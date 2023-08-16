+
upworthy
Modern Families

Man makes heartwarming video about missing his 'weird mom' who talked to trees

"Sometimes I would even find her in the back yard having full one-sided conversations with the trees."

grief; child grief; parenting
José Alba Fotos|Canva

Man's heartwarming video about missing his 'weird mom'

There's a reason the phrase, "You don't know what you have until it's gone," is a cliché. In many cases, it's an accurate statement, and one man who found himself in the middle of that cliché decided to share his biggest regret with others. Reddit user u/bagaljvkoO shared a video of a panda intercut with images of trees as a man's voice narrated a story about missing his mom.

The man confessed that when he was younger he always felt like his mom was weird because she would do things that other parents didn't do. One example was her sending thank you cards to all of his classmates along with homemade cookies on his birthday. The cards were thanking the kids in his class for being his friend. It's a very sweet gesture but was probably a little embarrassing.

But one thing that made him question his mom's sanity a little was her affinity for talking to their trees in the backyard.

"The strangest thing about my mom though is that she talked to our trees, and she even named them. There was Daphne the lemon tree, Carl the pomegranate tree, Joseph the oak," the man says. "Sometimes I would even find her in the backyard having full-blown, one-sided conversations with the trees, and one day I told her that talking to trees like that was a little bit weird."

The man's mom didn't take offense to his statement, she simply explained that the trees also needed to feel loved. From all accounts, it sounds like his mother was doting, but it was during his grief after her unexpected passing that he found out why she talked to the trees.

It turns out that the man had three siblings who were stillborn, which his mother never told him about. Their names were Daphne, Carl and Joseph, so while he assumed his mom was being weird, it turns out she was just grieving and talking to her children. After finding out this information, he now talks to the trees and even planted one in honor of his late mother.

What a sweet way to honor his mother's memory and a heartwarming reminder to appreciate the people in your life while they're still here.

grief
Women working in Africa’s cocoa farms have received business education programs for 15 years. Here’s how that benefits the entire world.

All images provided by CARE & Cargill

The impact of the CARE and Cargill partnership goes beyond empowering cocoa farmers

True

Cocoa, the key ingredient found in your favorite chocolate bar, has been a highly revered food product throughout human history. It’s been used for religious ceremonies in Peru, royal feasts in England and France, traded as currency for the ancient Mayans. And considering that many of us enjoy chocolate on a regular basis (mochas and candy bars, anyone?) it seems like that love is still going strong even today.

And if you are someone who looks forward to that sweet chocolate pick-me-up on a regular basis, you likely have the women of West Africa to thank.

Women like Barbara Sika Larweh, a mother of six who works as a cocoa farmer in Larwehkrom, a community located within the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality in the Western North Region of Ghana.

care, cargillMama Cash now empowers other women to gain independence

Nearly 60% of the world’s cocoa comes from both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, where Barbara and other mothers make up over half of the labor force. These female cocoa farmers shoulder the same physical burden as their male counterparts—all while also running households and paying for their children to go to school. And yet, they typically don’t receive equal income. Nor do they have access to the resources that could help them achieve financial independence.

Thankfully, positive changes are taking place. Barbara’s story exemplifies the impact of programs offered by CARE and Cargill, such as Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA), which are small groups that offer low-interest loans to individuals living in poverty, helping them to build savings without going into devastating debt.

Through these initiatives, women, like Barbara, are equipped with vital knowledge like financial literacy to improve household incomes, sustainable agriculture practices that improve yields, and nutrition education to diversify their family’s diets.

“They came and trained me on the VSLA. I dedicated myself and volunteered so that I would be able to train my people, too,” Barbara explains.

Within the first year of using the programs, Barbara and the people she trained profited—earning her the nickname of “Mama Cash.”

This is no isolated event. In cocoa-growing communities supported by CARE and Cargill programming between 2019-2022, the number of households living below the national poverty line decreased by nearly 32% in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana - as a direct result of increasing and diversifying income through using these programs.

Like Barbara, who today is an executive member of the Community Development Committee, more than 2.4 million women have used their success as entrepreneurs to transform into leaders and decision-makers within their communities. Whether it’s giving most of their earnings back to their families, reducing child labor, or exponentially increasing overall farm yields, the rippling effect is profound.

The impact of the CARE and Cargill partnership goes beyond empowering cocoa farmers. The joint initiatives have fostered progress on complex global issues related to social justice, such as gender equality, climate change, and food security. By improving access to quality nutrition, water, and hygiene, the joint programs have positively influenced the cocoa communities’ well-being.

Suddenly there’s a lot more to think about the next time you eat a candy bar.

Find out more about the important partnership between CARE and Cargill here.
finance
parenting
