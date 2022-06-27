+
10 easy hacks that'll get your outdoor space summer ready

From dining al fresco to creating your own little oasis, here are a few easy ways to give your outdoor space an upgrade

It's no doubt that spring has sprung and while some parts of your outdoor space may be blooming, others may still be in hibernation. But transitioning to a summer ready space doesn't have to involve a major overhaul. Here are 10 easy hacks to help get summer ready:

1. New Throw Pillows – it's been a long off-season and while your cushions may have survived, the style of your outdoor furniture may be a little dated. Adding new outdoor throw pillows is a great hack that gives your outdoor space a fresh new look, without braking the bank.

2. Vibe Lighting – lighting truly is everything! Adding some cool solar lanterns can refresh the entire feel of your space with little effort. All you have to do is turn on the solar panels and these hip lamps will do the rest for you. They're great on coffee tables or for lining a walk way.

3. Citronella Candles – candle light is the perfect way to give your outdoor space a little romance. These citronella candles are a natural bug repellent that not only look chic, but will keep you bite-free. Subbing out the antiquated fly traps and bug zappers for these holistic beauties is an easy way to upgrade your outdoors.

4. Hide Your Hose – this decorative garden hose storage pot is an amazing way to elevate your space. By tucking away your unsightly, gangly green hose you'll open up your area in a way that's both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

5. Repot – if your outdoor plants don't have the space to touch the ground, consider repotting them into more decorative planters. Pots like these give the vibe that you've planted like this intentionally and not out of necessity.

6. Rugs – you've heard the expression "sweep it under the rug"? Well, the same principle applies here. Whether you're waiting to redo the deck until next summer or just can't stand the color of the patio, an outdoor rug will completely refresh the space. Sun-resistant and waterproof outdoor rugs are long-lasting and easy to clean making them the simplest way to revamp a large area.

7. Grills – perhaps the reason your outdoor space is lacking a little love is because you need a new reason to use the space. A grill could be just the thing to make you fall back in love. Plus, summer veggies taste better with a little char broil.

8. Outdoor Dining Area – with all of that cooking you might just need a new place to eat. A bistro table is the perfect way to transform a small outdoor space into an al fresco dinning area of your dreams. With a foldable table and chairs, you can get all of the perks of a romantic outdoor setting without committing to bulky picnic tables.

9. Water Feature – adding a water feature is a calming way to increase the zen of your outdoors. The soothing sound of trickling water is great way to block out traffic or the neighborhood. Plus nothing says *elevated* quite like having your very own a fountain.

10. Fire Pit – bring on the s'more toasting and weenie roasting! This fire pit adds a little something extra to your backyard summertime nostalgia!

Pop Culture

Lebanese dance troupe delivers a breathtaking performance on 'America's Got Talent'

The Mayyas walked like the proud lionesses they are.

YouTube

10/10. The Mayyas dance.

We can almost always expect to see amazing acts and rare skills on “America’s Got Talent.” But sometimes, we get even more than that.

The Mayyas, a Lebanese women’s dance troupe whose name means “proud walk of a lioness,” delivered a performance so mesmerizing that judge Simon Cowell called it the “best dance act” the show has ever seen, winning them an almost instant golden buzzer.

Perhaps this victory comes as no surprise, considering that the Mayyas had previously won “Arab’s Got Talent” in 2019 and competed on “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” But truly, it’s what motivates them to take to the stage that’s remarkable.

“Lebanon is a very beautiful country, but we live a daily struggle," one of the dancers said to the judges just moments before their audition. Another explained, “being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported yet.”

Nadim Cherfan, the team’s choreographer, added that “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it’s really hard, and harder for women.”

Still, Cherfan shared that it was a previous “AGT” star who inspired the Mayyas to defy the odds and audition anyway. Nightbirde, a breakout singer who also earned a golden buzzer before tragically passing away in February 2021 due to cancer, had told the audience, “You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” The dance team took the advice to heart.

For the Mayyas, coming onto the “AGT” stage became more than an audition opportunity. Getting emotional, one of the dancers declared that it was “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight.”

Community

Everyone deserves to be the main character in their own love story

The ultimate must-read.

We're all trying to help those we love channel their main character energy. Now, with LoveBook it's never been easier. Whether it's your best friend, romantic partner, parent, child or even yourself, LoveBook is all about sharing the love and making people feel special. Here's how it works:

Health

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

