One moment in history shot Tracy Chapman to music stardom. Watch it now.

It's been two decades since tech writer Danny O'Brien coined the term“life hack” to describe a simple action or habit that solves a problem or makes our lives easier.
Some life hacks are super helpful in a "Duh, why didn't I think of that before?" way. Some so-called life hacks are just dubious attempts to get people to click on things, either by offering silly ideas that mock the life hack genre or things that are basically just common sense. And then there are the tricky ones that sound dumb or fake but are actually really useful.
Here are some "seems fake but is actually effective" life hacks, courtesy of AskReddit.
(Keep in mind that none of these things are meant to be medical advice—just people sharing things that have worked for them.)
How can you quickly turn around a bad day?
"Change your socks to salvage a bad day. I laughed with derision the first time I read this. Then I tried it.
It works. It's like a reset button. Fresh start sorta thing.
If you're having a bad day, change your socks."
"Taking a shower helps a ton in dealing with a bad day."
"I would second this but with a cold shower if possible or a clean wipe when outside. Feeling down and refreshed with a quick rinse and fresh clothes is a godsend."
"Also, brushing your teeth. If I'm feeling sh_tty or exhausted, a nice tooth brushing makes me feel like a new woman!"
"Army knew that stuff decades ago. Want a soldier to go longer but no sleep? Get them to shave, brush teeth, do hair. Feel better and off you go. Sounds ridiculous but it does work. For me I love brushing my hair for a pick me up."
Back pain sometimes isn't actually about your back.Photo by Kindel Media/Pexels
How do you ease lower back pain?
"Try stretching your quads for lower back pain, just a simple grab your shoe/point knee down stretch. I'm a personal trainer and this always amazes my clients when they try it lol.
"Most lower back pain in our modern society is caused by prolonged sitting. When sitting on a chair, your quads are shortened and become tight. Remember, your entire body is connected, and your quads go all the way up to connect to your hip bone. Imagine your hip bone is a bucket of water, and you want that bucket to stay straight up to keep the water from spilling. When your quads are tight, that 'bucket' is being pulled and tilted forward. You get what I call the 'Booty Pop' stance, which puts a lot of pressure on your lower back. In stretching your quads, you're not pulling that hip forward anymore, correcting that stance and helping that 'bucket of water' stay upright."
"Tightness in one area creates tension in another. The human body is a meaty pulley system. I can tell I didn’t stretch or warm up enough based on how tight my ankles feel, but it doesn’t mean I do ankle stretches. I try to stretch my hamstrings, hips, and QL area."
"YES. I hurt my lower back two years ago and my doctor told me to stretch my hamstrings and I was amazed at how much it worked. I do it every day now multiple times a day as well as other stretches. I used to only be able to bend over and barely reach my shins because I was so stiff and now I can easily touch the ground. I also use a lacrosse ball and roll it around on each of my glutes (I found this from Joe DeFrancos limber 11) for a couple mins each and that was also massive for improving my back pains because my glutes were also very tight."
How do you ease anxiousness or nervousness?
"If you’re feeling anxious or nervous, chew gum. It sounds weird, but it actually tricks your brain into thinking you’re safe and calm, because your body associates eating with being relaxed. Plus, it helps you focus and stay in the moment, which can really take the edge off in stressful situations."
"I had a teacher in my nursing school who would pass out gum before our exams for this reason."
"My freshman year of college one of my professors told us to have snacks handy while we study for this same reason, in addition to giving our body and brains little treats for concentrating.
Then a week before finals, he told us to write down our favorite study snack, and when we came in for our final, we all had our “study snack” sitting on our desk, ready to go for our test.
Which was great for me because I wrote down that I liked to get togo containers of queso, guac, and tortillas from this little Mexican restaurant in town, and I had warm tortillas and queso and cold fresh guac waiting for me at my desk. My friend had ihop pancakes sitting on her desk because this was back in the day when they had bottomless pancakes and she’d just go sit at ihop at 2am when it was dead and quiet and eat pancakes and study.
Aced that final."
"Unless you are having a bad panic attack. I tried chewing gum and it didn't work. That was a particularly bad panic attack it lasted an hour where I thought I was dying the entire time."
How do you stop a panic attack in its tracks?
"If you are having a panic attack, sucking on an ice cube or dunking your face in ice water can stop it. I thought this was bs, but was shocked that sucking an ice cube calmed the physical symptoms of the panic attack."
"The ice water face thing requires your face to be fully in it, with some water a little up your nose. It triggers a reflex known as the 'mammalian diving response.' It will drop your heart rate by like 30 bpm in seconds."
"Similar note - eating something extremely sour helps too. A lemon wedge works really well if you’re at home, and you can carry warheads or something similar for when you’re on the go."
"If you don't have access to ice cubes or a bucket of water, touching anything cold helps. Windows on public transportation (just line your arm up against the window, no one will notice), metal shelves in stores, metal bars on the side of the stairs... there is always an option. Then ask yourself: what do I see, hear, taste, smell, feel. It grounds you. Humming or singing also works if your breathing is off."
"Can confirm. I suffered from the occasional attack for about 2 years (better now), but grabbing one of those ice pack thingies from the freezer and holding it against my wrists/forearms would help to make it go away quicker than just riding it out."
How do you stop beating yourself up?
"Stop talking shit about yourself during your inner dialogue and start saying nice things. Whether you mean what your saying or not doesn't matter, your unconscious mind absorbs that and it becomes the de facto way you see yourself. Eventually your positive self reinforcement will start to take root and you'll see yourself in the positive light that you should.
If you'd have told me this info 10 years ago I would have said its woo-woo bullshit. It is not. It actually works."
"Yes, talk to yourself like you would talk to your best friend. It doesn’t come natural, but it’s something you can work on."
"My buddy fixed his anger issues with therapy like this. Any time he got angry about something he did, he was supposed to pull himself out of the situation and pretend he was talking to a best friend about something they did. Changed his outlook on things."
"Absolute truth! I totally changed my outlook on life by putting a stop to the internal 'You dummy,' 'Why are you such an idiot' type of dialogue. Instead, I mentally say, 'UGH! Need to find a better way of doing that' or something to that effect. I also began mentally praising my accomplishments the way you would praise your young child whenever I accomplish something. It is truly a life changer!"
Gotta stay awake. Gotta stay awake. Gotta stay…zzzzz.Photo by Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
How do you stay awake in a meeting or class when you're sleepy?
"If you're having trouble staying awake in class/at a meeting, see how long you can keep one of your feet lifted slightly off the ground."
"We did this is basic training. If you fell asleep you would get smoked but we were all so damned tired. It really is impossible to fall asleep while your foot is off the ground.
"This is actually what I used to do driving home after working night shift as a nurse. Windows down and left foot lifted off the floor board."
"Rub your ears as well."
"And look up. Like, look upwards with only your eyes for a few seconds, don't tilt your head. I use this all the time and it's like minimum effort maximum reward."
How do you remove a ring that's stuck on your finger?
"If your ring gets stuck on your finger windex will slide it right off. Worked at a jewelry store for five plus years."
"I also worked at a jewelry store for a while, and customers never believed me initially when I told them this."
"This is because classic Windex contains a little ammonia, which like any alkaline (basic) chemical causes fats to form soaps (aka saponification) which makes your skin (which contains the fats) to feel slippery.
For this reason it’s not great to leave Windex or similar chemicals on your skin for too long. It is actually reacting with your skin oils which can cause damage if left to sit."
"The floss trick also works and I really thought it wouldn't."
"My ring size is 7, my knuckle is at least an 8. I was trying to remove my wedding ring for surgery and was shown the dental floss trick. I've used it since then a few times."
Here's the dental floss trick:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com