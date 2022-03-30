Education

Tennessee is leading the way on addressing the teacher shortage

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

A shortage of teachers is being tackled head-on in Tennessee.

Teachers across the country are leaving the profession for a multitude of reasons, some of them good and some of them not so good. Schools have been losing helpers at a breakneck pace throughout this pandemic and it's becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified people to take their place. Tennessee has come up with what could be a very real solution to the teacher shortage and other states may want to take note.

The state of Tennessee is offering a path to a four-year teaching degree without going into crippling debt or having to work multiple jobs to afford the education. Tennessee has partnered with the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor to create teacher apprenticeship programs across the state to help with the teacher shortage. The first program was launched in the Clarksville-Montgomery County school district with Austin Peay State University as the first teaching apprenticeship program in the country.

This program is based on the success of existing apprenticeship and training programs for welders, healthcare workers and other skilled labor jobs. The model is referred to as “Grow Your Own,” and that’s exactly what Tennessee is trying to achieve. Growing their own teachers by offering this unique program to people who may otherwise not ever be able to feasibly attend school, or if they did it may take them several extra years to finish due to the financial strain.

Through this program, teachers are able to work full time in the classroom while pursuing their degree in education. The program can work well for nontraditional students and can even be geared toward those that already work in the school system, such as janitorial staff, secretaries or teacher assistants. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said, “Registered Apprenticeships have opened the doors to so many good jobs across our economy, and Tennessee’s innovative teacher apprenticeship program now offers a new pathway to the classroom at a critical time for our children, schools and communities."

This is not the first time Tennessee has implemented a program like this. In 2018, the same university partnered with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to offer a free accelerated path to become teachers to teacher aides and recent high school graduates. Penny Schwinn, the Tennessee education commissioner, said that the state has been consistently around 2,000 teachers short over the past several years. The program is one of the things Tennessee is doing with its COVID-19 relief funds, bringing this apprenticeship to 63 school districts and partnering with 14 different colleges and universities.

It’s evident that states need help with the teacher shortage and this program could be a model used across the country to not only fill a need within the schools, but to improve people's lives. Students' lives would be improved due to the filled vacancies and teachers' lives would be improved through being able to train for a job they’ve always wanted without taking on debt, thus allowing more financial freedom for their families. It seems like it could be a win-win for all involved.

Looking for a simple way to improve your family’s well-being? Try crafting together.

Courtesy of Brother USA and ABCDeena

Doing crafts as a family is good for everyone's well-being.

True

It’s National Craft Month! We’re celebrating all things crafty and highlighting crafts that do good. Crafting is fun, of course, but it can also encourage sustainability through upcycling, promote education and connection through teaching others, and nurture our well-being through relaxation and mindful creativity.

I recently got a taste of all of those benefits with my own family.

“Mom, I feel like doing something crafty,” my pre-teen son told me one evening. I pointed out that we have a whole cabinet full of craft materials he could use, but he wanted a specific project.

“Okay, let me think.” I told him. “Why don’t we make collages?”

I pulled out the scissors, glue, some old magazines, scrapbook paper, and a piece of cardstock for each of us, and sat down at the table with him.

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Questlove shares a hilarious and heartwarming reunion with Jimmy Fallon following Oscar win

YouTube

Bros for life.

Questlove is back once again to grace the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Roots frontman returned after a glorious Oscar win for his documentary “Summer of Soul.”

But despite this potentially life-changing career moment, one thing remains the same: Questlove and Fallon got the sweetest bromance going on.

Setting his Oscar on the desk (“they’re heavy, man!”), Questlove joked with Fallon that he was warned to never set it down, lest it be stolen, so he ended up “spooning it on the plane ride home.”

“It’s a weight I’m willing to carry,” he gladly told Fallon.

And then, the heartwarming stuff happened.

What's it like growing up with LGBT parents? This kid has the best response.

TikTok

I didn't know drag racing involved cars!

Families come in all shapes and sizes. But one thing unites us all: making fun of our parents.

Same goes for the "Rainbow Dads.” Their son delivers some of the best zingers, most sarcastic quips and all-round hilarious commentary about living with his two dads on their TikTok channel, which promises wholesome LGBT family content … and delivers big time.

One person asked “tell me you grew up with gay parents, without telling me you grew up with gay parents,” and boy was "Rainbow Son" ready.

In less than a minute he answered the age-old Madonna or Beyoncé question (it’s Beyoncé), he knew his LGBTs before his ABCs and he loves Papa even though Papa names all his wigs, which, for the record, is weird.


@rainbowdads I love my kiddo! #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp ♬ original sound - Big Forge


There are a few other gems in there, but it’s worth watching rather than reading to hear Rainbow Son’s amazing comedic timing. It’s pure gold.

