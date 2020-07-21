Badge
C40
C40 Cities
Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

These mayors are leading the way to a fair and green recovery from COVID-19

Photo by Li-An Lim on Unsplash
Since COVID-19 was identified in December 2019, it has spread around the world, wreaking havoc on our daily lives.

As of July 6, 2020, there have been over 11.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across 216 countries and territories.

Over 500,000 people have died.

Cities and countries instituted strict lockdowns or issued shelter-in-place orders, but as we retreated indoors to flatten the curve, economies ground to a halt. Millions of people have lost their jobs. Hospital ICUs hit capacity. Inequality has been made painfully obvious as the most marginalized communities are forced to bear the worst impacts. Never before has it been more clear just how interconnected our health and the health of the planet truly is.

Seattle protesters show the best way to non-violently shut up a notorious street preacher

via Journalist News / YouTube

A group of protesters in Seattle discovered the best way to get rid of an angry, manic street preacher at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest on Sunday. They formed a circle around him and shook a lil' sumpin'.

The preacher kept trying to get away from the dancers but they wouldn't allow him to break free from the dance party.

One wonders why he tried to get away from the protesters instead of joining them and busting out some holy-ghost-inspired moves? Jesus was all about peace and love between people, regardless of race, shouldn't the preacher be on the side of the protesters instead of screaming at them?

Robin Williams' advice for people who are depressed is really touching and important.

In 1978, Robin Williams pretended it was 40 years later and explained what made him survive.

There's a quote going around the Internet attributed to Robin Williams that goes as follows: "You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it."

Here's where that quote came from. Williams was performing at the Roxy in 1978 for a brand new comedy special on a little known network called HBO. In the audience were a surprising group of people: Henry Winkler (The Fonz), Tony Danza (before he was famous), and even John Ritter, who does a weird round of improv with Williams at the end of the video.

People are recreating famous works of art from home and some are seriously incredible

Art Consoles/Facebook

Social distancing, sheltering in place, self-isolating, quarantining—whatever iteration of "stay away from people" everyone is living in, they all come with needing things to do outside of our normal routines.

Some of us have used this time to establish new hobbies, like jigsaw puzzles, baking bread or figuring out viable alternatives for toilet paper. Others have gotten extra creative and shared their creations online for the rest of our entertainment.

According to a Facebook page called Art Consoles, museums asked people to recreate famous works of art at home—and wow, did people deliver. Art Consoles shared several dozen side-by-side photos of paintings and sculptures next to the home recreations people made.

