlighting just how remarkable Oaklynn's survival was. A user named
u/mudderofdogs recounted, "I lost my autistic nephew in my neighborhood trails. I was yelling his name, and when I finally got close to him, I could hear his little voice saying, 'Auntie, Auntie. Boy can’t yell."
Oaklynn’s birthday celebration and update from her mom
After the traumatic ordeal, Oaklynn's family shared some joyful news with the community. Oaklynn is back at school and doing well, loving every moment of being with her friends and getting back to normal life. However, for her mother Gail, the separation has been a struggle. Even though she knows it's what’s best for her daughter, Gail finds herself constantly worried and misses having Oaklynn close by after those terrifying days.
Gail also shared a heartfelt update on Facebook shortly after Oaklynn returned home: "My heart is so happy it could burst! LOL. I’m sitting looking at my baby girl watching her sleep and I am just so grateful she’s here beside me ♥️ thank you again to everyone who helped in any way for helping bringing my girl back home 🫶🏽 SHES HOME!!"
"My heart is so happy it could burst! LOL. I’m sitting looking at my baby girl watching her sleep and I am just so grateful she’s here beside me ♥️"— Gail Skin
Oaklynn’s seventh birthday, which fell on September 30, was celebrated in a big way after all she had been through. The day coincided with Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada, making it a doubly meaningful celebration for Oaklynn and her family.
A community celebration
The recovery of Oaklynn Schweder was more than just a family reunion—it was a collective celebration for everyone who had been anxiously following her disappearance. From volunteers on the ground to those sharing the story online, this heartwarming outcome proved the strength of unity in times of need.
As Oaklynn settles back into everyday life, the community of Southside, and everyone who supported her rescue, can take comfort in knowing they played a role in a truly uplifting story.