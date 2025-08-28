upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Family

Woman can't understand why her last name is preventing her ex-husband from remarrying

He's gone. Why does it matter?

upset woman, woman on couch, woman hiding her head, confused woman, woman thinking
via Canva/Photos

A woman thinking about her problems.

Should two women be able to share the same man’s last name if one just divorced him and the other is looking to marry him? Well, at first glance, of course, especially if that man’s last name is common. If his last name is Smith or Jackson, and you marry him, you surely are not the only Mrs. Smith or Jackson on the planet. Even if his last name is uncommon, there is still very little chance that you are the only person with that last name, unless it’s Mxyzptlk.

A woman who divorced her husband three years ago is unsure what is going on after his girlfriend thinks that only she should have his last name. Is the first wife overreacting? She believes this behavior is a bit unusual.

“I was married to my ex-husband for 4 years. I didn't change my name when I first got married because neither of us cared much,” the woman wrote on Reddit. “I only changed it after our daughter was born because I wanted us to share a last name. We divorced in early 2022, and I kept the last name because my daughter still has it, and again, neither of us cared much.”

woman arguing, woman fighting, women in kitchen, conflict, two women, woman confused, A woman holds up her hands in exasperation.via Canva/Photos

The ex's girlfriend seems a bit jealous

Recently, the ex-husband's new girlfriend confronted her when she came to pick up her daughter and said that she needed to change her name because it was "the only thing standing in the way" of them getting married. The girlfriend added that it was “very weird” that she hadn’t changed her name back to her maiden name yet.

Evidently, the girlfriend thinks that she’s the only one who can be known as Mrs. X.

However, the woman doesn’t want to change her last name because it holds more significance for her than her previous marriage. “Aside from the connection to my child, I have a career, and I am involved professionally in the community, so my name carries some weight beyond my marriage and divorce. It doesn't seem fair to me to change it just to appease someone else,” she wrote. To add further insult, the couple said they’d pay for her to have her name changed while, at the same time, they owed her $20,000 in back child support.

woman on phone, upset woman, confused woman, woman white top, smartphone, brown hair A woman talking on the phone.via Canva/Photos

Is she overreacting?

The woman asked if she was overreacting to be upset about being pressured to change her name, and the commenters overwhelmingly supported her. "You are absolutely not overreacting. It's bizarre and odd that they would even bring this up to you, in my opinion. I kept my name after my divorce so that I would have the same name as my children. They have no right to make you feel any way about this, and I agree with you that their priorities are completely out of whack," one of the top commenters wrote. "Once you changed your name, it became YOUR name, not his. That’s really the end of the story if you want it to be! And if you want to have the same name as your child, that’s fair, but the reason doesn’t matter as it’s your name, not theirs."

Many of the commenters also noted that she should make an ultimatum, pay me the back child support, and I’ll change my name.

mother and daughter, happy mom, happy daughter, smiling little girl, bonding, parents A woman and her daughter.via Canva/Photos

Women have a lot of reasons for keeping their ex's last name

The story raises a very personal issue affecting many women. Should I go back to my maiden name after a divorce? A group of women shared why they kept their ex’s last name after a divorce, and the reasons were varied. Many kept their maiden name so they wouldn’t have a different last name from their children. While others said that professional reasons were the reason they kept their previous name, whether they were a writer and it was what they were published under, or a teacher who didn’t want to confuse her students. Other women kept their spouse's last name for a simple reason: they liked it better than their maiden name.

Ultimately, what it comes down to is that people’s names are very personal to them, and it’s not anyone else’s business what they call themselves. Even if their ex’s new beau thinks they should be the sole owners of their ex-husband’s surname. In this story, the woman wasn’t interested in changing her name, not because of a connection to her ex, but because of a much more important relationship, her child.

From Your Site Articles
names
FamilyModern Families
Humor

Comedian nails the differences in how each generation arrives at someone's home

"Millennials will arrive late, but they will text you to let you know they're on their way, just as they're about to get into the shower."

Samuel Peter/Pexels

Boomers will knock. Loudly. At all hours.

There's no doubt that there are contrasts between the generations, as baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z see and experience the world quite differently. While generation gaps have always existed, the tech age has widened those gaps in big ways, which sometimes creates challenges but often results in hilarity.

For instance, watching a Gen Zer try to figure out how to use a rotary phone is pure entertainment. The way emojis are used and interpreted varies vastly by age, making for some chuckle-worthy communication mishaps. Slang terms can be hard to keep up with the older you get, but they can also be manipulated by savvy elders to great comedic effect.

gen z slang, w rizz, generations, generation gap, generational differences Riz W Sign GIF Giphy

And now, comedian Jake Lambert is comparing how the different generations arrive at someone's house in a viral video that's been viewed more than 12 million times.

"You've basically got boomers who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7:00 in the morning and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram carrying out a house raid," Lambert begins.

"And then you've got Gen X. They would have made the plans well in advance, and they would've also checked in a couple of days before just to make sure the plans are definitely still happening," he goes on. "You see, Gen X is the forgotten generation and they're so scarred by this title they would've assumed that you'd forgotten not only about the plans but about their very existence."

"Millennials will have hoped that the plans would've been canceled. There's no reason that a millennial will ever actually want to come to your house," he continues. "They will arrive late, but they will text you to let you know they're on their way, just as they're about to get into the shower. And a millennial will never knock on your door. You'll just get a text either saying 'here' or 'outside,' and that's your cue to go and let them in."

"Similarly, Gen Z will never actually knock," he concludes. "But the chances are they won't have to, as they would have been documenting the entire journey from their house to yours, maybe even on Facetime using this angle [camera facing directly up at the chin] as they go along for some reason. Either that or they'll just send a picture of your front door or a selfie of them outside it. And again, just like the millennial, that's your cue to go and rescue them from the outside world."

gen z, selfie, generation gap, generational differences, generations Gen Z will send a selfie from outside your house as an indicator that they've arrived. Photo credit: Canva

People feel alternately seen, attacked and validated by Lambert's assessments, with the most common response being "accurate."

"I‘m a millennial, my husband GenX. Scarily accurate! 😂"

"Described this millennial to a T."

"This is surprisingly accurate 😂 I laughed slightly louder than the police using a battering ram…"

"Sooo accurate…guilty of the lateness and ‘here’ text 🙃"

"I must admit I'm a millennial. But knocking on the door feels so aggressive, uknow? 😅😇"

"Millennial texting to say almost there but just started getting dressed to go out. Why do we do this? It's not intentional, at least not for me."

millennial, ok boomer, generation gap, generational differences, generations Giphy

"Honestly your observations are just brilliant! GenX-er here!"

"The Gen Z angle omg. 😂😂"

Naturally there are some people who don't resonate with their generation's description, but there are exceptions to every rule and some people will never fit a stereotype. However, judging by the wave of affirmative responses, Lambert has nailed the generational generalities across the board—and done so in a way that allows us all to laugh at ourselves.

You can follow Jake Lambert on Instagram.

This article originally appeared last year.

From Your Site Articles
generations
HumorJoy
Women's Health

Women say this man (yes, man) just dropped the most inspiring explanation of perimenopause

This is one kind of "mansplaining" we can get behind.

Photo credit: Canva

What if middle-aged women are just discovering their superpowers?

The social media era has had its pitfalls, but some positives have come from it as well. One benefit of people publicly sharing their lives is that it's opened up conversations about things we didn't openly talk about before. If you have a physical or mental health issue, you can now easily find a community of people with shared experiences instead of feeling alone or isolated in your struggles.

Perimenopause has become a big topic of discussion online, and it's making so many middle-aged women feel less alone in the wild ride that it is. The years preceding menopause are rife with dozens of potential symptoms that suddenly come out of nowhere and stay for an undetermined amount of time. Not just hot flashes, which everyone knows about, but random things like itching all over, joint pain, brain fog, frozen shoulder, sleep disturbances, slowed metabolism, irritability, anxiety, and more. The hormonal shift is powerful and impacts everything.

hot flash, menopause, perimenopause, perimenopause symptoms, women, middle age Hot flashes? How about "power surges"?Photo credit: Canva

It's hard for women who are going through "the change" to explain it. But unexpectedly, there's a man who's given an incredibly empowering description of perimenopause.

He lays it all out in a video captioned "YOUR MIDLIFE WIFE IS WONDER-WOMAN" that's gone viral for just the right reasons.

"So your partner, she's going through her midlife 'reset,'" Michael Hunter (@uspiral.life) begins, speaking to partners of women in this stage. "The hot flash years, and you think she's being a little moody, snapping more than usual, forgetful, foggy, fried. Congratulations, because you're not witnessing her fall apart. You're witnessing her upgrade."

And every middle-aged woman's ears just perked up.



"Welcome to the divine demolition phase of her existence," he continued. "'Cause everything that doesn't serve her? Her hormones are throwing that in the fire. Compliance? Burned. People pleasing? Torched. Tolerance for your nonsense? Ashes. She's not becoming unstable. She's becoming unavailable for the roles, the rules, and the rhythms that were never designed for her power."

PREACH, SIR. (I mean, please continue, by all means.)

"So check it," he goes on, "her estrogen is dropping, which means her capacity to sacrifice herself is silently plummeting, too. And the hormones that once kept her agreeable? They're packing their bags. She's no longer chemically encouraged to make you feel safe at her own expense. And you're calling that a problem? It's a wake-up call.

menopause, perimenopause, perimenopause symptoms, women, middle age Perimenopause is a wake-up call. Giphy

"Her nervous system is recalibrating. Her brain is rewiring. And her body is asking better questions, like, 'Why am I carrying this marriage?' 'Why do I say yes when I mean hell no?' and 'Why is everyone around me so damn loud and needy?'"

Seriously, who is this guy?

"She's not being hormonal," he says, "She's being clairvoyant. She's finally seeing through the performance, the politics, and the pressure. She's deleting what no longer aligns, and she's upgrading to a new operating system: Truth 3.0 with zero buffer time for B.S.

"This is your opportunity to rise along with her, man. This is your opportunity to grow. So next time you catch her looking like might spontaneously combust, don't flinch. Witness her. Because if you can survive the fire, you might just get to meet the woman who she was always meant to be."

menopause, perimenopause, perimenopause symptoms, women, middle age, wonder woman Menopausal woman discover their superpowers.Photo credit: Canva

Ordinarily, a man explaining perimenopause would have us all rolling our eyes and tossing around the word "mansplain," but Hunter received the social media equivalent of standing ovation in the comments from women who finally felt seen in his words:

"Omg who are you and where have you been all our lives?!? Thank you on behalf of all of us…can you come speak to my kids next??😂🔥🙌"

"Who are you? 😂 we like you (a lot) and nominate you our midlife spokesperson!!! ❤️🙌"

"The first time I have truly loved a man explaining something that happens to a woman. GO : Ladies send to your husbands and get those husbands to send it to all their friends. 🙌🙌"

"You just became the sexiest man ALIVE! Knowledge applied correctly….sexy!😍💯👏❤️"

"Your words made me tear up, so powerful thank you 🙌"

standing ovation, thank you, good job, menopause explanation, perimenopause Standing ovation for Michael Hunter Giphy GIF by Film Independent Spirit Awards

"Thanks for making us feel normal instead of washed up goods. I find it hilarious learning that menopause is why I can no longer tolerate ANY amount of BS😂 it’s been like a light switch. I feel like I just woke up one day & decided I was done with so much crap that I’ve tolerated in the past…I appreciate the positive spin he puts on this! Blessings my fellow menopause-ers!!"

"That has to be the best and most kind description of menopause I've ever heard. Fantastic. 😍"

"You couldn’t have said it better. It’s nice to hear a man have this perspective."

Someone even nominated Hunter to be an honorary member of the We Do Not Care Club. (Explained here, if you don't know.)

In all seriousness, though, the way he describes what's happening at this stage of life is spot on and such a refreshingly different way of perceiving it than we glean from society. And the fact that it's coming from a man is a strange kind of relief—like we don't have to try to explain ourselves because someone outside of it gets it.

Rock on, Michael Hunter. Thanks for the morale boost and for the education of our loved ones.

You can follow @upspiral.life on Instagram for more.

From Your Site Articles
women
Women's HealthHealth
Wellness

Hospice nurse reveals the exact time most people die and the reasons why are fascinating

It's called the "letting go hour"

Canva Photos

There is a three hour window of time when most dying people pass away.

Death is hard to think about and harder still to talk about. Some people get panic attacks just imagining the inevitable end of their life. It's an extremely uncomfortable and inescapable fact of living. For some people, learning as much as they can about what it's like and how it works is the one thing that brings them a little bit of comfort.

That's where Julie McFadden comes in. McFadden has been working as a hospice nurse for nine years. She has been educating people about the dying process on social media for almost as long, racking up millions of views with her gentle, reassuring, and highly informative FAQs.

In a recent video, Hospice Nurse Julie tackles a big, scary question: What time do people usually die? And can we actually predict someone's time of death?

"When is the most common time to die? I think you might be surprised what research says," she begins the video.

McFadden says even she was surprised when she started digging into the data and research. She noted that in her own work, she hasn't really seen a trend, but after poring through studies and speaking to colleagues throughout the hospice industry, she was taken aback to discover there was a clear answer to her question.

"Research and anecdotal evidence... it does show that most people die between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.," she says. She explains that some professionals refer to this window as the "letting go hour."

Other studies and experts have a slightly different take, citing the most common time as 6 a.m.—8 a.m., or even peaking at 11 a.m. But the truth remains that there is a definitive pattern of a high percentage of people passing away in the wee hours of the morning or middle of the night.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"So, why does that happen? That's where my brain went. And to me, the reason why is the most fascinating part," she explains.

There are a few different factors, McFadden says, that explain such a narrow death window. The first relates to the normal cycle of our body's energy and alertness.

"Biologically, we have a circadian rhythm... And between the hours of two and five, that is when our body's energy level is the lowest. Our temperatures drop, our blood pressure drops, and our breathing slows."

She mentions that those late night/early morning hours are also typically very quiet, without a lot of interruption and stimulation that might unwittingly keep a patient engaged with the outside world. "There's less people kind of trying to hold you there."

The dying person's personality also plays a role. McFadden says she sees over and over that some patients will wait until the entire family arrives before they "let go," while others will wait until things are quiet and they're alone. More outgoing people may wait to be surrounded before they pass, while introverts may prefer to pass in solitude. For the folks who prefer peace and quiet, those nighttime hours make a lot of sense.

death, dying, death doula, hospice, hospice nurse, mortality, aging, seniors, love, family, fear, afterlife Learning about death is uncomfortable, but it helps us in the long run. Photo by Sijmen van Hooff on Unsplash

McFadden then shared a pretty wild story of a patient of hers who "chose" when to die. Viewers then chimed in with their own.

Most people who have lost a loved one absolutely insist that dying people are aware of, and have some level of control over, when they decide to let go. You should watch McFadden's video to hear her best story, but the comments were full of even more.

"My good friend Donna was dying in hospice from a brain tumor and a week before she passed things looked pretty grave so she wasn't expected to last another 2 days. Her sister was by her side and said it's okay you can go but she opened her eyes and said no I'm not going yet I'm waiting for my birthday, I'm dying on my birthday. Her birthday was a week away and no one thought she would make it but she did. Her sister whispered in her ear 'today is your Birthday Sis you made it' and then she passed within the hour," one user shared.

"My grandmother was actively dying for two weeks and held on until the wee hours of the first of the month. She was concerned about getting her social security check to help the family," said another.

"About a week before my 93 year old mom died, she adamently said a few times to me and others she was leaving the following Tuesday. At first I thought she meant she's going out... That Tuesday comes and it was clear she was probably not going to make it to end of the week. I was aware of her comments from the week before but didn't think it would happen that day. She died at 11:12 pm that night, on the day she said she was leaving. She knew."

"While not quite the same thing as 'predicted,' my mother said 'they' told her when she was going to pass away -- to the minute. 'They' being the people visiting her and promising to help her during her visioning experiences. She said they had shown her where she was going to go. She died at exactly the time her visioning-visitors had told her."

The stories shared by the hundreds in the comments to McFadden's video are heart-wrenching, but ultimately extremely hopeful.

@hospicenursejulie

Replying to @skinnysketch19 the transitioning phase #hospicenursejulie #caregiversoftiktok #dementia #education #medicaltok #learnontiktok #science #STEM

McFadden doesn't want her viewers who may have a loved one who's dying to be more anxious and nervous during the night, worrying and potentially losing sleep.

"People are going to do it when they do it. Their body is going to let go when the body is ready to let go. All you can do is be there for your loved one the best you can."

She reiterates that, even for someone like her who has seen and helped many patients cross over from this world to the next, that death is a mystery. As much as we can continue to learn and understand new aspects of it, we'll never fully know what it's like until we experience it ourselves.

This article originally appeared in June.

From Your Site Articles
death
WellnessHealth
Community

Single woman who makes $24,000 a year shares 12 smart ways she saves money

"These are some of my best tips to save a lot of $$ in the long run."

Image via Canva/baseimage

Single woman shares 12 ways she saves money on low income $25,000 salary.

Saving money is possible, even on a low income. While every penny matters, saving money on a small salary can be achieved with smart budgeting and being mindful about spending.

To help others save money, a single woman who makes $24,000 offered her best money-saving tips. From smart strategies for saving money on groceries to creative ways she leverages her community, she shared 12 of her best money-saving habits.

Plus, her advice inspired others to share the financial tips that helped them save money when funds were tight. Start saving more money with these tested ways to save money with a low income.

budget, budgeting, save money, saving money, how to save money Budget Saving Money GIF Giphy

12 ways to save money on a $24,000 salary

- Make DIY dawn power wash with 2 tbsp of rubbing alcohol mixed with 4 tbsp of dawn dish soap.

- Use a bidet before using toilet paper. The bidet does all the hard work the toilet paper is mostly just to dry off - depending on how much money you need/want to save you can use old cut up t-shirts to dry off instead of tp then throw them in the wash once every few days.

- Use period panties diva cup and reusable pads instead of disposable period products.

- Don't be afraid to buy used furniture - just be sure there are no bed bugs.

save money, money saving tips, money saving advice, financial advice, low income Money Invest GIF by Sara Dietschy Giphy

- Used electronics are just as good as new.

- Thrift store are amazing places for pretty much any home goods item.

- Home made cold brew is amazing...one part coffee to 4 parts water.

cold brew, cold brew coffee, homemade cold brew, cold brew gif iced coffee art GIF Giphy

- Simple syrup is also pretty good...there's tons of recipes all over the internet

- Shop your cupboards for food to eat before going shopping for more food.

- Use beans or tofu instead of meat, but if you find meat on sale BUY IT!

- The cook books Good and Cheap and Food Substitutions Bible are amazing cook books.

- FRIENDS ARE AMAZING!!!! I needed a new tv a month ago because the sound box on mine went out. So I messaged some friends asked if anyone had a old tv they needed to get rid of and a friend showed up with a nice lg flat screen that's nearly double the size of my previous tv & I only paid $40 for it.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

More money-saving tips for low incomes

"Go to the library and look for https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Tightwad-Gazette-P...https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Tightwad-Gazette-Promoting-Alternative/dp/0375752250 books. It was written in the 1990’s so some of the information is outdated but much of it is relevant today. I started following The Tightwad Gazette back when it was just a newsletter. I am a single female, raised 2 kids myself, retired at 60, 100% debt free and I credit my success to those books!!" - BENKACY

"Use the library for Internet access, printing off paper copies of legal docs, study material, etc. If you live in a large apartment complex they often have a community board in the main office or in the main hall- you can post ISO notes or advertise side hustle work you offer." - Adorable-Flight5256

"When buying used furniture always ask the person if they have anything else they’re selling if you’re looking for other items. I had posted a recliner for sale & a very young, sweet, newlywed couple came to pick it up. In conversation it came out that they had just been married two weeks before, and they were furnishing their first apartment. On a whim I asked if they needed anything else. They left my house with a recliner $25 less than the initially agreed upon price, a like brand new coffee table that I had been thinking about selling (heavily discounted) & a free complete set of dishes and some other nice kitchen items that I had. I joked that it was my wedding gift to them, as I remember what it was like when my husband & I were first starting out." - RBAloysius

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I thought that I had a terrible selection for thrift stores. Then I needed a costume that looked well worn. Checked the thrift store that I knew about and found nothing. Googled 'thrift stores near me' got like 10 results. All within about 10 miles. So yeah, even if you think you know all the free / cheap local options check Google periodically." - No_Gear_1093

"Reusable anything has been a game changer. Making the switch to cloth paper towels means no added expense every month and we have a handful to use in rotation when the rest are in the hamper waiting to be washed. We also use our local Buy Nothing group on Facebook. We’ve scored an air conditioning unit, an Ikea Poang Rocking chair, a queen sized bed frame with storage, and a few other helpful items. I’ve also borrowed items there, as well as saved money going to the florist for my Ikebana class by asking people in the BN group if they have flowers or other materials I can use for my assignments." - radioflower525

"If you're in the US, please look into WIC and SNAP. WIC covers basic groceries, formula, and I'm sure you'd qualify if your county has it - the income requirements aren't as difficult because it's a more limited plan on other ways (what it covers, who can qualify)." - sunnysidemegg

"I work as a window tinter I make about 22k a year, I am 23 with no kids and I live alone with no roommates, I am fortunate to have worked out a cheap rent situation with my landlord by taking care of our properties he is my next door neighbor and lets me run an ethernet from his place for free and we share a common water system that he pays for. So I am only responsible for my electricity which is about 60 a month in winter and 160 in summer. I drive a paid for 20 year old car with 180k on it. It has no heat, AC, or power locks. I do all of my own work on it so that saves a lot of money. As for clothing I buy Walmart clothes, which works out since my job has me ruining a lot of clothes, and I prepare my meals from base ingredients. I eat out maybe once a week and that's somewhere cheap like Whataburger. As for a sit down meal at a nice restaurant that is once a moth at the most. I can save about 500 a month comfortably without having to restrict my way of living. I don't spend alot of money to begin with. No traveling. No fancy shoes, (I own two pairs of shoes my boots I wear at work and flip flops for the beach. Lol.). I also don't drink. When I spend money its mostly on dates and video games. Currently saving up for welding school, once I get certified I should be able to double my income with the first welding job I get." - User Unknown

From Your Site Articles
low income
CommunityJoy
Joy

Xennials get nostalgic about the best 'purse candy' their grandma's kept stashed back in the day

"My grandma had all the old lady candy in her purse at all times."

Image via Canva/Crissy1982, srhileman

Xennials remember the nostalgic candy their grandmas kept in their purses.

Back in the day, the best candy came from the purses of grandmas. Referred to as "purse candy", grannies used to stash sweet treats from mints, hard candies and more in their bags that were treasured by Xennials.

Xennials (those born from 1977 to 1983) got nostalgic talking about the candy they treasured from their grandmothers' purses. "My grandma had all the old lady candy in her purse at all times. Anytime, anywhere, if you needed some sugar, my grandma had you," one Xennial shared. Another added, "It is funny how the grandparents kept them in the purse but our parents decided to have full on candy bowls in the house and I swear its gotten worse as they have aged. My grandparents were too frugal have candy bowl despite the Werther's commercials showing otherwise. My boomer parents (and in-law parents) have bowls of not just mints but full on candy like in every room."

There are so many vintage candies to remember that bring up even sweeter memories. These are beloved classic candies they remember from the good old days, plus some of their picks for the future 'old people candy' they plan to carry in their purses one day.

candy, candy gif, vintage candy, classic candy, gummy bears Sweetest Day Candy GIF by Wengie Giphy


"Yup! My favorite were the butterscotch discs in the yellow cellophane. My grandma also carried a set of colored pencils to keep me entertained during church. She was the sweetest lady." - Trialbydumpsterfire

"Oh during mass. Ahhh the good old days with asking grandma for a tissue and she would dig it out of her purse. When you go to use it, it smells like purse candies, mix of mint, cherry and cinnamon" - No-Regular-4281

"Those hard strawberry candies with the strawberry design on the packaging." orkenbjorken

"My grandma offering us kids in the backseat a Certs is a core childhood memory." - Podwitchers

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"No discussion about purse candy would be complete without mentioning these [Werther's] bad boys." - jp7755qod

"My grandmother always had spearmint starlight mints. She would unwrap some and keep in a baggie in church so the wrapper wouldn't make noise during service." - katiw46

"DoubleMint Gum, Bianca spray, and these, which I always faked a cough for: Luden's." - Watergirl626

double mint, double mint gum, doublemint gum, gum, gum gif doublemint gum GIF Giphy

"That yummy hard candy mixed bag with peppermints and butterscotch and fruit flavored hard candy. Something for everyone!" KittyTheShark

"Salt water taffy." - Ibekidgoku

"Very stale candy canes and black licorice." - WhatsANameAgain

"Dumdum suckers probably." - IceOrthrus

dumdum, dumdums, dumdum sucker, dumdum lollipop, suckers DumDums Giphy

Future 'old people candy' picks

"Reese's miniature peanut butter cups." - draculasbloodtype

"Atomic Fireballs." - badwarhol

"Jelly Bellys." - fakewoke247

"My first thought was Sour Patch Kids." - LYMI20

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Warheads." slappy_mcslapenstein

"Jolly Ranchers." - AncientRazzmatazz783

"Nerds and Pop Rocks." - Morley_Lives

"Storck Chocolate Riesen." BrewItYourself

"Mine always had plain M&Ms. This was before they ruined it with blue, there was a tan one. Anyway I still love plain M&Ms so that will probably be my Old People Candy." - happyhumpbackday

m&m, m&ms, mms, m&m gif, m&ms candy mms GIF Giphy

"Big League Chew, put a wad of that in your mouth and you can pretend to be Lenny Dykstra circa 1986." - User Unknown

"I love me some Gin Gins ginger chews." - eLishus

"I don’t know about you guys. Seriously. KitKat is the correct answer. And none said skittles? I’d also have York peppermint patties. The small ones are so good. Reece's cups. Mounds bars (I’m not sorry) and Twix. Because I usually have that in my house. Unless someone ate it all. Might have been me." - CozmicOwl16

From Your Site Articles
vintage candy
JoyCulture
Trending Stories