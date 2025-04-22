Tearjerker video shows Golden Retriever enjoy one last visit to the yard she grew up in
"She knew what was gong on."
Having our beloved fur babies cross the rainbow bridge is devastating, but it’s a blessing when we are able to say goodbye in an intentional way. Bestowing them their favorite treats, setting up a special place for one last cuddle, visiting one of their favorite haunts…these little rituals don’t necessarily take the pain away, but they do help us feel like we did our part to thank our beloved creatures for a lifetime of pure love.
For the family of Nala the Golden Retriever, that meant taking her to the yard she created so many childhood memories in for one last bask in the sun.
In a video posted to TikTok, we see sweet Nala being carried by dad, all smiles and tail wags. As one of her owners wrote in the caption, she seemed to “know what was going on,” and was letting her family know that “she was going to be okay.”
Dad, whose face in the video says it all, shared a special relationship with Nala, and considered her his “soul dog.” But really, the entire family gave her lot of love throughout her life, adorning her with beautiful bows, lighting a fire for her to watch after her nightly walks (she had begun sundowning), and offering her sips of yummy matcha.
But really, you don’t have to know a thing about Nala to feel moved by this video, because any pet owner who’s lost a fur baby knows exactly how bittersweet these final moments are.
As one person wrote in the comments, “losing a dog is a different kind of pain.” Another echoed, “the hardest part of having dogs.”
Others were quick to offer some words of encouragement.
“In another life, she'll run towards all of you again. with the biggest smile,” one person said, while another added, “I think she got a glimpse of just how many snackies are waiting for her in doggie heaven!”
Two other honorable mentions:
“This is my yard and my dad's got me, all is well.”
“We had some good memories out here, didn’t we?”
Since Nala’s passing, her family has received support in many lovely ways. In the video below, we see a special box for her ashes made by a friend across the country, with the words to the “Rainbow Bridge" poem printed on top.
We sign on to be pet parents knowing that heartbreak is inevitable. That’s why it’s so vital to fill those limited days with as many precious memories as possible for our little angels to take with them onto the other side. Luckily, those can be simple things: a car ride here, special treats there, and, of course, never underestimate the power of cuddles. So, go give your fur baby the biggest hug possible.