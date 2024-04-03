Vet techs in Hawaii break out the dance moves to distract a nervous dog during a blood draw
Can we get these guys to come to human blood draws, please?
The fear of needles—technically known as trypanophobia—is an extremely common fear that can range from "Eh, I'm not so comfy with the idea a needle going into my body" to full-on fainting at the sight of a syringe. For some, the idea of having blood drawn adds another layer to the fear of needles ("Wait, you mean you're taking some of the life-sustaining blood OUT of my body?") and can the fear can be so strong that it leads to people avoiding lab work altogether.
Perhaps that's one reason a video of vets and/or vet techs dancing for a dog who was nervous while getting a blood draw is resonating with so many people.
The video, shared by Hawaii Kai Vet Clinic on Instagram, is delightful on its face—the music, the dancing, the commitment, the random woman in the background, the good doggo, all of it. But it's the desire to have that kind of distraction as a human in a phlebotomist's chair that really got people.
I mean, who wouldn't enjoy a blood draw with this kind of entertainment?
"Distraction team ready!" they wrote. "Treats, head pats and even dancing can help keep the nervous fur babies from focusing on the treatments being done, we love doing our best to keep things fear free as much as we can."
"Do you have to own a pet to see this performance live and where can I purchase tickets?" wrote one commenter.
"I’m hoping these kind people are available for my next Dr appointment," wrote another.
"Can you guys come with me to MY doctor's appointment next week?" added another.
Here's to the vets and vet techs who go the extra mile to make their patients as comfortable as possible. Check out Hawaii Kai Vet Clinic on Instagram for more veterinary joy.
This article originally appeared on 10.14.23
